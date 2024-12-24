Versie 4.0 van XMPlay is uitgekomen. Deze audiospeler bestaat sinds 1998 en kon oorspronkelijk alleen overweg met XM-bestanden van Fast Tracker II, wat de naam verklaart. Tegenwoordig kan het met alle bekende en minder bekende formaten overweg. Daarnaast kunnen Winamp-plugins worden gebruikt om de functionaliteit verder uit te breiden. XMPlay is gratis, hoeft niet te worden geïnstalleerd om zijn werk te kunnen doen en de download is slechts 321kB groot. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New in this version: New default skin (old skin is downloadable)

Skin hue and light adjustment

Auto-mini mode can be enabled/disabled for all skins, with adjustable timeout

WMA and AC3 support via Media Foundation (old WMA plugin is downloadable)

Support for multiple tracks in MP4 files

Support for 64-bit WAV and AIFF files

GZIP archive support

Support for #EXT-X-MEDIA tags in HLS master playlists

Support for event message (emsg) metadata in fMP4 HLS streams

Taskbar playback control buttons

Adjustable seeking time step

Old tracks can be faded-out over new tracks

A gap can be inserted between tracks

Crossfade/fade-out/gap track transitions can apply to subsongs too

Option to disable preloading the next track when not crossfading

Balance control added to DSP options

The monitor can be kept awake during playback (for monitor speakers)

Tracks can be sent to other apps/tools

Filename and full path playlist column options

Queue display option in extended playlist

Shortcut/menu option to move selected tracks to the bottom of the playlist

Shortcut/menu option to crop the playlist/library (remove unselected)

Shortcut to play a random track from the library

Track last play time is when playback ended (not started)

Library average play count changed from per-month to per-year

Abbreviated option for library "size" column

Adjustable nested playlist reading limit

File deletion can be disabled or require confirmation, optionally to the recycle bin

Improved drag'n'drop support for moving tracks within XMPlay and to other apps

Improved edge snapping for skins with padding

Main and info windows can be snapped together

Main window can be moved together with the info window

Info window can be hidden when XMPlay is inactive

Channel/bpm/speed info in MOD pattern display (replaces time display option)

The documentation is now online, with context-sensitive help button in options window

"Input plugins" options renamed "Decoders" and includes built-in decoders

New "Version" options page showing the version of XMPlay and installed plugins

Warning shown when assigning a shortcut to the same key as another one

Per-user config enabled by default when installed in Program Files

%USERPROFILE% used in playlists/library for tracks in the user profile path

Downloaded files can be cached in temporary internet files folder

History (URL/folder/search/playlist) saving can be disabled

Default playlist (XMPLAY.PLS) saving can be disabled

Info bubbles use same font size with all skins for consistency

Formerly sliding panels in skins now open/close with a click

Improved Wine compatibility for single/merged panel skins (inc. default)

Archive plugins that crash are disabled (with notice) and XMPlay continues running

Separate title formatting option for the playlist panel is removed

Skinning enhancements (see skinning kit)