Versie 4.3 van Godot Engine is uitgekomen. Godot is een opensource en crossplatform game engine met uitgebreide mogelijkheden waarmee 2d- en 3d-spellen kunnen worden ontwikkeld voor desktops en mobiele apparaten. De complete releasenotes zijn op deze pagina in te zien; dit is de aankondiging van deze uitgave:

With over 3,500 commits authored by over 500 contributors, the latest Godot Engine release comes packed full of new features and improvements. Looking back at the amount of blood, sweat, and tears that went into this one, we can almost guarantee that there's something for everyone in here. Discover new node types, quality of life changes, and of course many bug fixes in the release overview.