De eerste releasecandidate van Total Commander versie 11.51 is verschenen. Dit programma kan als vervanging voor Windows Verkenner worden gebruikt. Doordat het beeld in tweeën is gesplitst, is het eenvoudig om bestanden te kopiëren, maar het programma kan veel meer. Zo zijn er diverse manieren om bestanden aan te passen, zijn een ingebouwde FTP-client en een multirenametool aanwezig, en is er ondersteuning voor een groot aantal compressieformaten. Verder kan de functionaliteit met plug-ins worden uitgebreid. De complete changelog voor de 11.51-serie is op deze pagina in te zien. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:

New functions: Main menu and "Start" menu: Use icons defined in em_command also if they are located in shell32.dll or imageres.dll

New parameters for internal command cm_SwitchToNextTab: 1: always switch to last visited tab, 2: always switch to next tab Fixed: Compare by content: If a file has at least one tab, set the lower 2 line compare window to the same width as the main lists, and scroll to the left on each line change

Compare by content (not in edit mode): Do not move the start of the selection to the new cursor position on Shift +Click

+Click pluginbasedir in wincmd.ini could be set incorrectly when a previously installed plugin contains more than one plugin type (e.g. lister and content) in the same directory

7-Zip packer: Solid block size configured via user interface wasn't used, just the default for that compression (or the value set in wincmd.ini [Packer] 7zSolidSize=MByte value)

Don't limit the length of the date/time column if it's shown behind the attributes column

Shift + F5 no longer placed cursor on new folder (fix on 01.03.24 only worked for files), remained on original

+ no longer placed cursor on new folder (fix on 01.03.24 only worked for files), remained on original On 64-bit Windows, always assume that called programs can handle long file names (don't check whether the target program is 16-bit), e.g. when dropping a file to a button

Button command with multi-file parameter like %S failed when the program was set to run as administrator in the program properties. Show error if command would be longer than supported by the system

F4 edit failed when the editor was set to run as administrator in the program properties

Installing key to protected folder (e.g. under "Program files" didn't close the file after copying

Installing key file in registry by double click when KeyPath=$ was set in wincmd.ini didn't work (invalid data written)

User-defined icons defined via internal associations disappeared when opening "Synchronize dirs" or "Compare by content"

Ctrl + Shift + S didn't re-apply the quick search filter immediately