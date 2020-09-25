Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: WinNc 9.5.0.0

WinNC logo (75 pix) Dunes MultiMedia heeft versie 9.5.0.0 van bestandsbeheerprogramma WinNc uitgebracht. Dit programma is, zoals de naam al probeert aan te geven, een kloon van het aloude Norton Commander. Het kan worden gebruikt als alternatief voor Windows Verkenner en moet concurreren met programma's als Total Commander, Altap Salamander en Directory Opus. Een licentie kost normaal drie tientjes, maar is nu tijdelijk 22 euro 50. Sinds versie 9.3.0.0 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 9.5.0.0
  • Fixed issue in Quick Access where old tagged folders are not included.
  • Fixed Quick Access in external locate-map dialog
  • Fixed sort indicator color.
  • Fixed issue in German translation.
  • Option to leave finished operation always open.
  • DPI issue fixed in registration information dialog.
Changes in version 9.4.0.0:
  • New secured hosting powered by True
  • DPI Issue in selection tool fixed
  • Quick access search relevance improvements
  • Startup connection issue fixed.
  • FTP Save file in editor no confirmation.
  • FTP option to create file (Shift-F2)
  • Minor 4K DPI issues fixed
  • Minor fixes

Versienummer 9.5.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Website Dunes MultiMedia
Download https://www.winnc.com/download/
Bestandsgrootte 9,71MB
Licentietype Betaald

+2GNID
25 september 2020 19:09
Nederlands product/ bedrijf!
(uit Wijk aan Zee; zouden ze daarom Dunes multimedia / Ontwerpbureau Dunes heten?)

0digitalb
26 september 2020 09:30
Gebruik het al meer dan 17 jaar!
0Wolvy74
30 september 2020 16:46
Open source alternatief kan Double Commander zijn: https://doublecmd.sourceforge.io/
Double Commander is tevens compatible met Total Commander plugins

