Versie G5.1.9 van Waterfox is uitgekomen. Waterfox is een webbrowser gebaseerd op de broncode van Firefox. Het project is in 2011 gestart door de toentertijd zestienjarige Alex Kontos en was een van de eerste 64bit-browsers op de markt. Waterfox G5 is gebaseerd op Gecko 102 met diverse optimalisaties, heeft geen plug-in-whitelist en stuurt geen telemetrie naar Waterfox. Het belangrijkste nieuws is dat de browser, drie jaar nadat het is verkocht aan System1, weer zelfstandig is. De changelog sinds G5.0 is hieronder te vinden.

WaterFox G5.1.9 Info: Waterfox is now independent again. Read the blog post here . Changed: Various security fixes. Known Issues: Currently, DRM only works on Windows. macOS and Linux to follow.

Certain customisation in Look & Feel do not work.

Upgrading to G5 resets custom container tabs in certain situations. We have investigated but have been unable to find a work around or fix so far.

If you cannot select text in the search bar with the mouse cursor please go to about:config , set layout.forms.input-type-search.enabled to false and restart the browser. WaterFox G5.1.8 Changed: Various security fixes. WaterFox G5.1.7 Changed: Waterfox on Windows now FULLY supports DRM. That means streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and more will work! Security Changes Waterfox can now automatically upgrade to HTTPS using HTTPS RR as Alt-Svc headers.

Improved web compatibility for privacy protections with SmartBlock 3.0: In Private Browsing and Strict Tracking Protection, Waterfox goes to great lengths to protect your web browsing activity from trackers. As part of this, the built-in content blocking will automatically block third-party scripts, images, and other content from being loaded from cross-site tracking companies reported by Disconnect.

Introducing a new referrer tracking protection in Strict Tracking Protection and Private Browsing. This feature prevents sites from unknowingly leaking private information to trackers.

RLBox—a new technology that hardens Waterfox against potential security vulnerabilities in third-party libraries—is now enabled on all platforms.

The Linux sandbox has been strengthened: processes exposed to web content no longer have access to the X Window system (X11).

Waterfox now ignores less restricted referrer policies—including unsafe-url, no-referrer-when-downgrade, and origin-when-cross-origin—for cross-site subresource/iframe requests to prevent privacy leaks from the referrer. WaterFox G5.1.4 Changed: Various security fixes. WaterFox G5.1.3 Changed: Various security fixes. WaterFox G5.1.2 New: JPEG-XL is now enabled by default. Test it out here! Fixed: Various theme issues. Changed: Various security fixes. WaterFox G5.1.1 Info: Waterfox's custom look and feel now applies to all themes by default. You can disable or modify this by going to the Preferences page → Look & Feel. Fixed: Issue playing Netflix and similar DRM protected websites have now resolved. If it's not working straight away, you can update the DRM plugin by going to the Preferences page → General → Files and Applications and un-check "Play DRM-controlled content". Wait for a few seconds, then re-check the box. The DRM plugin should update.

Drag space is now disabled by default (that extra space above your tabs, so you can drag the window around).

The status bar colour now matches the navigation bar. Changed: Various security fixes.