Versie 5.2 van Pi-hole Core is verschenen. Ook zijn Pi-hole Web 5.2 en FTL 5.3 uitgekomen. Pi-hole is een advertising-aware dns- en webserver bedoeld om te draaien op een Raspberry Pi in het netwerk. Als op de router naar Pi-hole wordt verwezen voor dns-afhandelingen, zullen alle apparaten binnen het netwerk er automatisch gebruik van maken zonder dat er instellingen moeten worden aangepast. Vervolgens worden advertenties niet meer opgehaald, waardoor pagina's sneller laden. In potentie kan er ook malware mee buiten de deur worden gehouden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar de uitleg en video's op deze pagina, of deze handleiding van tweaker jpgview. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Pi-hole Core v5.2 Use gravity's adlist_id in filename when saving downloaded adlist locally #3534

(README.md): Grammar fix #3581

Create custom.list during install/update if it doesn't exist #3608

Fix pihole status to not rely on a TCP port test #3524

Add default locations to PATH to assure that all basic commands are available #3527

Update "About Pi-hole" link on "Website Blocked" page #3639

Use compression Check for compression only once and print result #3646

Change default value of temp_unit to 'C' #3665

Remove broken youtube link #3678

Revert "fix #3336 by creating adlist file even if no list was selected #3673

Tweaks to os_check() Redux #3688

Display more meaningful exit message if dig command fails during os_check #3702

command fails during os_check #3702 Remove extra gravity optimization flag #3739

added instructions for forking and rebase #3178

basic-install: document how to continue after SELinux check #3607

Add CACHE_SIZE to setupVars #3170

Remove check for free disk space and associated variables #3698

Remove traces of previous default adlists #3763

Print tail of logs in /var/log/lighttpd in debug run as well #3776

Discover active DHCP servers during debugger run #3741

Add date_updated field to adlist table #3740

web server question enhancements #3225

add FirewallD configuration checks to debug script #3798

Remove references to privacy level 4

Add native ARMv4T, ARMv5TE and ARMv8-A support #3801

Security enhancement for the "never forward non-FQDNs" feature #3794

Update Test suite #3625

Fixed potential security issue with $landPage receiving variables #3819

Fix for pihole -w --nuke displaying help info even if command is exec… #3349

Be more specific about what pihole -d -a does #3843

Re-run the script as root instead of piping to bash #3827

Change icon from cross to [i] for root user check #3825

Add test cases for all supported OS #3818

Add some output to the --nuke command #3847

Fix/unattended install #3848

read REV_SERVER_CIDR from environment #3761

Include secondary upstream DNS for Quad9+Filter+ECS #3851