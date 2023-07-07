Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.80.0 uitgebracht en hoewel het al juli is, wordt deze versie als de juni-uitgave aangeboden. Uitgebreide informatie over deze release is op deze pagina te vinden. Dit is de aankondiging:
June 2023 (version 1.80)
Welcome to the June 2023 release of Visual Studio Code. There are many updates in this version that we hope you'll like, some of the key highlights include:
- Accessibility improvements - Accessible View for better screen reader support, Copilot audio cues.
- Better editor group and tab resizing - Set min tab size, avoid unnecessary editor group resizing.
- Skip subwords when expanding selection - Control whether to use camel case for selection.
- Terminal image support - Display images directly in the integrated terminal.
- Python extensions for mypy and debugpy - For Python type checking and debugging in VS Code.
- Remote connections to WSL - Connect to WSL instances on remote machines using Tunnels.
- Preview: GitHub Copilot create workspace/notebook - Quickly scaffold projects and notebooks.
- New C# in VS Code documentation - Learn about C# development with the C# Dev Kit extension.
If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.