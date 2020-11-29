Versie 5.2 van Pi-hole Core is verschenen. Ook zijn Pi-hole Web 5.2 en FTL 5.3 uitgekomen. Pi-hole is een advertising-aware dns- en webserver bedoeld om te draaien op een Raspberry Pi in het netwerk. Als op de router naar Pi-hole wordt verwezen voor dns-afhandelingen, zullen alle apparaten binnen het netwerk er automatisch gebruik van maken zonder dat er instellingen moeten worden aangepast. Vervolgens worden advertenties niet meer opgehaald, waardoor pagina's sneller laden. In potentie kan er ook malware mee buiten de deur worden gehouden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar de uitleg en video's op deze pagina, of deze handleiding van tweaker jpgview. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Pi-hole Core v5.2
- Use gravity's adlist_id in filename when saving downloaded adlist locally #3534
- (README.md): Grammar fix #3581
- Create custom.list during install/update if it doesn't exist #3608
- Fix pihole status to not rely on a TCP port test #3524
- Add default locations to PATH to assure that all basic commands are available #3527
- Update "About Pi-hole" link on "Website Blocked" page #3639
- Use compression
- Check for compression only once and print result #3646
- Change default value of temp_unit to 'C' #3665
- Remove broken youtube link #3678
- Revert "fix #3336 by creating adlist file even if no list was selected #3673
- Tweaks to os_check() Redux #3688
- Display more meaningful exit message if
digcommand fails during os_check #3702
- Remove extra gravity optimization flag #3739
- added instructions for forking and rebase #3178
- basic-install: document how to continue after SELinux check #3607
- Add CACHE_SIZE to setupVars #3170
- Remove check for free disk space and associated variables #3698
- Remove traces of previous default adlists #3763
- Print tail of logs in /var/log/lighttpd in debug run as well #3776
- Discover active DHCP servers during debugger run #3741
- Add date_updated field to adlist table #3740
- web server question enhancements #3225
- add FirewallD configuration checks to debug script #3798
- Remove references to privacy level 4
- Add native ARMv4T, ARMv5TE and ARMv8-A support #3801
- Security enhancement for the "never forward non-FQDNs" feature #3794
- Update Test suite #3625
- Fixed potential security issue with $landPage receiving variables #3819
- Fix for pihole -w --nuke displaying help info even if command is exec… #3349
- Be more specific about what pihole -d -a does #3843
- Re-run the script as root instead of piping to bash #3827
- Change icon from cross to [i] for root user check #3825
- Add test cases for all supported OS #3818
- Add some output to the --nuke command #3847
- Fix/unattended install #3848
- read REV_SERVER_CIDR from environment #3761
- Include secondary upstream DNS for Quad9+Filter+ECS #3851