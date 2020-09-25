Dunes MultiMedia heeft versie 9.5.0.0 van bestandsbeheerprogramma WinNc uitgebracht. Dit programma is, zoals de naam al probeert aan te geven, een kloon van het aloude Norton Commander. Het kan worden gebruikt als alternatief voor Windows Verkenner en moet concurreren met programma's als Total Commander, Altap Salamander en Directory Opus. Een licentie kost normaal drie tientjes, maar is nu tijdelijk 22 euro 50. Sinds versie 9.3.0.0 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 9.5.0.0
Changes in version 9.4.0.0:
- Fixed issue in Quick Access where old tagged folders are not included.
- Fixed Quick Access in external locate-map dialog
- Fixed sort indicator color.
- Fixed issue in German translation.
- Option to leave finished operation always open.
- DPI issue fixed in registration information dialog.
- New secured hosting powered by True
- DPI Issue in selection tool fixed
- Quick access search relevance improvements
- Startup connection issue fixed.
- FTP Save file in editor no confirmation.
- FTP option to create file (
Shift-
F2)
- Minor 4K DPI issues fixed
- Minor fixes