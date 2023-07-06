Versie 4.1 van Godot Engine is uitgekomen. Godot is een opensource en crossplatform game engine met uitgebreide mogelijkheden waarmee 2d- en 3d-spellen kunnen worden ontwikkeld voor desktops en mobiele apparaten. De complete releasenotes zijn op deze pagina in te zien; dit is de aankondiging van deze uitgave:

After four months of work, we are excited to bring you Godot 4.1! It’s an update that follows our pledge to improve upon Godot 4.0 with frequent incremental releases — with a focus on stability, performance, and polish. As always, a new release comes with a bunch of welcome new features, like the improved AI navigation avoidance and the ability to detach code editors and put them on other displays.

Still, we took great care to prioritize the bugs you have encountered in 4.0. This update fixes over 900 issues that users have reported from using Godot 4 or while helping contributors test 4.1 with pre-release builds. The engine should feel more reliable overall. We will continue improving stability, performance, and workflows with every upcoming feature release of Godot 4.

For most games and apps made with 4.0 it should be relatively safe to migrate to 4.1. We are preparing a migration guide that outlines everything you need to pay attention to when migrating your project. Some incompatibilities are expected for C# and GDExtension users specifically, however we are working on making sure to avoid that in future releases. Don’t forget to always make backups when moving versions, even minor. Better yet, prefer using a version control system, such as Git, and commit a version of your project before the migration.