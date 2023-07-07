Versie 7.0.6 van KiCad is uitgebracht. KiCad is een verzameling opensourceprogramma's waarmee elektronische schema's en printplaatlay-outs ontworpen kunnen worden. Verder kan het een bill of materials, Gerber-bestanden en een 3d-weergave van het pcb en de componenten maken. KiCad beschikt over een uitgebreide bibliotheek van componenten, inclusief het symbool, de voetprint en 3d-modellen. Een Spice-simulator ontbreekt evenmin. Uitgebreide informatie over de vernieuwingen in versie 7.0 kan op deze pagina worden gevonden; de changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
General
Schematic Editor
- Fix issue with colours in the new lazy-loaded preference panels. #14784
- Fix preferences dialog "Reset to Default" button. #14786
- Fix view shifting when infobar is shown.
- Improve appearance of stroked knockout text.
- Outline font performance improvements. #14303
- Correctly handle hidden columns when pasting into grids. #14844
- Handle numeric keypad enter in missing places. #14244
- Force word wrapping of PCM package descriptions on Mac. #13328
- Fix broken cursor key handling in library tree pane. #12702
- Fix null pointer access attempting to read common settings. #14928
- Maintain file permissions to prevent locking out other developers. #13574
- Fix broken file locking. #14734
Spice Simulator
- Fix block mirroring of fields attached to labels. 14758
- Fix pin preferences dialog size. #14785
- Fix crash if ${VALUE} variable expansion recurses. #14815
- Fix worksheet text layout when using custom font. #14822
- Don’t dim fields when selecting them.
- Fix arc color printing bug. #14915
- Fix inter-sheet reference position when printing. #14978
Symbol Editor
- Fix handling of SPICE parameters that include capital letters. #14793
- Fix unhandled exception when loading model files. #15012
- Fix unknown model type in IBIS file. #15068
- Fix SENTRY issue KICAD-2EF.
Footprint Assignment Tool
- Ensure a new derived symbol has the correct alternate body style option displayed. #13739
- Fix null pointer assertion in symbol library cache. #14927
- Fix segfault when selecting a pad from the footprint browser. #14971
Board Editor
- Fix crash when "View selected footprint in footprint viewer" is clicked. #14850
- Fix crash when destroy footprint frame gets called more than once. #14928
Footprint Editor
- Export STEP circular board outlines as cylinder.
- Fix unexpected rats nest behavior. #14715
- Delete ratsnest line after drawing track. #14781
- Fix discrepancy between interactive routing and design rules checker. #14771
- Fix clipped combobox entry in text box dialog.
- Hook up text variable automatic completion. #14777
- Fix crash when saving a board with overbar text using a non KiCad font. #14804
- Shorten overly verbose error message on board load failure. #14780
- Fix DRC assertion for unsupported collisions. #14890
- Fix differential pair routing crash. #14852
- Fix use after free crash in router drag walkaround mode.
- Don’t allow setting a pad width or height of 0. #14278
- Fix broken rotated dimensions when importing Altium PCB. #13751
- Fix net inspector crash. #14697
- Fix search pane not remembering docking sizes and positions. #14120
- Do not allow selecting reference text when reference display is disabled. #14911
- Show dimensions in footprint preview panel. #14913
- Re-create missing exclusion markers if DRC was canceled. #14919
- Do not plot edge cut layer arcs in Gerber files when plotting solder mask layers. #14960
- Do not require restart to make graphic default settings changes take effect. #14932
- Ensure differential pair gap is respected when switching track postures. #14984
- Fix tab order in edit text and graphics properties dialog. #9406
- Fix broken arcs on DXF import. #14210
- Fix zone fill issue with net ties. #15069
- Add DRC testing for copper graphic to zone fill collisions.
3D Viewer
- Fix unexpected change of default preferences in text and graphic properties dialog. #14925
Command Line Interface
- Fix grid layout issues on Ubuntu. #14743