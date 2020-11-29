Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Pi-hole Core 5.2

Pi-hole logo (75 pix) Versie 5.2 van Pi-hole Core is verschenen. Ook zijn Pi-hole Web 5.2 en FTL 5.3 uitgekomen. Pi-hole is een advertising-aware dns- en webserver bedoeld om te draaien op een Raspberry Pi in het netwerk. Als op de router naar Pi-hole wordt verwezen voor dns-afhandelingen, zullen alle apparaten binnen het netwerk er automatisch gebruik van maken zonder dat er instellingen moeten worden aangepast. Vervolgens worden advertenties niet meer opgehaald, waardoor pagina's sneller laden. In potentie kan er ook malware mee buiten de deur worden gehouden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar de uitleg en video's op deze pagina, of deze handleiding van tweaker jpgview. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Pi-hole Core v5.2
  • Use gravity's adlist_id in filename when saving downloaded adlist locally #3534
  • (README.md): Grammar fix #3581
  • Create custom.list during install/update if it doesn't exist #3608
  • Fix pihole status to not rely on a TCP port test #3524
  • Add default locations to PATH to assure that all basic commands are available #3527
  • Update "About Pi-hole" link on "Website Blocked" page #3639
  • Use compression
    • Check for compression only once and print result #3646
  • Change default value of temp_unit to 'C' #3665
  • Remove broken youtube link #3678
  • Revert "fix #3336 by creating adlist file even if no list was selected #3673
  • Tweaks to os_check() Redux #3688
  • Display more meaningful exit message if dig command fails during os_check #3702
  • Remove extra gravity optimization flag #3739
  • added instructions for forking and rebase #3178
  • basic-install: document how to continue after SELinux check #3607
  • Add CACHE_SIZE to setupVars #3170
  • Remove check for free disk space and associated variables #3698
  • Remove traces of previous default adlists #3763
  • Print tail of logs in /var/log/lighttpd in debug run as well #3776
  • Discover active DHCP servers during debugger run #3741
  • Add date_updated field to adlist table #3740
  • web server question enhancements #3225
  • add FirewallD configuration checks to debug script #3798
  • Remove references to privacy level 4
  • Add native ARMv4T, ARMv5TE and ARMv8-A support #3801
  • Security enhancement for the "never forward non-FQDNs" feature #3794
  • Update Test suite #3625
  • Fixed potential security issue with $landPage receiving variables #3819
  • Fix for pihole -w --nuke displaying help info even if command is exec… #3349
  • Be more specific about what pihole -d -a does #3843
  • Re-run the script as root instead of piping to bash #3827
  • Change icon from cross to [i] for root user check #3825
  • Add test cases for all supported OS #3818
  • Add some output to the --nuke command #3847
  • Fix/unattended install #3848
  • read REV_SERVER_CIDR from environment #3761
  • Include secondary upstream DNS for Quad9+Filter+ECS #3851

Versienummer 5.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Pi-hole
Download https://github.com/pi-hole/pi-hole/releases/tag/v5.2
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 29-11-2020 05:08
80 • submitter: jpgview

29-11-2020 • 05:08

80 Linkedin

Submitter: jpgview

Bron: Pi-hole

Update-historie

13-02 Pi-hole Core 5.9 / Web 5.11 / FTL 5.14 35
05-01 Pi-hole Core 5.8 / Web 5.10 / FTL 5.13 12
23-12 Pi-hole Core 5.7 / Web 5.9 / FTL 5.12 91
24-10 Pi-hole Core 5.6 / Web 5.8 / FTL 5.11 93
30-09 Pi-hole Core 5.5 / Web 5.7 / FTL 5.10 68
04-'21 Pi-hole Core 5.3 / Web 5.5 / FTL 5.8 54
01-'21 Pi-hole Core 5.2.3 134
12-'20 Pi-hole Core 5.2.2 101
12-'20 Pi-hole Core 5.2.1 31
11-'20 Pi-hole Core 5.2 80
Meer historie

Lees meer

Pi-hole

geen prijs bekend

Netwerk en systeembeheer

Reacties (80)

-Moderatie-faq
-180077+159+21+30Ongemodereerd8
Wijzig sortering
+2sjhgvr
29 november 2020 06:26
Voor wie 'm nog niet kende; oisd blocklist 8-)

( Voor Pi-hole voeg je deze toe; https://dbl.oisd.nl/ )

PS: Ik maintain de oisd list :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door sjhgvr op 29 november 2020 11:03]

+1Joao
@sjhgvr29 november 2020 09:01
Toevallig gisteren gevonden, 1mil+ entries.
Voor wie deze lijst gaat installeren; er wordt door de maker geadviseerd om andere adlists uit te schakelen.
Should I leave the default lists enabled?
A When using this list in browser add-on blockers (eg. uBlock Origin); Yes definitely, as this is not meant to be a replacement for it's default lists.
When using this list in network based DNS blockers (eg Pi-hole, Adguard Home); No. I designed this list to be used as the sole list for DNS based blocking. But there's no shame in using this list along any other list(s).
+1CH4OS
@Joao29 november 2020 10:43
Op zich maakt het niet heel veel uit, Pi-Hole ontdubbelt zelf sowieso tegenwoordig. ;)
+1WhatsappHack

@Joao29 november 2020 11:13
Met PiHole nooit doen. Die deduped alles zelf en als die dan niet meer te benaderen is kan je na verloop van tijd zomaar opeens 0 domains in je blocklist hebben... Daarnaast moet deze dan ook echt alles hebben... Het is in alle opzichten een slecht plan om op één lijst te vertrouwen.
+1Webgnome

@sjhgvr29 november 2020 08:17
Ik gebruik eigenlijk al een hele tijd deze:

https://blocklistproject.github.io/Lists/
+1CH4OS
@Webgnome29 november 2020 10:42
Die heeft wat algemene sites inderdaad, werkt ook prettig. De link https://dbl.oisd.nl/ heeft echter een boel specifiek voor Nederland geloof ik en is een uitkomst van veel lijsten tezamen in 1 grote lijst, weet even niet exact welke lijsten.
+1Webgnome

@CH4OS29 november 2020 10:45
Ik ben zelf altijd een beetje huiverig voor dergelijk grote lijsten te gebruiken. Mag je vervolgens weer dagen spenderen aan het whitelisten van wat er niet werkt. Wat ik nu vaak doe is eens per dag/week in pihole kijken om te zien of er nog rare domeinen langs komen. En die block ik vervolgens als ik weet wat het is / doet. In combinatie met die blocklistproject lijsten valt het hier wat betreft zaken doorlaten die niet mogen worden door gelaten erg mee.

Het helpt dat ik Pihole natuurlijk ook als DHCP heb ingericht dus alles krijgt van Pihole een IP en moet via Pihole (ok.. er zijn devices/apps (ja ik kijk naar jou chromecast) die dit keihard negeren maar daar zijn ook weer opties voor)
+1sjhgvr
@Webgnome29 november 2020 11:21
Ik ben zelf altijd een beetje huiverig voor dergelijk grote lijsten te gebruiken. Mag je vervolgens weer dagen spenderen aan het whitelisten van wat er niet werkt.
Ik snap wat je bedoelt, maar ik kan je zo een hoop voorbeelden geven wat met die blocklistproject lijstjes niet goed gaat;

Hier een paar voorbeeldjes:

https://blocklistproject.github.io/Lists/ads.txt

cdn-ssl.vidible .tv # https://www.engadget.com/2019/09/30/ipados-review/ video under main article
chefrubio .it # famous Italian chef
consent.trustarc .com # cookie melding philps.nl
cv.rdtcdn .com # Needed for redtube videos
d16s8pqtk4uodx.cloudfront .net # philips.nl/shop/NL_Emp/login
dns1.registrar-servers .com # default DNS servers for the registrar Namecheap.com
dns2.registrar-servers .com # default DNS servers for the registrar Namecheap.com
eu-west-1.compute.amazonaws .com
ingress .com
jackjones .com # clothes store
oracle.112.2o7 .net # Oracle Cloud management dashboard
qualcomm .cn # chinese website van die chipmakers
upgrade.spotify .com
wa .me # official Whatsapp link
torrentz2 .eu # torrent site

https://blocklistproject.github.io/Lists/abuse.txt

essayfactory .uk
mijnknwu.knwu .nl # Royal Dutch Cycling Union (Koninklijke Nederlandsche Wielren Unie)
mikrotik .co.id
mirror.truenetwork .ru # mirror manjaro linux
nwolb .com # NatWest Online Banking
usenetserver .com
win.tue .nl # technische universiteit eindhoven
bittorrent .am # torrent site

Ik ben er van overtuigd dat ook al is m'n oisd lijstje een stuk groter, je minder hoeft te whitelisten dan met die lijstjes ;)
+1DoeEensGek
@sjhgvr29 november 2020 13:37
Ik heb eigenlijk naast de standaard lijstjes alleen jouw lijst toegevoegd. Zijn die wel redelijk in orde dan?
+1sjhgvr
@DoeEensGek29 november 2020 15:53
Lijkt me niet de bedoeling hier alle fouten van andere lijsten te "spouwen", maar vooruit dan;

- https://mirror1.malwaredomains.com/files/justdomains
cafeomai.com .au # a legitimate restaurant website
westcoastuniversity-edu .com # West Coast University (WCU)

- https://s3.amazonaws.com/...ct.me/simple_tracking.txt
Geen bij mij bekend, maar heeft dan ook zo goed als geen entries.

- https://s3.amazonaws.com/lists.disconnect.me/simple_ad.txt
gtop100 .com # advertising website for different games.
thecounter .com # burger joint

- https://v.firebog.net/hosts/Easylist-Dutch.txt
- https://v.firebog.net/hosts/Easylist.txt
medrx.telstra .com.au # Needed for MyTelstra app
tkn.fux .com # needed for videos to load on fux.com

- https://v.firebog.net/hosts/Easyprivacy.txt
browser.sentry-cdn .com # cdn to sentry js
ct.pinterest .com # Conversion tag https://developers.pinter.../ad-tools/conversion-tag/
events.jotform .com # Needed to setup autopay for utility bills
geo.ngtv .io # https://www.hbo.com/westworld
p.yotpo .com # checkout process on the following website: https://www.soufeel.co.uk/
tag.aticdn .net # NPO gemist app on LG TV
tm.tradetracker .net # kimovil links to ali
tracking.s24 .com # https://www.vergleich.org/chilimuehle/ link to OTTO
pv.sohu .com # Broadlink smart plug app
atconnect.npo .nl # used for NPO games on iOS
aax-us-iad.amazon .com # to allow for Android Amazon Shopping App to work. Otherwise you get an "UH OH. Something went wrong" Error.
analytics.archive .org # needed for some archive processes
analytics.twitter .com # Following links in tweets stops working as it redirects through this domain
bi.medscape .com # medscape app android
collector.wallapop .com # Needed for wallapop registration
d.ghostery .com # email redirect
t.indeed .com # email links for indeed job matches
telegraph.api.hbo .com # HBO Go and HBO Now apps on Roku
w88.espn .com # iOS ESPN APP
ep00.epimg .net # needed for elpais.com
fc.vodafone .de # Vodafone app
cmstool.youku .com # Youko video playback
+1CH4OS
@Webgnome29 november 2020 10:58
Voor Google devices een route in de router instellen dat queries voor 8.8.8.8 en het andere adres naar een een onjuist adres gaan. Google devices (niet alleen de Chromecast) vallen dan terug op de advertised dns servers.
+1Step5
@Webgnome29 november 2020 12:13
Ik gebruik deze lijst op openwrt en moest met deze lijst erg weinig whitelisten (een tot zover) in tegenstelling tot andere lijsten dus ik ben tevreden gebruiker
+1Zenomyscus
@sjhgvr29 november 2020 09:31
Houd deze lijst ook ads van Google tegen? Ik merk dat die er nog wel eens doorheen glippen bij mij
+1Joao
@Zenomyscus29 november 2020 10:13
Does not interfere with
Google (shopping)
Komt waarschijnlijk hierdoor. Check de query log.
+1Zenomyscus
@Joao29 november 2020 17:24
Hm, ken je toevallig lijsten die het wel blokkeren?
+1Joao
@Zenomyscus29 november 2020 19:09
Kijk in je query wat er doorkomt en dat handmatig toevoegen aan blocklist.
+1Ferruginous Hwk
@sjhgvr29 november 2020 11:28
Is dat dan de enige lijst die je gebruikt?
Of ook nog de 2 standaard lijsten op je pi-hole?

Ik heb deze 2 standaard geïnstalleerd.
[i] Target: https://raw.githubusercon...nBlack/hosts/master/hosts
[i] Target: https://mirror1.malwaredomains.com/files/justdomains

Edit: Ik zie dat malwaredomains al niet meer is geüpdatet sinds januari 2018.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ferruginous Hwk op 29 november 2020 11:34]

+1sjhgvr
@Ferruginous Hwk29 november 2020 15:46
Ik gebruik alleen oisd, en ik gebruik geen pi-hole maar adguard home.
+1P_Tingen
@sjhgvr29 november 2020 15:46
Held! Ik kende deze lijst nog niet, maar heb hem nu in Blokada gezet. Mijn vrouw wil nog wel eens advertenties bekijken in de Google resultaten en dat kan nu weer.
+1sjhgvr
@P_Tingen29 november 2020 15:54
Alweer een tevreden gebruiker, daar doe ik t voor ;)
+1S.J.Onnie
@sjhgvr29 november 2020 13:41
+2 :)

Jouw lijst kende ik nog niet en heb hem vanmorgen toegevoegd aan mijn Pi-hole. Met een miljoen domeinen extra 8)7 moet het toch gek lopen als er nog meuk doorheen komt. Samen met de generieke black lists van FB, WA, IG en dat irritante vogeltje is het vandaag nog rustiger in mijn netwerk :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door S.J.Onnie op 29 november 2020 13:43]

+1satya
@sjhgvr29 november 2020 19:03
Daar zit nagenoeg elke lijst in 8)7
0cyclone
@sjhgvr30 november 2020 13:21
Thanks for reminding me .. net geupgrade en wilde je toevoegen ... stond je er al doodleuk tussen ;-)
Werkt perfect !
0vandermark
@sjhgvr3 december 2020 07:55
Ik had best wat problemen met PiHole dat video's niet laden etc. Ik had 5 lijsten. Ik heb ze er allemaal uit gehaald en nu enkel OISD opgenomen. Percentage geblokte domeinen ligt nu fors lager maar ik zie nog steeds geen ads en loop niet meer tegen problemen aan.
Tevreden gebruiker hier dus :)
+1juliank
29 november 2020 09:28
hier onlangs overgestapt naar NextDNS.io werkt perfect
+1Dacuuu
@juliank29 november 2020 09:44
Als je geen pihole, of adguard home lokaal wil draaien, kan je inderdaad nextdns gebruiken, adguard heeft ook zo'n dns adres, genaamd adguard dns: https://adguard.com/nl/adguard-dns/overview.html

Zelf draai ik pihole met de https://dbl.oisd.nl/ en de adguard dns als dns adres naar buiten toe.
+1juliank
@Dacuuu29 november 2020 09:56
ja ik heb AdGuard DNS gebruikt in het verleden, alleen vond het niet fijn dat ik zelf niets kon aanpassen,..

overigens heeft NextDNS een aantal mooie features : https://prnt.sc/vs5qvx en nog wel meer dingen
+1satya
@juliank29 november 2020 14:06
Die kende ik niet, gebruik al jaren opendns. Werkt goed, en veel meer inzicht in wat er gebeurt.

Ben benieuwd naar jullie blokkeer lijsten voor bijvoorbeeld thuis (hoofdrouter). Nu die van:
- NextDNS
- Peter Lowe
- AdGuard Mobile Ads filter
- AdGuard DNS filter
- EasyList
- EasyList Dutch
- Dan Pollock
- notracking

[Reactie gewijzigd door satya op 29 november 2020 15:04]

+1juliank
@satya29 november 2020 14:14
AdGuard Mobile Ads filter
EasyList
AdGuard Base filter

,,...en de features zelf die ze in de security tab tonen staan aan
+1Tha_Butcha
@juliank29 november 2020 14:57
Waarom ben je overgestapt dan?
+1juliank
@Tha_Butcha29 november 2020 15:01
ik hoef nu eigenlijk nergens meer op te letten... alleen ff het certificaat/app op de devices zetten als je DoH of tls etc wilt,.. of alleen hun dns ips eventjes in mn router zetten.. ip koppelen op hun website en ik ben klaar. Dit werkt ook foutloos op 4/5g en dan gelijk overal mn adblocker/trackingblock

voor apple devices kan ik apple.nextdns.io gebruiken wat heel makkelijk is. en ik hoef nu niet te letten op software updates etc en de server beveiliging of iets dergelijks.. en gelijk servers wereldreid ipv 1 vps op 1 locatie. En ik heb de hardware ook thuis niet om pihole te gebruiken en te installeren of adguard home.. zo handig ben ik dan ook weer niet
+1Zer0
@juliank29 november 2020 12:57
Ditto, niet meer omgekeken naar Pihole of Adguard Home. Makkelijk zowel thuis als daarbuiten te gebruiken, de meerdere profielen zijn ook ideaal, en geen gedoe mee met updates.
+1iAR
29 november 2020 08:48
Onlangs overgestapt op AdGuard Home. Ziet er iets gelikter uit. Verder (vrijwel) hetzelfde.

Edit: corrected @Punkbuster, thanks. AdGuard heeft veel producten. Haha

[Reactie gewijzigd door iAR op 29 november 2020 09:33]

+1Punkbuster
@iAR29 november 2020 08:52
Die comparison gaat vooral uit van de adguard app / pro. Jouw home variant is een pi-hole variant, die eigenlijk net als pi-hole dns Ad blocking doet.

Draai adguard home ipv pi-hole want integratie is beter met bijvoorbeeld home assistant
+1D4NG3R
@Punkbuster29 november 2020 09:04
Heb jij toevallig een link met uitleg van deze integratie? Ik draai PiHole en HASS (core) vanaf mn unRAID server, maar vind de integratie tussen beiden nogal tegenvallen. :)
+1Punkbuster
@D4NG3R29 november 2020 09:06
Adguard heeft een api waar hass tegenaan kletst. Je krijgt bij het koppelen van integration switches en sensoren die makkelijker te verwerken zijn in je dashboard.

https://www.home-assistant.io/integrations/adguard/

[Reactie gewijzigd door Punkbuster op 29 november 2020 09:07]

+1slelieveld
@Punkbuster29 november 2020 13:25
Let wel op dat dit inderdaad enkel het geval is op de addon. Losse adguard home servers krijg ik iig niet op die manier geïntegreerd. En ik heb nergens gezien dat dit iemand anders is gelukt... helaas.
Waarom los? Secondary dns server. De addon liep bij mij meermaals vast als er problemen met homeassistant waren (bv memory leak).
+1Punkbuster
@slelieveld29 november 2020 15:55
Ik heb hem gewoon als losse container draaien, mijn homeassist is ook core ipv HASS. De integration vraagt om een ip-adres.

Wat krijg je niet vóór elkaar dan?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Punkbuster op 29 november 2020 16:12]

+1Jazco2nd
@iAR29 november 2020 10:08
AdGuardHome en PiHole doen wel hetzelfde. Maar zijn verre van hetzelfde. PiHole bestaat uit allerlei losse tools en scripts daarom heen. Is beste op een dedicated mini servertje zoals een Raspberry te installeren. Of op je NAS/server via Docker.

AdGuardHome is voor zover ik kan nagaan een enkele binary met config file. That's it. Geen Docker voor nodig. Een stuk simpeler gebouwd en waarschijnlijk ook stukje lichter.

Ik zie het een beetje als de Wireguard van DNS blocking. Vast geen eerlijke vergelijking..
0WhatsappHack

@Jazco2nd29 november 2020 11:17
“Ik zie het een beetje als de Wireguard van DNS blocking. Vast geen eerlijke vergelijking..”

Zowat nergens standaard ondersteund en ondergeschikt aan IKEv2 bij mobiel gebruik? Hmmm... :Y)
0Jazco2nd
@WhatsappHack29 november 2020 13:41
Kweet niet wat dat is.. werkt prima hier. Buitenshuis altijd via Wireguard split tunnel verbonden met mijn DNS, ook voor LAN toegang.

Of ik nou WG of OpenVPN gebruik, ik moet toch software ervoor installeren.. dus "standaard ondersteuning" is er toch sowieso niet?
0WhatsappHack

@Jazco2nd29 november 2020 14:56
Daar noem je dan ook precies dé twee die daar last van hebben haha :) Nee je moet ook gebruiken wat je wil en wat voor je werkt hoor, het was semi-grappig bedoeld. :) Ik ben meer van de volautomatische always-on VPN’s zonder gedoe; dan is IKEv2 (eg: strongswan) echt een verademing. Overal ondersteund, razendsnel, zeer veilig en uitermate bestand tegen korte onderbrekingen in de verbinding of zelfs complete switches tussen netwerken; als dat binnen x seconden gebeurt houdt ie alles netjes draaiend. Heb je zelfs als je de overige voordelen niet wilt gewoon een stabielere mobiele verbinding dan zonder.
0Jazco2nd
@WhatsappHack29 november 2020 16:48
8)7 en ik dacht juist dat de voordelen die jij noemt door Wireguard werden geboden. Maar ik zit dus helemaal op het verkeerde spoor!
Het gemak van PiVPN op je (Ubuntu) server installeren en vrijwel nul configuratie te hoeven doen maakte het heel laagdrempelig.
De term strongswan heb ik weleens voorbij zien komen maar IKEv2, en hoe je dat opzet.. nooit iets over gezien. Ik ga me in elk geval erin verdiepen, als het te doen is stap ik graag over want de Wireguard app op Android is veel te beperkt (wil alleen verbinding als ik niet op mijn eigen Wifi zit).
Thanks voor deze info!

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jazco2nd op 29 november 2020 16:49]

0WhatsappHack

@Jazco2nd30 november 2020 02:05
Soms heeft je router het aan boord! Maar ik moet zeggen dat de implementatie op Asus niet al te best bleek. Ik heb zelf strongswan geïnstalleerd op dezelfde VM als m'n PiHole. Het werkt echt heerlijk, gewoon tussen 2 compleet verschillende netwerken/providers springen en je downloads of bijv. een WhatsApp-audio gesprek pruttelen vrolijk verder alsof er niets gebeurd is; hoogstens een hele korte onderbreking door een lichte packet loss die paar seconden dat je telefoon bezig is met overstappen van netwerk.

Wel grappig, ik heb hier de iPhone's zo geconfigureerd dat ze *juist* altijd op de VPN moeten tenzij ze op eigen WiFi zitten. :P Wat jij niet wilt heb ik juist als vereiste ingesteld haha. Zodra de verbinding met het thuisnetwerk wegvalt verbreken de iPhone's de internetverbinding van alle apps (incl. Apple's eigen spul) en wachten tot de VPN online komt. (En zodra ze met de VPN verbinding hebben zijn ze ook weer beschermd door de PiHole en firewall :P). Maar, dit is hoe ik het ingesteld heb. Eén tikje op een ander profiel en ik kan ook gewoon verbinden als ik op eigen WiFi zit, geen probleem. Al moet ik het toch vragen: waarom zou je met je VPN willen verbinden op je thuisnetwerk? :)

Strongswan's documentatie vond ik nogal ruk om te volgen. Maar er zijn een paar mooie tutorials te vinden, vooral voor Ubuntu/Debian. (Voor CentOS ook maar dan moet je echt goed zoeken.) Kan het echt aanraden. Succes! :)
0Jazco2nd
@WhatsappHack30 november 2020 09:36
Ik heb inderdaad tutorials gevonden. Maar ik heb ook even getest en het lijkt erop dat Wireguard juist prima werkt. Precies zoals je omschrijft. Misschien was Wireguard een jaar geleden nog niet zo ver ontwikkeld. Verder gebruikt het op Android gewoon Androids eigen VPN service/API net zoals Strongswan dat doet.

De conditie ik omschreef is trouwens dezelfde als de jouwe: altijd met VPN verbonden zijn als niet met thuis wifi verbonden, is wat explicieter maar komt op zelfde neer als: alleen met VPN verbonden zijn als niet met thuis wifi verbonden :).
Helaas bevat de Wireguard app geen mogelijkheid dit in te stellen. Met Tasker app kan het maar om nou Tasker alleen hiervoor te gebruiken vind ik idioot.

Voor nu toggle ik het handmatig aan wanneer ik eraan denk, meestal als ik iets in een browser opzoek en buiten ben.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jazco2nd op 30 november 2020 09:37]

+1Anoniem: 1455912
29 november 2020 10:10
Mooi programma en werkt goed. Net geüpdatet. De enige regel in mijn blacklist is ‘.*’. Voor de rest handel ik alles af via de whitelist. Daar komen alleen de dingen op die ik nuttig vind. In het begin is het veel werk om alles wat je daadwerkelijk nodig bent te whitelisten, maar nu draait het al een tijdje naar tevredenheid.
+1Frij5fd
@Anoniem: 145591229 november 2020 12:22
Lijkt me gezien de WAF (wive acceptance factor) een redelijk uitdagende aanpak! Ik krijg met een standaard pi-hole inrichting al zo nu en dan commentaar
+1Anoniem: 1455912
@Frij5fd29 november 2020 13:09
Dat commentaar kreeg ik eerst ook. Daarom heb ik besloten om een eigen intern netwerk te gebruiken waar al mijn verkeer langsgaat. Dan hebben anderen nergens last van.
+1jpgview

@Anoniem: 145591229 november 2020 11:06
Is ook hier besproken

[Reactie gewijzigd door jpgview op 29 november 2020 11:09]

+1Zobat
29 november 2020 08:49
de docker image is nog van 16 dagen geleden.
+1HarHar
@Zobat29 november 2020 09:25
had ik net ook even gechecked :-)
Mijn watchtower heeft nog niets geupdate.
+1jpgview

@Zobat29 november 2020 09:45
Soon (usually a day or so behind the main release)

lees hier
+1Anoniem: 435630
29 november 2020 21:51
Vraagje, waarom zou ik dit gebruiken ipv de ublock addon voor Firefox?
+1Wildfire
@Anoniem: 43563029 november 2020 21:58
Het is geen vervanging hoor. Ik draai uBlock Origin in Firefox en heb PiHole op een Raspberry Pi draaien.

Daarnaast is PiHole voor je hele netwerk en uBlock Origin alleen voor je browser. Al je apparatuur profiteert er van, van je computer tot je GSM tot je spelcomputer tot je Chinese zonnepanelen :P

[Reactie gewijzigd door Wildfire op 29 november 2020 21:59]

+1Joey
@Anoniem: 43563030 november 2020 00:14
Een DNS-sinkhole, wat Pi-Hole eigenlijk is, zit nog vóór een adblocker. Elke Ad verwijst naar een adres en Pi-Hole zorgt er voor dat de DNS request niet gedaan kan worden, waardoor de Ad überhaupt niet kan worden opgehaald. Een adblocker blokkeert de Ad bij het laden van de website, dan is alsnog de DNS request gedaan voor die advertentie.

En het kan netwerkbreed worden ingesteld. Dan moet je zorgen dat elke DNS request door de Pi-Hole gaat.
+1GEi
29 november 2020 08:03
Op de gok en impulsief na het lezen van dit artikel direct een ‘pihole -up’ gedaan. Geen issues en snort na de update lekker verder.
+1timothee
@GEi29 november 2020 16:38
Dat had ik vorige keer ook gedaan, toen kon ik opnieuw beginnen :( Is niet de eerste keer dat PiHole op de RPi ermee kapt na een update. Beetje vermoeiend...een goed rollback scenario heb ik nog niet.

Weet niet hoe anderen dat doen, eerst backup maken (hoe? volledige SD card backup?) voor het updaten?

P.S. Aan de moderatie score te zien wordt mijn opmerking kennelijk niet gewaardeerd. Eerste keer dat ik een down vote krijg. Begrijp alleen niet helemaal waarom, want ik ben oprecht benieuwd hoe andere gebruikers voorkomen dat ze opnieuw kunnen beginnen na een probleem met de update van Pi-Hole.

[Reactie gewijzigd door timothee op 29 november 2020 20:55]

+1Wildfire
@timothee29 november 2020 21:56
Ik heb nog nooit problemen gehad met PiHole updates. Zelfs niet toen ze een nieuwe major versie hadden. Gaat altijd prima (afkloppen!).
+1timothee
@Wildfire29 november 2020 23:51
Dan doe ik misschien toch iets fout, is bij mij zeker al 2 keer fout gegaan (major release update en tussentijdse update).

En toeval of niet, maar hij is daarstraks weer gecrasht! Ik dacht ineens wat is internet traag, tot geen enkele pagina meer geladen werd. En jawel hoor, PiHole admin pagina niet meer bereikbaar, RPi niet meer te pingen. Installatie is net een paar weken oud, na de vorige crash, én met nieuwe USB stick (ik gebruik geen SD cards meer, want daarmee heb ik óók geen goede ervaringen i.c.m. een RPi).
+1Wildfire
@timothee30 november 2020 00:07
Ik draai al ruim 2.5 jaar PiHole, mèt een microSD kaartje. Draait als een tierelier. Ik zou eerder denken dat je Raspberry Pi niet helemaal 100% meer is.
+1timothee
@Wildfire30 november 2020 00:20
Ik ga hem inderdaad vervangen. Heb er gelukkig nog twee liggen. Maar heb met meerdere RPi's issues gehad, dat ze op een gegeven moment ermee kappen. Gebruik altijd de originele voedingsadapter en verder zit er niks aangesloten dat stroom vergt.

Met USB stick i.p.v. SD card vind ik het wel langer stabiel, maar 2,5 aan één stuk is mij nog niet gelukt (RPi met Domotics mét SD card draait wel al meer dan een jaar, dus ff afkloppen :)).
+1Wildfire
@timothee30 november 2020 06:51
Ik gebruik niet eens een voedingsadapter. De mijne zit aangesloten op een USB-poort van mijn Synology NAS :P
+1GEi
@timothee30 november 2020 08:05
Vervelend voor je. Ik wild je net zeggen dat ik wel goede SD kaarten gebruik (2) en af en toe een image maak van de actieve kaart. Dat doe ik als ik een keer alleen thuis ben en er aan denk. Want hier in huis is een internetverbinding bijna nog belangrijker dan een werkende cv of water...
+1Cowamundo
29 november 2020 12:38
Is er met pi-hole ondertussen al een oplossing om youtube adds te blocken?
+1WeiserMaster
@Cowamundo29 november 2020 13:03
Nee, het wordt ook alleen maar erger.
Pihole en alternatieven werken op Domain Niveau, dus als ad.youtube.com in je Blacklist staat, dan wordt die geblokkeerd.
Video.youtube.com staat niet in de Blacklist, dus die kan mooi wel door.
Maar als Youtube besluit om ad.youtube.com te droppen, en dat met video.youtube.com te doen, dan heb je aan pihole niets.
Daar heb je dan extra programma's nodig, die de content van elkaar kan onderscheiden.
0Philo Melos
30 november 2020 14:33
Wat ik mis is een allinone installatiebestand, die Pi-Hole voor mij installeert op mijn Pi. Als totale linuxnoob is het voor mij ondoenlijk om dat allemaal zelf te doen. Of is zoiets er al?
+1Webgnome

@meezcore29 november 2020 10:42
Maar Google verhoogd de reclame frequentie omdat ze een reclame vrije abonnement hebben.
Google chanteert daardoor mensen om een duur abonnement te kopen.
Is dat wel legaal?
Waarom chanteert google? Google zal ergens geld vandaan moeten halen en dat doet het door onder andere advertenties te tonen aan gebruikers. Ze bieden een alternatief zodat je geen advertenties hebt en dan noem je dat chanteren?
+1Chielllie
@Webgnome29 november 2020 11:09
Natuurlijk is dat geen chantage maar het begint wel op crippleware te lijken.
Om die reden net YouTube Vanced geïnstalleerd op mijn mobiel.
Voorbeeldje: vroeger kreeg je een advertentie aan het begin, maar laatst 'Open haard' opgezet. Na drie minuten knalt er ineens een commercial door de woonkamer.
Nu dus niet meer.
0meezcore
@Webgnome29 november 2020 11:36
Als er een vorm van redelijkheid is kun je het niet chantage noemen.

Maar de redelijkheid is steeds minder aanwezig en er zit geen limiet op bij Google op hoeveel reclame ze je de strot door kunnen drukken.

En dan roepen dat je ook reclame vrije methodes aanbied klinkt als chanteren toch?
0bytemaster460
@meezcore29 november 2020 13:15
Chantage is het natuurlijk niet. Google verplicht je tot niets. Ze mogen zelf bepalen hoeveel reclame ze toevoegen. Of het verstandig is van Google is een andere vraag. Mogelijk geven ze hiermee hun eigen graf.
0meezcore
@bytemaster46029 november 2020 16:05
Als ik jou een keuze geef voor een abonnement voor veiligheid en maak ondertussen je omgeving onveilig dan chanteer ik jou ook toch?
0bytemaster460
@meezcore29 november 2020 19:56
Het gaat hier niet om onveiligheid maar om meer reclame op een eigen platform. Vreemd vergelijk.
0meezcore
@bytemaster46029 november 2020 21:19
Je forceert reclame op een platform dat gevuld wordt door derden. Dus de content is niet van Google.

Ze veroorzaken een ergernis en bieden een oplossing.

Klinkt op z'n minst discutabel niet?
0bytemaster460
@meezcore30 november 2020 10:08
Ja, discutabel wel, maar jij zei dat het chantage was. Dat is toch echt wat anders.
0meezcore
@bytemaster46030 november 2020 14:32
Neem een abonnement want anders krijg je nog meer reclame filmpjes......
0bytemaster460
@meezcore30 november 2020 15:38
Bij chanteren zet je iemand onder druk om iets te doen wat hij niet wil met een bedreiging als je er geen gehoor aan geeft. Google zet iemand onder druk om een abonnement af te nemen en ze bedreigen je al helemaal niet als je dat abonnement niet afneemt. Je hebt alle vrijheid om Google niet te gebruiken.
0meezcore
@bytemaster4601 december 2020 07:50
YouTube neemt een unieke positie in met het gemak en de hoeveelheid content creators. Er is niet een gelijkwaardig alternatief.

Het platform moet alleen ontdaan worden van 75% reclame uitingen om het gebalanceerd te maken voor kijkers.

Content creators hebben meestal ook nog een sponsor tegenwoordig.
1 2

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True