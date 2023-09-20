Driver-update: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 23.9.2

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix) AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn geschikt voor de RX 400 en hoger. In versie 23.9.2 heeft AMD onder meer de in de vorige editie geïntroduceerde Radeon Anti-Lag+ verbeterd en is ondersteuning voor de spellen Lies of P, Party Animals en The Crew Motorfest toegevoegd. De optie om naar de fabrieksinstellingen terug te keren, is nog altijd uitgeschakeld om het onherstelbaar beschadigen van een Windows-installatie te voorkomen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New Game Support
  • Lies of P
  • Party Animals
  • The Crew Motorfest
Additional SDK Support New AMD Radeon Anti-Lag+ Game Support
  • AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.9.2 introduces Anti-Lag+ support for Starfield, Witcher 3, ELDEN RING and Immortal of Aveum.
    • Up to 45% decrease in latency across select titles when AMD Radeon Anti-Lag+ is on, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition️ 23.9.2 on the Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPU in select titles, versus when AMD Radeon Anti-Lag+ is off.RS-597
  • AMD Radeon Anti-Lag+ features an onscreen overlay that can be used to display the system latency of supported games. When Anti-Lag+ is enabled, the onscreen overlay can be toggled on using Alt+Shift+L hotkey.
    • Toggling the hotkey will first enable the status indicator of Anti-Lag+ (a white triangle), and then display latency in ms or number of frames.
    • To compare the difference between Anti-Lag+ and Anti-Lag, hold the DEL key. To compare the difference between Anti-Lag+ On and Off, hold the right CTRL key.
    • Use the Alt+Shift+F hotkey to monitor FPS when Anti-Lag or Anti-Lag+ is enabled in the game.
Fixed Issues
  • Application crash may be observed while playing Baldur's Gate 3 with Vulkan API set on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 7900 XTX.
  • GPU Clock may be artificially limited to 2700 MHz when performing manual tuning on Radeon RX 7700 XT and RX 7800 XT graphics.
  • Display may not reach correct brightness with certain games on select SAMSUNG FreeSync Premium Pro monitors or TVs with local dimming setting enabled.
  • Application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing SMITE on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 7900 XTX.
  • Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing F1 23 on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 7800 XT.
Known Issues
  • Performance Metrics Overlay may report N/A for FPS on various games.
  • Audio may intermittently become out of sync with video when recording from AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition with AV1 codec.
  • The display may intermittently freeze after changing the encoding format while streaming select games using AMD Link. Users experiencing this issue are suggested to select the desired encode format before streaming as a temporary workaround.
Important Notes
  • Factory Reset has been temporarily disabled as a precautionary measure while we address isolated installation issues that have been reported during PC upgrades. Users may use AMD Cleanup Utility as a temporary option.
  • Users pairing an RDNA based graphics product with either Polaris or Vega based graphics product are recommended to use the AMD Auto-Detect and Install Tool.

AMD Software

Versienummer 23.9.2
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website AMD
Download https://www.amd.com/en/support
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 20-09-2023 19:31
19 • submitter: SkyStreaker

20-09-2023 • 19:31

19

Submitter: SkyStreaker

Bron: AMD

Update-historie

28-07 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 26.7.1 WHQL 15
24-06 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 26.6.2 15
02-06 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 26.6.1 WHQL 0
15-05 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 26.5.2 WHQL 8
07-05 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 26.5.1 17
20-03 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 26.3.1 13
27-02 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 26.2.2 26
12-02 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 26.2.1 16
21-01 AMD Software Adrenalin Edition 26.1.1 22
11-12 AMD Software Adrenalin Edition 25.12.1 18
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!GN!T!ON 20 september 2023 19:51
Ik zou zo blij zijn als ze eens fixen dat zodra ik mijn webcam gebruik in in de browser voor videobellen, dat binnen 3 minuten de AMD driver crashed waardoor mijn browser enkele seconden blijft hangen en mijn webcam uitvalt (+ een pop-up van amd dat ze een timeout hebben gedetecteerd).

Heb hier nu al maanden last van (rapporteer het steeds via de pop-up) maar elke update nog steeds hetzelfde probleem...
skimine @!GN!T!ON20 september 2023 23:16
Heb je iets van een over-/underclock/volt draaien? Ik heb zelf namelijk dat de boel regelmatig crasht en reset omdat de automatische undervolt blijkbaar toch niet in alle situaties stabiel draait.
computerjunky @skimine21 september 2023 01:07
Ja die auto undervolt is inderdaad een potentieel drama. Mijn kaart wordt ook standaard veel te laag gezet. Hij zet mijn 6900XT op 1085mv maar onder de 1120 is hij gewoon niet stabiel tenzij ik de clocks ook van 2504 naar 2025 MHz gooi.
Mijn sample is dan ook geen topper. Helaas lijkt de software niet in staat te zijn zelf goed te testen voor stabiliteit.

Zo had ik zonder enig probleem horizon zero dawn uitgespeeld wat een best veeleisende game is maar binnen 5 minuten in FarCry 6 ging het systeem over de rooie.
World of Warcraft met elke vorm van undervolt (zeer lage gpu load in die game) zorgt voor random zwarte schermen waardoor je moet resetten en dat reset dan de drivers weer.

Custom werkt beter als de auto 1 click buttons in de software. Al is het wel een hoop werk om uit te vinden wat de grenzen van je kaart zijn.
skimine @computerjunky21 september 2023 12:47
Heb hetzelfde probleem met mijn 5700XT. Auto undervolt werkt in een hoop games wel en in een paar niet. En soms reset de boel als ik de computer start omdat dan ineens de driver crasht. De auto undervolt van 1055mV is het dus net niet, maar de standaard 1200 is veel te hoog. Maar ja, alles handmatig doen is ook echt een gedoe (en geeft ook weer per game wisselende stabiliteit).
!GN!T!ON @skimine21 september 2023 08:57
Ik heb in de driver onder tuning alles op default staan. Hoe kan ik zien of deze een auto undervolt heeft gedaan en zo ja, hoe zet ik dat dan uit?

Ik heb het issue overigens echt alleen met mijn webcam in de browser. Ik kan zonder issues Starfield, Modern Warfare 2 / Warzone, enz spelen. Ook al een andere webcam geprobeerd en een andere browser, HW acceleration uitgeschakeld in de browser en in andere programma's zoals discord, maar dat helpt allemaal niks :/
skimine @!GN!T!ON21 september 2023 12:44
Als alles op default staat dan is er als het goed is geen undervolt o.i.d.
SkyStreaker @!GN!T!ON21 september 2023 04:40
Hardware acceleratie al eens uitgezet voor de browser? Probeer dat eens.
!GN!T!ON @SkyStreaker21 september 2023 08:54
Jup, al van alles geprobeerd, helaas niks werkt.
caspar M @!GN!T!ON21 september 2023 11:17
gebruik je toevallig 2 schermen? met mijn 5700XT had ik constant driver crashes, van alles geprobeerd en niets hielp.
Toen heb ik een poos op 1 scherm gewerkt en de crashes verdwenen. sinds dien werk ik nu met 1 ultrawide scherm op dezelfde 5700XT en nooit meer crashes.
!GN!T!ON @caspar M21 september 2023 11:20
Ik heb wel twee schermen aangesloten, hoewel het tweede scherm bijna altijd uit staat. Ik merk sinds een tijd wel dat programma schermen e.d. niet automatisch terugspringen naar de main monitor als ik het tweede scherm uitzet en windows / amd driver nog wel vind dat er een tweede scherm verbonden is. Moet regelmatig als andere scherm uitstaat WIN - LEFT pijltje doen om de window weer op scherm 1 te krijgen.

Zal eens proberen de tweede monitor helemaal te disconnecten. Maar wat een gezeik zeg, ook al tijden dat hoge stroomverbruik met twee schermen aan. AMD moet eens van hun kont komen.....
Skiddie @!GN!T!ON21 september 2023 22:01
2de monitor op Mobo aansluiten als je een nieuwe CPU of intel hebt. Power verbruik bijzonder laag en issues in bepaalde games ook verdwenen.
!GN!T!ON @Skiddie21 september 2023 23:03
5800X3D, die heeft geen iGPU helaas.
Beaudog 20 september 2023 19:47
Ik hou het voorlopig bij de Amernime drivers
John Doos @Beaudog20 september 2023 20:41
Top, goedzo.
Ik moest het in ieder geval googelen:
https://www.amernimezone.com/

Wil je ons ook vertellen waarom?
Waarom zou je de driver van de chipbakker niet willen?
xoniq @John Doos20 september 2023 21:20
Omdat die beperkt is met features waarvan je maar 1 tegelijk aan kunt zetten. Wordt vermoedelijk gedaan om HYPR-RX te kunnen slijten icm 7000 series GPU’s.

Ik zat daar namelijk zelf ook naar te kijken. Deze YouTuber heeft dat aan de tand gevoelt, en het lijkt bijzonder stabiel, waardoor het vreemd is dat AMD dat niet native toestaat.

https://youtu.be/E1kX6f-mzsU?si=pH4QSeCVM6tg8S0a
SuperSonicFreak
@xoniq20 september 2023 23:49
Afkomstig van een YouTuber die grijze Windows-keys en software blijft slijten en zaken opnoemt die je soms met een korrel zout moet nemen.
Wordt vermoedelijk gedaan om HYPR-RX te kunnen slijten icm 7000 series GPU’s.
+
https://youtu.be/E1kX6f-mzsU?si=pH4QSeCVM6tg8S0a
Ik ben zeker voor betere support en opties, maar AMD kennende die desondanks matige driver-support heeft (wat steeds beter lijkt te worden), toch zaken uitbrengt voor concurrerende GPUs, etc, mag ik hopelijk vanuit gaan dat deze beter weten wat wel en niet uitgebracht wordt voor hun eigen kaarten. Misschien komt deze feature later uit.

Het zelfde als ik nu ga miepen dat Apple Auto-focus uitbrengt op iPhone 15 Pro en niet voor op iPhone 14 Pro. Of gaan miepen over iPhone 15 USB-C en tranfer-speed. (USB-C is niet direct USB 3.0 en genoeg Android toestellen die zeker geen USB 3.0, ondanks USB-C te hebben. Los van de discussie dat Apple dit (USB-C) als een "nieuwe" functie prijst/aardig lang uitstelde). Soms moeten mensen eens zaken gewoon accepteren, in plaats elk punt negatief te maken en (grof) vinger wijze naar de fabrikant. Ik ga niet zeggen dat fabrikanten/bedrijven engeltjes zijn, maar vooralsnog.

[Reactie gewijzigd door SuperSonicFreak op 23 juli 2024 12:32]

computerjunky @SuperSonicFreak21 september 2023 01:00
Mwa als een fabrikant het bewust niet doet en een Tweaker het in een paar weken werkende krijgt zonder nadelen of bugs dan kan ik toch niet anders dan concluderen dat AMD het moedwillig niet geactiveerd heeft om zijn nieuwe serie overprijsde kaarten te slijten. Net als dat ze pas heel laat de 7800X3D uitbrachten en pas heel laat de RX7700/7800 om eerst de hoge tier producten met flink meer winst te slijten.

Als bezitter van een peperdure 6900XT ben ik absoluut niet gediend van deze manier van werken. Nou hecht ik geen enkele waarde an Hyper-RX omdat ik geen dynamische resolutie wil en een deel van de functie dus niet bruikbaar vind maar Anti-Lag kan wel degelijk een plus zijn maar die kan ik nu niet gebruiken omdat ik iedere game met RSR speel als er geen FSR ondersteuning is om stroom te besparen. Door die schaling van RSR/FSR icm een underclock draait mijn 6900XT op 90-95% van de prestaties met maar 120-145 watt ipv 300.
Door die underclock zit je wel vaker tegen een gpu cap aan en daar had anti-lag weer een top functie kunnen zijn maar AMD kiest ervoor dit alleen te activeren voor zijn laatste generatie. Ik ben dus erg blij met de 3rd party drivers. Als AMD dit zelf gaat implementeren dan gaan we weer terug naar de standaard drivers.
Nvidia is overigens geen haar beter die doet exact hetzelfde alleen zorgen die ook nog eens voor een hardware feature in nieuwe kaarten waardoor het gewoon niet gaat werken. Al werkt bijvoorbeeld noise cancellation prima zonder die zogenaamde hardware die nodig was volgens Nvidia.

Het is een win win voor de consument iig. Dit soort groepen houden de bedrijven eerlijk.
Nephalem82 @John Doos20 september 2023 21:09
Idd. Denk dat amd toch heel wat beter weet hoe ze hun hardware het best kunnen aansturen en supporten.
Beaudog @John Doos21 september 2023 05:19
Met de laatste versie kan je anti lag ,super resolutie ,chill en amd boost allemaal tegelijk inschakelen.
wat alleen met de 7000 serie videokaarten kan maar nu ook op de andere series kan .
polaris ,vega ,6000 series

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