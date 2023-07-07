AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn geschikt voor de RX 400 en hoger. De drivers worden alleen nog voor Windows 10 en hoger aangeboden; Windows 7 en 8 worden als legacy aangeduid. Verder zijn er ook geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. In versie 23.7.1 treffen we enkele nieuwe vulkan-extensies aan en zijn er diverse problemen verholpen. De optie om naar de fabrieksinstellingen terug te keren, is nog steeds uitgeschakeld om het onherstelbaar beschadigen van een Windows-installatie te voorkomen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Highlights Support for additional Vulkan extensions. Click here for more information. Fixed Issues Certain virtual reality games or applications may encounter suboptimal performance or occasional stuttering on Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs.

Application crash or driver timeout may be observed during playback of AV1 video content using DaVinci Resolve Studio.

Improvements to high idle power when using select 4k@144Hz FreeSync enabled displays or multimonitor display configurations (such as 4k@144HZ or 4k@120Hz + 1440p@60Hz display) using on Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs.

Intermittent corruption may be observed playing WWE 2K23 on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 7900 XTX.

Intermittent corruption may be observed after switching windows while playing Nioh 2 on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 6800 XT. Known Issues Application crash may be intermittently observed while playing RuneScape on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 5700 XT.

Intermittent corruption may be observed around some player models while playing Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+ on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 6900 XT.

Stuttering may be observed while playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II with Radeon Anti-Lag enabled. As a temporary solution, users encountering this are recommended to disable the Anti-Lag in the per-game settings.

Performance Metrics Overlay may report N/A for FPS on various games.

Display signal may be lost after switching windows on certain Adaptive-Sync enable displays on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 7900 XTX.

Higher than expected GPU Memory Utilization when using certain Record and Stream settings such as Instant Replay. Important Notes Factory Reset has been temporarily disabled as a precautionary measure while we address isolated installation issues that have been reported during PC upgrades. Users may use AMD Cleanup Utility as a temporary option.