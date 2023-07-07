AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn geschikt voor de RX 400 en hoger. De drivers worden alleen nog voor Windows 10 en hoger aangeboden; Windows 7 en 8 worden als legacy aangeduid. Verder zijn er ook geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. In versie 23.7.1 treffen we enkele nieuwe vulkan-extensies aan en zijn er diverse problemen verholpen. De optie om naar de fabrieksinstellingen terug te keren, is nog steeds uitgeschakeld om het onherstelbaar beschadigen van een Windows-installatie te voorkomen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
Highlights
Fixed Issues
- Support for additional Vulkan extensions. Click here for more information.
Known Issues
- Certain virtual reality games or applications may encounter suboptimal performance or occasional stuttering on Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs.
- Application crash or driver timeout may be observed during playback of AV1 video content using DaVinci Resolve Studio.
- Improvements to high idle power when using select 4k@144Hz FreeSync enabled displays or multimonitor display configurations (such as 4k@144HZ or 4k@120Hz + 1440p@60Hz display) using on Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs.
- Intermittent corruption may be observed playing WWE 2K23 on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 7900 XTX.
- Intermittent corruption may be observed after switching windows while playing Nioh 2 on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 6800 XT.
Important Notes
- Application crash may be intermittently observed while playing RuneScape on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 5700 XT.
- Intermittent corruption may be observed around some player models while playing Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+ on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 6900 XT.
- Stuttering may be observed while playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II with Radeon Anti-Lag enabled. As a temporary solution, users encountering this are recommended to disable the Anti-Lag in the per-game settings.
- Performance Metrics Overlay may report N/A for FPS on various games.
- Display signal may be lost after switching windows on certain Adaptive-Sync enable displays on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 7900 XTX.
- Higher than expected GPU Memory Utilization when using certain Record and Stream settings such as Instant Replay.
- Factory Reset has been temporarily disabled as a precautionary measure while we address isolated installation issues that have been reported during PC upgrades. Users may use AMD Cleanup Utility as a temporary option.