Software-update: KiCad 7.0.6

KiCad logo (79 pix)Versie 7.0.6 van KiCad is uitgebracht. KiCad is een verzameling opensourceprogramma's waarmee elektronische schema's en printplaatlay-outs ontworpen kunnen worden. Verder kan het een bill of materials, Gerber-bestanden en een 3d-weergave van het pcb en de componenten maken. KiCad beschikt over een uitgebreide bibliotheek van componenten, inclusief het symbool, de voetprint en 3d-modellen. Een Spice-simulator ontbreekt evenmin. Uitgebreide informatie over de vernieuwingen in versie 7.0 kan op deze pagina worden gevonden; de changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

General Schematic Editor Spice Simulator Symbol Editor
  • Ensure a new derived symbol has the correct alternate body style option displayed. #13739
  • Fix null pointer assertion in symbol library cache. #14927
  • Fix segfault when selecting a pad from the footprint browser. #14971
Footprint Assignment Tool
  • Fix crash when "View selected footprint in footprint viewer" is clicked. #14850
  • Fix crash when destroy footprint frame gets called more than once. #14928
Board Editor Footprint Editor
  • Fix unexpected change of default preferences in text and graphic properties dialog. #14925
3D Viewer
  • Trim solder paste and other layers to holes. #8484
  • Fix display of castellated vias. #14757
PCB Calculator
  • Fix grid layout issues on Ubuntu. #14743
Command Line Interface

KiCad 6.0 PCB editor

Versienummer 7.0.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website KiCad
Download https://kicad.org/download/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

07-07-2023 07:05

07-07-2023 • 07:05

0

Bron: KiCad

