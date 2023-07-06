Software-update: Godot Engine 4.1

Godot Engine logo (79 pix)Versie 4.1 van Godot Engine is uitgekomen. Godot is een opensource en crossplatform game engine met uitgebreide mogelijkheden waarmee 2d- en 3d-spellen kunnen worden ontwikkeld voor desktops en mobiele apparaten. De complete releasenotes zijn op deze pagina in te zien; dit is de aankondiging van deze uitgave:

Godot 4.1 is here, smoother, more reliable, and with plenty of new features

After four months of work, we are excited to bring you Godot 4.1! It’s an update that follows our pledge to improve upon Godot 4.0 with frequent incremental releases — with a focus on stability, performance, and polish. As always, a new release comes with a bunch of welcome new features, like the improved AI navigation avoidance and the ability to detach code editors and put them on other displays.

Still, we took great care to prioritize the bugs you have encountered in 4.0. This update fixes over 900 issues that users have reported from using Godot 4 or while helping contributors test 4.1 with pre-release builds. The engine should feel more reliable overall. We will continue improving stability, performance, and workflows with every upcoming feature release of Godot 4.

For most games and apps made with 4.0 it should be relatively safe to migrate to 4.1. We are preparing a migration guide that outlines everything you need to pay attention to when migrating your project. Some incompatibilities are expected for C# and GDExtension users specifically, however we are working on making sure to avoid that in future releases. Don’t forget to always make backups when moving versions, even minor. Better yet, prefer using a version control system, such as Git, and commit a version of your project before the migration.

Versienummer 4.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android, Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Godot
Download https://godotengine.org/download/windows/#platforms
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

06-07-2023
06-07-2023 • 17:16

Bron: Godot

Reacties (11)

matthiasba 6 juli 2023 18:42
Zijn er eigenlijk games die hierop draaien?
Xtan911 @matthiasba6 juli 2023 18:50
Hier kun je de showcase zien:
https://godotengine.org/blog/showcase/

Lumencraft is een voorbeeld uit de 2022 showcase. Dit is de enige game die ik wel eens voorbij heb zien komen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Xtan911 op 28 juli 2024 19:26]

qlum @Xtan9116 juli 2023 19:19
cruelty squad is ook een voorbeeld van een wat bekendere game die op godot draait.

Verder zijn het vooral 2d games, hierbij is het ook waard om te vermelden dat godot4 een flinke stap vooruit is en dat het na deze release gewoon tijd nodig heeft voor games om het te gebruiken. Het beeld kan er over een paar jaar best anders uit zien.
Xxana @matthiasba6 juli 2023 19:33
Brotato draait vlotjes op de Godot engine.
Deleon78 @Xxana6 juli 2023 21:19
Buttersmooth, voelt echt goed in Brotato
rbr320 @matthiasba6 juli 2023 22:24
Ik heb erg veel plezier beleefd aan ΔV: Rings of Saturn
Quantize @matthiasba7 juli 2023 03:56
Sonic Colors: Ultimate (2021) was een van de grotere games waar Godot 3 is gebruikt.
Van wat ik heb begrepen van the Godot developers op FOSDEM een paar jaar geleden, was dat ze Godot hebben gebruikt voor een groot deel van de Graphics/Rendering en UI en de engine verder hadden uitgebreid naar hun eigen hand.
Vrij logisch ook om een engine te baseren op open source, gezien de originele engine van Sonic Colors niet erg opimized was voor moderne systemen en waarschijnlijk meer tijd zou kosten.

Dome Keeper was even een hit afgelopen jaar en erg tof.

Deponia (2016) heeft het ook vrij goed gedaan volgends mij.
Wolfos @matthiasba6 juli 2023 19:11
Vooralsnog niks echt bekends. Met nieuwe engines is dat altijd een beetje een probleem omdat er altijd gigantische problemen in zitten waar je pas achter komt als je echt commerciële games gaat bouwen.
De engine word dus langzaam opgebouwt naarmate er steeds grotere games mee gemaakt worden en dat duurt jaren.
rbr320 @Wolfos6 juli 2023 22:23
De 1.0 versie van Godot kwam uit op 15 December 2014, dus echt nieuw zou ik hem niet willen noemen. Ik denk dat een belangrijke reden eerder is dat de engine niet de bekendheid geniet van Unreal Engine of Unity3D. Open source software heeft vaak last van de afwezigheid van marketing, waardoor het niet bekend wordt dat het er is, zelfs als het beter is dan commerciële tegenhangers.
Wolfos @rbr3207 juli 2023 12:00
De 1.0 versie van Unity kwam uit in 2005, en het duurde tot 2014 voordat de eerste grote game (Cities: Skylines) verscheen. Het was echt pas met Unity 4 dat de engine een beetje volwassen begon te worden.

Je moet het niet onderschatten. Iedereen in de industrie kent Godot. Naamsbekendheid is niet het probleem. Wel dat de engine gewoon nog niet klaar is voor grotere games.

Als hobbyist zal je dat niet zien (en men wil het vaak ook gewoon niet weten), maar in een professioneel project loop je heel gauw tegen dingen aan die je gewoon niet kunt verkopen. Unity is wat dat betreft een veilige optie. Daar zijn duizenden games mee gemaakt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Wolfos op 28 juli 2024 19:26]

Tomba 7 juli 2023 16:28
Hier op ik echt op gewacht!

(I'll show myself out :P)

