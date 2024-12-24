Software-update: Total Commander 11.50 RC4

Total Commander logo (75 pix)De vierde en naar alle waarschijnlijkheid laatste release candidate van Total Commander versie 11.50 is verschenen. Dit programma kan als vervanging voor Windows Verkenner worden gebruikt. Doordat het beeld in tweeën is gesplitst, is het eenvoudig om bestanden te kopiëren, maar het programma kan veel meer. Zo zijn er diverse manieren om bestanden aan te passen, zijn een ingebouwde FTP-client en een multirenametool aanwezig, en is er ondersteuning voor een groot aantal compressieformaten. Verder kan de functionaliteit met plug-ins worden uitgebreid. De complete changelog voor de 11.50-serie is op deze pagina in te zien. De belangrijkste veranderingen die we in versie 11.50 aantreffen, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

General:
  • File lists: Option to show seconds in the date/time field
  • File lists: Shorten date/time with "..." when the value is too long for the available space
  • Folder tabs: Always scroll current tab into view when resizing main window
  • Always load icons from .ico files directly instead of associated program
  • Drive list (cm_OpenDrives): Show volume labels/descriptions behind drive letters
  • Recycle bin (cm_OpenRecycled): Show original location of deleted files in comment view
  • Thumbnails view: Show thumbnails of link (.lnk file) targets instead of link files themselves, e.g. links to photos
  • Menu "Start": Use icon defined in em_command, but only from wcmicons.dll or .ico files, for speed reasons (virus scanners)
  • Configure button bar/single button or configure internal command: New button "->.ico" to extract single icon from .exe/.dll/.icl
  • Everything: Support network drives when getting folder sizes with option "Automatic, only with 'Everything'"
  • Change directory via "cd" command: Append \: to go to the parent and place cursor on directory or archive
  • OPENBARMENU now also works when there is no main button bar
  • FTP connect dialog (Ctrl+F): File system plugins can now also be entered in the form \\\Pluginname\Path, or any directories (with drive letter or UNC path).
  • New pseudo environment variables %$CLIPBOARD% and %$CLIPNAME% to access clipboard content, e.g. in button commands
File operations:
  • Internal 7zip compression via 7zip dll (included)
  • Wildcards to rename files when copying files with F5: Options to put text in front of name, or append text after name
  • Packer about box (Alt+Enter on file in archive): Show which plugin opened the archive in the "Packer" field
  • Open the Photos app with new command to enable previous/next buttons
  • Files - Associate With: New button "Delete" sets association to "(none)"
  • Synchronize dirs: Time stamps can now be copied also to file system plugins and FTP servers
  • Delete files by Drag&Drop to button 'F8 Delete': Confirmation can now be turned off separately from copy confirmation
Verify checksums:
  • New checkbox "Only errors" to only show lines with errors and the summary
  • When verifying a checksum from the file name or clipboard, let the user choose a different checksum method if there are multiple with the same checksum size
  • Ctrl+A now selects the entire list when the focus is in the list
  • Verify checksums from clipboard: Support also SHA224 and SSH384
Search:
  • Search for *.ext \test1\test2\ will find files in current directory plus subdirectory \test1\test2\ although test1 isn't searched
  • Search for *.ext test1\test2\ will find files in current directory plus in subdirectories containing directories test1\test2\ anywhere in the path
  • Standalone search started via /S=F: Extra parameter S* tells search to get the sort order from a currently running Total Commander
  • Plugins tab: Entries can now be sorted manually with Ctrl cursor up/down or via sort buttons
List of open tabs (Ctrl+Shift+A):
  • Option to show last visited tabs first, hotkey Ctrl+L
  • Shift+Enter on recently closed tab now restores the tab, but doesn't focus it
  • Configuration - Options - Folder tabs: New options "Ctrl+Tab opens as list" and "Last visited first"
  • Configuration - Options - Folder tabs: New option to jump to last opened tab with
    Ctrl+Tab.
Lister:
  • Ctrl+Mouse wheel and Ctrl++/- now also zooms in all text modes (control via [Lister] ZoomFont=1/0)
  • Right click on URL starting with http://, https://, www. or alphanumeric text with at least one dot before the end selects it and shows context menu item 'Open in default browser'
  • Right click on URL starting with http://, https://, www. or alphanumeric text with at least one dot before the end selects it and shows context menu item 'Open in default browser'
Internal commands:
  • OPENBAR, OPENBAR1, OPENBAR2, OPENBARMENU: New parameter * opens default bar defined for the main bar/vertical bar
  • Add 4 to parameter of the following commands to not save the change to wincmd.ini: cm_SwitchLongNames, cm_SwitchHidSys, cm_SwitchHid, cm_SwitchSys, cm_Switch83Names, cm_SwitchDirSort, cm_SwitchOverlayIcons, cm_SwitchIgnoreList, cm_SwitchX64Redirection, cm_SwitchFileTipWindows, cm_SwitchColorsByFileType, cm_ToggleAutoViewModeSwitch, cm_Vis*
Button bar/Start menu parameters:
  • Parameters %S, %R, %P%S and %T%R in double quotes now support prefix/suffix text for each file
Multi-rename tool:
  • Field [T4] followed by any date/time fields like [YMD] now gets EXIF date also from HEIC image files, and recording date from MP4 videos
  • Placeholder [T4] now also works when creating directories (F7) or text files (Shift+F4)
  • Load names from file now supports Unix line breaks
New wincmd.ini options:
  • [Configuration] OldStyleHistory=1 gets back old style history as a dropdown menu without frequently used directories
  • [Configuration] CopyStayOnFile=1 keeps cursor on currently active file after creating new file with Shift+F4
  • [Configuration] BriefViewWidthLimitMin=0 sets minimum column width for brief view
Total Commander 11.50 beta RC4 specific:
Fixed:
  • Find files, search for duplicate files, close dialog, re-open dialog -> duplicate search results were lost
  • ZIP packer: When packing with compression rate 10 with 7zg.exe, it created archives with DEFLATE64 compression instead of LZMA
  • Main configuration dialog: Some strings were not translated when changing to any language other than internal English
  • Find files, search for duplicate files: Separator lines between groups were not visible in dark mode
  • Scrollbar control in font configuration was still clickable when opening via cm_FontConfig or cm_ColorConfig

Total Commander

Versienummer 11.50 RC4
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11, Windows Server 2022, Windows Server 2025
Website Ghisler
Download https://www.ghisler.com/1150_beta.htm
Bestandsgrootte 6,69MB
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

24-12-2024 19:30
13 • submitter: danmark_ori

24-12-2024 • 19:30

13

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: Ghisler

Update-historie

25-06 Total Commander 11.55 10
18-06 Total Commander 11.55 RC 7 4
12-06 Total Commander 11.55 RC 6 3
04-06 Total Commander 11.55 RC 5 11
28-05 Total Commander 11.55 RC 4 11
21-05 Total Commander 11.55 RC 3 8
15-05 Total Commander 11.55 RC 2 7
08-05 Total Commander 11.55 RC 1 6
19-02 Total Commander 11.51 3
12-02 Total Commander 11.51 RC 5 5
Meer historie

Reacties (13)

13
13
4
0
0
4
Recklezz 24 december 2024 23:34
Ik draai deze tegenwoordig in een docker instance die ik remote kan benaderen, handig voor file mgmt op mn docker host en NAS. Leuk dat het nog steeds ontwikkeld wordt.

Edit : biertje teveel op, ik bedoelde double commander. Welterusten..

[Reactie gewijzigd door Recklezz op 24 december 2024 23:35]

mr_embo @Recklezz25 december 2024 08:30
Ook hier is Double Commander de waardige vervanger voor Total Commander (Linux en windows gebruik).
Peter Triac 26 december 2024 02:28
Al decennia dagelijks in gebruik..
Soms zelfs twee "instances" tegelijk.. :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Peter Triac op 26 december 2024 14:38]

LucW2 26 december 2024 11:44
Voor mij de ultime tool in mijn dagelijkse PC/Laptop bezigheden, ooit begonnen met de DOS versie van Norton Commander 5.0, betaalde versie van Windows Commander 2.0 en sinds eeuwen de betaalde versie van Total Commander, die 'key' ooit goedkoop gekocht en is voor eeuwig. Ik denk dat samen met WinAmp, de klassiekers zijn op mijn PC/Laptops. Ik kan niet zonder beiden.

waar gebruik ik ze het meest voor:
- afbeeldingen archiveren
- downloads bestandbeheer
- in en uitpakken (als internet Psytrance DJ (EL-Jay)) veel uploaden via We Transfer naar DI.fm channel directors, uitpakken van nieuwe promo's via Google Drive.
- hernoemen van bestanden in tracklist weergave
- mijn mp4 filmbestanden archiveren (van mijn actioncams en drones)

En nog altijd in de traditionele blauwe achtergrond kleur met witte letters, groen voor selecteren. Zonder Total Commander ben ik reddeloos verloren, net als de muis _/-\o_
Peter Triac @LucW226 december 2024 14:41
:)
Jack Flushell 24 december 2024 22:48
Doorgaans staan er al vrij snel reacties van mensen dat ze dit als sinds de jaren '30 van de vorige eeuw gebruiken, maar dat is nu niet zo. Ik gebruik het zo nu en dan sinds een jaar of 5. Dubbele indeling is heerlijk.
Server.1968 @Jack Flushell24 december 2024 22:52
Sinds plusminus 60 jaar na het door jou genoemde tijdvak als je het weten wil.
Soulmaster @Jack Flushell25 december 2024 04:01
Ik kreeg de tip van de chef office van Napoleon
postbus2000 25 december 2024 11:52
Ik mis nog steeds Norton commander...... Ik zal deze (weer) een keer gaan proberen.
Erik Koot @postbus200025 december 2024 14:40
Norton Commander is misschien de moeder/vader van dit soort tools (ook een vervent gebruiker toenertijd in de dos-tijdperk), Tegenwoordig gebruik ik geregeld Total Commander naar tevredenheid.

Gebruik maar een klein gedeelte van de mogelijkheden van dit programma, maar dat heb je met meer programma's. Gebruik liever deze manier van 2 schermen, dan met programma's zoals QuadCommande (als ik het goed schijf), je zit dan misschien net in het verkeerde scherm te wissen of naar het verkeerde scherm te copieeren/verplaatsen dat open is....

Ze leveren nog steeds goede kwaliteit aan dit programma.
PvdVen777 25 december 2024 15:20
Serieus het allereerste wat ik installeer op een PC zowel privé als zakelijk.
bend1976 @PvdVen77725 december 2024 18:11
Je zit vast in het verleden.
olson @bend197625 december 2024 19:21
Vroeger waren toch echt dingen beter ;-)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

