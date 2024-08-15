Software-update: Godot Engine 4.3

Godot Engine logo (79 pix)Versie 4.3 van Godot Engine is uitgekomen. Godot is een opensource en crossplatform game engine met uitgebreide mogelijkheden waarmee 2d- en 3d-spellen kunnen worden ontwikkeld voor desktops en mobiele apparaten. De complete releasenotes zijn op deze pagina in te zien; dit is de aankondiging van deze uitgave:

Godot 4.3 - A shared effort

With over 3,500 commits authored by over 500 contributors, the latest Godot Engine release comes packed full of new features and improvements. Looking back at the amount of blood, sweat, and tears that went into this one, we can almost guarantee that there's something for everyone in here. Discover new node types, quality of life changes, and of course many bug fixes in the release overview.

Versienummer 4.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android, Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Godot
Download https://godotengine.org/download/windows/#platforms
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 15-08-2024 17:30 5

15-08-2024 • 17:30

5

Bron: Godot

Update-historie

17-02 Godot Engine 4.6.1 5
27-01 Godot Engine 4.6 15
15-10 Godot Engine 4.5.1 6
16-09 Godot Engine 4.5 0
03-'25 Godot Engine 4.4 31
08-'24 Godot Engine 4.3 5
12-'23 Godot Engine 4.2.1 1
07-'23 Godot Engine 4.1 11
03-'23 Godot Engine 4.0 9
Meer historie

Lees meer

Godot Engine

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (5)

-Moderatie-faq
5
3
3
1
0
0
Wijzig sortering

Sorteer op:

Weergave:
marrs 15 augustus 2024 17:47
Voor de goede orde, Godot wordt niet beschikbaar gesteld onder de GPL licentie, maar de MIT licentie (zie https://godotengine.org/license/). @Drobanir zou je dat nog even kunnen aanpassen. Dat maakt nogal een verschil in de praktijk.
Wolfos @marrs15 augustus 2024 18:18
Belangrijk verschil inderdaad want met GPL mag je niet op gesloten platforms publishen en onder MIT wel.
RoestVrijStaal @marrs15 augustus 2024 20:40
Dit is een bekende bug in het CMS van Tweakers.net.

De licentie van vorige versie van de meuk wordt niet onthouden en gebruikt bij een nieuwe release.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.