De final release van Total Commander versie 9.51 is uitgekomen. Total Commander kan als vervanging voor Windows Verkenner worden gebruikt. Doordat het beeld in tweeën is gesplitst, is het eenvoudig om bestanden te kopiëren, maar het programma kan veel meer. Zo zijn er diverse manieren om bestanden aan te passen, zijn een ingebouwde ftp-client en een multirename-tool aanwezig, en is er ondersteuning voor een groot aantal compressieformaten. Verder kan de functionaliteit met plug-ins worden uitgebreid.
Nieuw in versie 9.50 is onder meer ondersteuning voor een donkere modus, laat de folder history alleen mappen zien waar bewerkingen in zijn uitgevoerd en is er nu een marge van vier regels bij het scrollen door grote mappen. In versie 9.51 treffen we verder voornamelijk bugfixes aan.
Release Total Commander 9.51 final
Release Total Commander 9.51 release candidate 6 (RC6)
- Fixed: Lister, Explorer preview: With some preview handlers, a minimized Lister couldn't be restored any more by clicking on its taskbar icon
- Fixed: Edit comment (Ctrl+Z) didn't work with option "DOS charset" when the current encoding wasn't "Western"
- Fixed: Lister: Disallow Explorer preview (mode '8') for font files due to a security hole in Windows font handler. Can be enabled manually after Microsoft releases a patch via wincmd.ini [Configuration] FontPreview=1 or FontPreview=2 for only Windows 10 1607 or newer, where fonts are loaded outside the kernel
- Fixed: Find files: Ignore last (incorrect) semicolon in "Search in" field when searching in multiple paths, e.g. c:\path1;d:\path2;
- Fixed: Files - Create Checksum File(s): When creating separate checksum files per file or folder, skip all files in subfolders which have the same extension as the created checksum, e.g. create sha256 checksum -> skip all with extension .sha256
- Fixed: Command line, CM_LIST and CM_LISTINTERNALONLY: Delete trailing spaces from name
- Fixed: Synchronize dirs with ZIP archive: Remove warning about stuck ESC key, which was shown when closing warning about read-only ZIP archive with ESC
- Fixed: Lister, Explorer preview: Preview could hang when holding down '8', 'n' or 'p' key
- Fixed: Lister, Explorer preview: Hotkey '8' invoked switch to Explorer preview twice
- Fixed: Lister, Explorer preview: Open Quick view panel and separate Lister with Explorer preview each, close Lister so Quick view panel gets focus -> hotkeys like ESC no longer worked
- Fixed: Lister, Explorer preview: Open 2 Lister windows with Explorer preview, close one so the other gets the focus -> hotkeys like ESC no longer worked
Release Total Commander 9.51 release candidate 5 (RC5)
- Fixed: Configuration - Options - Packer: Some >> buttons had no bottom border on high DPI screens (64)
- Fixed: Line breaks in comments were lost when changing an OEM/DOS descript.ion comment via Files - Change attributes
- Fixed: Internal 7zip unpacker would sometimes request the same password multiple times
- Fixed: Main program: Prevent privilege escalation by putting fake dll in program directory, via sspicli.dll (64-bit only), winsta.dll, version.dll, winmm.dll, mpr.dll, winspool.drv. Instead, load them via LoadLibrary directly from System32
- Fixed: Installer: Prevent privilege escalation (found by vulnary.com, Hacktivity Labs) by putting fake dll in installer directory, via sspicli.dll (64-bit only), winsta.dll (Windows bug, the installer doesn't use these dlls directly)
- Fixed: Right to left language: Fixed alignment in custom columns (if left aligned) and free/total space shown in drive buttonbar
- Fixed: Regional settings, "Beta: Use Unicode UTF-8 for worldwide language support": Configuration - Options - Font examples were wrong
- Fixed: Dark mode: Configuration - Options - Plugins - File system plugins - Configure: Line distance too narrow on higher DPI screens (64)
- Fixed: Lister, Explorer preview: Support shortcut keys n, p and 1..8
- Fixed: Lister, Explorer preview: Use WH_KEYBOARD_LL hook instead of WH_KEYBOARD, so tckeyhandler.dll/tckeyhandler64.dll is no longer needed
- Fixed: Lister, Explorer preview: Call SetRect immediately after SetWindow to handle bug in Microsoft Word preview handler sized incorrectly
- Fixed: Main window hanging when dragging URLs from Firefox to it. Reason: Firefox doesn't support synchronous drop -> implement asynchronous drop
- Fixed: Find files: Going through the list of stored searches without loading one reset the "Search in subdirectories" value to "all"
- Fixed: Name of settings files was changed incorrectly if the registry contained just the file name (e.g. just wincmd.ini)
- Fixed: Installer: The field "Product name" was not set
Release Total Commander 9.51 release candidate 4 (RC4)
- Fixed: If the current user profile directory contains characters from a different codepage and 8.3 names are disabled, set default ini file dir to c:\totalcmd, with c the same drive as the user directory
- Fixed: Allow to install/uninstall/repair and use Total Commander even if the current user profile directory contains characters from a different codepage, as long as the disk has 8.3 names enabled
- Fixed: Intercept Ctrl+V and Shift+Insert to command line and current path edit when it doesn't contain plain text, to avoid crash due to a Windows bug
- Fixed: Multi-rename tool: button to load results for next step not adapted to dark mode or high DPI
- Fixed: Dark mode: Right click on vertical button bar: Dialog box to confirm hiding of vertical button bar not dark
Release Total Commander 9.51 release candidate 3 (RC3)
- Fixed: Find files: Using a list file wouldn't find all files any more when each line of the list contained a file name with wildcards
- Fixed: Find files: Regular expressions+DOS charset+ignore case didn't work
- Fixed: Dark mode: Redraw buttons when user presses a key in a dialog box while quick access letters aren't underlined
- Fixed: New option in regional settings "Beta: Use Unicode UTF-8 for worldwide language support": Read both UTF-8 and ANSI values from wincmd.ini
- Fixed: Lister, Explorer preview: Use IPreviewHandlerVisuals to set foreground and background colors of some preview handlers like font preview
- Fixed: Lister, Explorer preview: Improved stability, especially out of process like PDF
- Fixed: Overlapping components in FTP connection details dialog (64)
- Fixed: Right to left language: Make all edit boxes and editable comboboxes left-aligned like in the 32-bit version (64)
- Fixed: Right to left language: Show size unit to the left of the size field when it's not using English abbreviations
- Fixed: Right to left language, dark mode: Comboboxes with no edit part must be mirrored too (64)
- Fixed: Right to left language: Some dialogs not mirrored correctly: Compare by content, Folder tabs - Show icons on tabs, Change button bar (upper listbox must not be mirrored!)
- Fixed: Quick search: Do not scale icon and text with DPI set by user in Configuration - Options - Font
- Fixed: MessageBox dialogs (e.g. shown on Shift+F8) were not mirrored for right to left languages
- Fixed: Problems caused by new option in regional settings "Beta: Use Unicode UTF-8 for worldwide language support": No more ANSI/OEM text support in compare by content, search function
- Fixed: Access violation in background transfer manager and background copy dialog (F5-Enter-Background) if program data was loaded above 4GB limit in memory (64)
- Fixed: Mouse wheel no longer worked in path panel -> breadcrumb dropdown list (32)
- Fixed: Configure custom columns: Only the dialog size was restored, not the position (64)
- Fixed: Configuration - Options - Icons - Vertical: Don't select value of zero (32)
- Fixed: Tab order in overwrite confirmation dialog incorrect (32)
- Fixed: Ctrl+F FTP connections: Focus rectangle was drawn incorrectly with classic theme (64)
- Fixed: Drag file from inside archive to Chrome would sometimes cause an access violation (64)
- Fixed: Switch from dark to light mode while FTP connection was active -> combobox for transfer mode was still dark
- Fixed: Better automatic color conversion for colors by file type from light to dark mode
- Fixed: Problems caused by new option in regional settings "Beta: Use Unicode UTF-8 for worldwide language support": No more ANSI/OEM text support in ZIP, FTP and Lister
Release Total Commander 9.51 release candidate 2 (RC2)
- Fixed: Find files, load old search via LOADSEARCH which didn't contain a stored directory -> set start directory to current directory (64)
- Fixed: Dark mode: Access violation in various dialogs using custom checkbox controls if program data was loaded above 4GB limit in memory (64)
- Fixed: Dark mode, classic theme: Find files, plugin fields had wrong font (32)
- Fixed: Dark mode, FTP connect: wrong background color of focused item when using classic theme (64)
- Fixed: Compare by content: keyboard shortcuts in context menu were not working any more (64)
- Added: Lister: Use Uniscribe for all languages, even when not needed, by setting wincmd.ini [Lister] Uniscribe=2
- Fixed: ESC and TAB didn't work in Lister with Explorer preview, use tckeyhandler.dll/tckeyhandler64.dll for temporary WH_KEYBOARD hook. A global hook is used only when the preview is loaded in a separate process
- Fixed: Still access violation in main menu/folder tabs if program data was loaded above 4GB limit in memory (64)
- Fixed: Search function, load previous search parameters: No preview for "compressed" and "encrypted" options
- Fixed: ZIP packer: Attributes "pinned" and "not content indexed" were not preserved when modifying a ZIP archive
- Fixed: Search filter dialog (e.g. for colors by file type): When loading existing filter, the plugin edit box was either invisible or too small
- Fixed: Dark mode, Lister: wrong background color (except behind text) when it was different from the default
- Fixed: cm_commandbrowser: Shift+Double click or Ctrl+Shift+C on a command/Shift+Click OK no longer worked on Windows 9x/ME (32)
- Fixed: No focus rectangle was drawn in various listboxes (colors by file type, languages, multi-rename tool, FTP connect) (64)
Release Total Commander 9.50a release candidate 1 (RC1)
- Fixed: Renamed release from 9.50a to 9.51, because the beta test is taking longer
- Fixed: Custom columns view: when not using folder tabs, the column headers had no left border (64)
- Fixed: F5 copy, click on "Background": 0% had wrong font as long as it stayed at 0
- Fixed: Dark mode: Border around tab control in search or system information had wrong color (highlight instead of line color) (64)
- Fixed: Attribute 0x80000 used by OneDrive for files always kept on that computer was lost when renaming
- Fixed: Quick search in a listbox (e.g. main settings): no more timeout for typed search string (32)
- Fixed: Help file would get locked when opened with a page other than the main index (e.g. Keyboard shortcuts) -> use HH_DISPLAY_TOPIC instead of HH_HELP_CONTEXT (only works on Windows Vista and newer)
- Fixed: Access violation in main menu/folder tabs/uninstaller if program data was loaded above 4GB limit in memory (64)
- Fixed: Updated tc7z.dll/tc7z64.dll and tcmdLZMA.dll/TCLZMA64.DLL to 7zip/lzma version 1900. The former is used for unpacking 7z archives, the latter for lzma+xz-packed ZIP files
- Fixed: Some rare zip archives packed with "shrink" method couldn't be unpacked correctly, resulting in a CRC error
- Fixed: Search files, Feed to Listbox, switch to Brief mode -> division by zero when scrolling through list
- Fixed: Dark mode: Try to not show white background in resizeable dialogs (e.g. multi-rename tool) while they are loading
- Added: New USB drive overlay icons for 125% and 150% scale
- Fixed: Scaling of USB drive overlay wrong when using uneven scaling factor like 125% (64)
- Fixed: Dark mode, synchronize dirs: font color of inplace rename edit box wrong
- Fixed: Windows 10, context menu: "Share" menu item didn't work in search results
- Fixed: Couldn't enter subdirectories in archives storing entire URLs, e.g. https://www.ghisler.com/index.htm (reason: dual slashes)
- Fixed: New field [S] (File size) only worked in multi-rename tool, not in F7 new folder and Shift+F4 new file
- Fixed: FTP server: Support longer Unicode names, especially for Asian languages with multiple bytes per character
- Fixed: Access violation accessing drives mounted via RaiDrive pointing to a WebDAV server, the drive reported an impossibly large free/total space (32)
- Added: Dark mode: Open help file named totalcmddark.chm if it exists in the same location as totalcmd.chm
- Fixed: Changing dark mode colors via main settings sometimes lost border around main window file lists
- Fixed: Search in 7z archives with internal 7zip unpacker was much slower than extracting the same archive
- Fixed: Changed default of HistoryCut option from 0 to 1 until a better solution is found
- Fixed: "Mark newer, hide same files": Access violation when using this function while a quick search filter was active
- Added: "Visit Totalcmd's Website" now directly goes to the German/French localized Web pages
- Fixed: Installer couldn't write to "c:\Program files" or other privileged locations for users with limited accounts, even when requesting admin rights
- Fixed: Directory history wasn't stored correctly when HistoryLenStored was set
- Fixed: Dark mode, auto-complete: Make scrollbar dark on Windows 10 1809 and newer
- Fixed: Dark mode: Auto-complete was flickering heavily on Windows XP (32)
- Fixed: Synchronize dirs: Ctrl+PageUp/PageDown to jump to next/previous directory didn't set focus on header
- Fixed: Create CRC checksums: Do not add UTF-8 byte order marker to beginning of checksum file when using "Unix format"
- Fixed: Lister: Explorer method (8) didn't work with Adobe Acrobat Reader, fixed for 64-bit only so far (64)
- Fixed: Main configuration dialog no longer had an icon in the title bar after changing language to English (internal) and clicking on Apply (32)
- Fixed: Ctrl+Q on lnk file: Only follow the link if it points to a file, not to a directory
- Fixed: Couldn't go to subfolders in archives where the file name was stored with full path and drive letter, e.g. c:\path\file.txt