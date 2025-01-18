Software-update: Total Commander 11.51 RC 1

Total Commander logo (75 pix)De eerste releasecandidate van Total Commander versie 11.51 is verschenen. Dit programma kan als vervanging voor Windows Verkenner worden gebruikt. Doordat het beeld in tweeën is gesplitst, is het eenvoudig om bestanden te kopiëren, maar het programma kan veel meer. Zo zijn er diverse manieren om bestanden aan te passen, zijn een ingebouwde FTP-client en een multirenametool aanwezig, en is er ondersteuning voor een groot aantal compressieformaten. Verder kan de functionaliteit met plug-ins worden uitgebreid. De complete changelog voor de 11.51-serie is op deze pagina in te zien. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:

New functions:
  • Main menu and "Start" menu: Use icons defined in em_command also if they are located in shell32.dll or imageres.dll
  • New parameters for internal command cm_SwitchToNextTab: 1: always switch to last visited tab, 2: always switch to next tab
Fixed:
  • Compare by content: If a file has at least one tab, set the lower 2 line compare window to the same width as the main lists, and scroll to the left on each line change
  • Compare by content (not in edit mode): Do not move the start of the selection to the new cursor position on Shift+Click
  • pluginbasedir in wincmd.ini could be set incorrectly when a previously installed plugin contains more than one plugin type (e.g. lister and content) in the same directory
  • 7-Zip packer: Solid block size configured via user interface wasn't used, just the default for that compression (or the value set in wincmd.ini [Packer] 7zSolidSize=MByte value)
  • Don't limit the length of the date/time column if it's shown behind the attributes column
  • Shift+F5 no longer placed cursor on new folder (fix on 01.03.24 only worked for files), remained on original
  • On 64-bit Windows, always assume that called programs can handle long file names (don't check whether the target program is 16-bit), e.g. when dropping a file to a button
  • Button command with multi-file parameter like %S failed when the program was set to run as administrator in the program properties. Show error if command would be longer than supported by the system
  • F4 edit failed when the editor was set to run as administrator in the program properties
  • Installing key to protected folder (e.g. under "Program files" didn't close the file after copying
  • Installing key file in registry by double click when KeyPath=$ was set in wincmd.ini didn't work (invalid data written)
  • User-defined icons defined via internal associations disappeared when opening "Synchronize dirs" or "Compare by content"
  • Ctrl+Shift+S didn't re-apply the quick search filter immediately

Total Commander

Versienummer 11.51 RC 1
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11, Windows Server 2022, Windows Server 2025
Website Ghisler
Download https://www.ghisler.com/1151_beta.htm
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 18-01-2025 08:00
23 • submitter: danmark_ori

18-01-2025 • 08:00

23

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: Ghisler

Update-historie

29-05 Total Commander 11.58 RC1 1
21-05 Total Commander 11.57a RC1 3
07-05 Total Commander 11.57 26
26-03 Total Commander 11.57 RC1 10
27-02 Total Commander 11.57 bèta 1 8
08-'25 Total Commander 11.56 16
08-'25 Total Commander 11.56 RC1 2
06-'25 Total Commander 11.55 10
06-'25 Total Commander 11.55 RC 7 4
06-'25 Total Commander 11.55 RC 6 3
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Reacties (23)

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MPIU8686 18 januari 2025 16:03
Ben momenteel de handleiding aan het lezen die door @cruysen gedeeld was een paar weken terug.

https://www.totcmddocuweb.be/docu_win_current.htm

Bedankt hiervoor. De reacties daar op Total Commander 11.50 en op een ander forum waren dan ook de reden dat ik heb besloten het in gebruik te nemen. Dit was net wat ik nodig had, spijtig dat ik het niet jaren eerder heb ontdekt.
MPIU8686 18 januari 2025 08:32
Heb Total Commander nog maar recent ontdekt .. :)

Zeer handig programma met die wachtrijen voor het overzetten van bestanden, hier win je veel tijd mee terwijl je iets anders kunt doen. Vroeger met verkenner was het altijd over en weer lopen om te checken hoe ver alles stond om map per map over te zetten, anders zat je met vastlopers en bestanden die niet konden worden overgezet. Zeker als je teveel mappen ineens naar een externe NVMe/SSD/HDD's verplaatste. Dit gaf dan frustaties, aangezien je dan opnieuw moest starten met overzetten en Windows verkenner hierop alsmaar foutmeldingen en vertragingen gaf. Blij dat ik deze nu heb .. ;)

https://www.ghisler.com/whatsnew.htm
pandit @MPIU868618 januari 2025 09:22
Ik gebruik dit programma vanaf 2.0. Dus zo'n 33 jaar. Daarvoor norton commander waar TC is op gebaseerd. Het blijft een geweldig programma. Eigenlijk heb ik nog 1 wens. En dat je een robuuste kopieer mogelijkheid zoals robocopy. Het komt vask voor dat een lang kopieer of verplaats actie stopt wegens een lullig dingetje. Zoals een RO of hidden file. Maar ja. Daar gebben we ropocopy voor.

Eigenlijk heb ik nog een wens, een MACOS en/of LINUX versie. Want daarop zijn wel aardige kloons voor. Maar ze zijn niet niet echt geweldig
JGR @pandit18 januari 2025 09:34
Commander One, komt m.i. het dichtst in de buurt met een macOS look.
pandit @JGR18 januari 2025 12:27
Die heb ik ook in gebruik O-) . En werkt prima voor de basisfunctionaliteit. Net zoals midnight commander en krusadrer op Linux.
roelmen @JGR19 januari 2025 14:40
Commander One? Dat zal ik eens gaan bekijken. Gebruik nu Double Commander op mijn MacBook. TC was wel mijn favoriet in mijn Windows-tijdperk. Na helemaal over op Linux en MacOS.
roelmen @JGR19 januari 2025 14:52
Nou, dat ziet er bekend uit, Commander One voor de Mac. De look is een beetje spartaans, maar ja, dat heeft TC ook. Dank voor de tip.
CivLord @pandit19 januari 2025 11:38
Waarschijnlijk heb je daar wel en plug-in voor bij TC.
roelmen @pandit19 januari 2025 14:38
Dag. Ik ben zelfs nog van de 0. versies. Zo lang al gebruiker. En inderdaad zou wel graag een MAC en/of Linux versie zien. Maar dat zal er wel niet van gaan komen.
pandit @roelmen20 januari 2025 16:29
Dat is zeker een lange tijd geleden, 35 jaar? Toen zat ik nog met DOS te prutsen, Windows vond ik toen nix
Die Bruine @MPIU868618 januari 2025 09:15
Standaard op al mijn Android devices. Vooral een verademing wanneer ik bestanden wil vergelijken tussen lokaal en bijvoordeeld de NAS.

Ik ben benieiwd of de DOS-versie nog te vinden is 😅
rjvdboon @Die Bruine18 januari 2025 11:48
Aangezien totalcmd begonnen is als wincmd: nee. Maar voor dos kun je vast nog wel ergens een oude originele norton commander vinden. Of kijk eens naar GNU Midnight Commander (mc) als je echt behoefte hebt aan textmode bestandsbeheer. MC wordt nog actief ontwikkeld ook en er is een windows port beschikbaar.
Nord @Die Bruine18 januari 2025 12:46
Als je geïnteresseerd bent: ik heb Norton Commander versie 1 (en alle versies daarna) nog wel ergens liggen, maar moet dan wel goed zoeken. NC heeft mij van de PC-aversie geholpen, maar dat was 1985 ...
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@MPIU868618 januari 2025 12:05
Heb Total Commander nog maar recent ontdekt .. :)
Welkom bij de club :) Daar ga je zeker geen spijt van krijgen. Eenmaal gewend aan Total Commander zal je het steeds vaker gebruiken vermoed ik. Het is echt een super handige lichtgewicht tool die je voor heel veel zaken kan gebruiken. De ondersteuning is top en na al die jaren komen er nog steeds met zeer grote regelmaat updates uit!
pandit @Bor18 januari 2025 12:31
Nadeel is dat het zo goed went dat je op een systeem zonder TC je moet behelpen met de Explorer. Het eerste wat ik doe is daarom TC instaleren.
MPIU8686 @Bor18 januari 2025 15:34
Welkom bij de club :) Daar ga je zeker geen spijt van krijgen. Eenmaal gewend aan Total Commander zal je het steeds vaker gebruiken vermoed ik. Het is echt een super handige lichtgewicht tool die je voor heel veel zaken kan gebruiken. De ondersteuning is top en na al die jaren komen er nog steeds met zeer grote regelmaat updates uit!
Bedankt voor de lidkaart .. ;)

Vanaf het moment na installatie was dit een verademing.
Ik gebruik Windows verkenners helemaal niet meer nu, als ik dit jaren geleden had geweten .. |:(

Zou me veel tijd bespaart hebben in het verleden en alles enorm vergemakkelijkt hebben.
MrFax @MPIU868618 januari 2025 08:41
Ik vind Total Commander vooral handig omdat het een heleboel andere kleine tooltjes overbodig maakt, zoals voor het checken van hashes via context menu. Ook heb je geen 7-zip of WinRAR meer nodig (al heb je met Windows 11 23H2+ dat ook niet meer nodig). Alles wat je nodig hebt zit erin.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MrFax op 18 januari 2025 08:42]

MPIU8686 @MrFax18 januari 2025 15:44
Ook heb je geen 7-zip of WinRAR meer nodig
Ja, gezien ondertussen .. :) .. ben alles nog aan het ontdekken en dat is heel wat.

Heb standaard wel al jaren WinRAR in gebruik

Ik gebruik meestal Windows 10 en heb ook nog systemen met Windows 8 / Windows 7 en Windows XP staan. De verschillende versies van zowel 32 als 64 bit voor alle OS werken allemaal hetzelfde, is dus best handig en overzichtelijk. Lijkt altijd een beetje op thuiskomen op die manier.
MrFax @MPIU868618 januari 2025 15:52
WinRAR is wel handig als je een .rar wilt maken. Maar voor uitpakken is het iig niet nodig :)
Ra_gdd @MPIU868618 januari 2025 11:17
Ik gebruik dit al toen het nog Windows Commander mocht heten.
Was in tijd van Windows 98 omdat ik Dos Navigator gewoon was in DOS.

Zoals je zegt, het is een Zwitsers zakmes waar je andere vele andere tool nodig hebt.
Koperen van hoop data in een wachtrij, bestanden bekijken, mappen of drives vergelijken naar inhoud, comprimeren, decomprimeren en zoveel meer.
En uit te breiden via plugins.
Ik ben mijn handen af op een PC zonder TC.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ra_gdd op 18 januari 2025 20:58]

MPIU8686 @Ra_gdd18 januari 2025 15:56
data in een wachtrij, bestanden bekijken, mappen of drivers vergelijken naar inhoud, comprimeren, decomprimeren en zoveel meer.
En uit te breiden via plugins.
En net voor deze zaken gebruik ik het momenteel, vroeger was alles via verkenner .. als je dan tal van zaken moet overzetten opent ie telkens een nieuwe vekenner, neem je alles samen om over te zetten slaagt ie vast op iets kleins, dus moet elke map apart. Moet je files uitpakken moet je WinRAR openen en binnen de kortste keren heb je al snel 30 tot 50 verkenners open staan die tegen elkaar aan het vechten zijn om alles als eerste alle te hebben overgezet.

.. waardoor je 1 ..
verder niks meer op die PC kunt doen omdat het een onoverzichtelijk puinhoop is geworden ..
of 2 ..
je altijd je PC in het oog moet houden zelfs ga je even weg om iets anders te doen, want verkenner slaagt dan wel vast op een probleem of de hele boel doet niks meer.

Inderdaad, inhoud vergelijken naast elkaar is zeer handig en overzichtelijk. Kun je mooi selecteren en uitpakken en verplaatsen. Zie je ook onmiddellijk welke mappen er al zijn aangepast of niet.

Sinds ik Total Commander heb geïnstalleerd heb ik al heel wat tijd bespaart, de verdere plugins moet ik nog bekijken. Ben nu aan het kijken wat alle mogelijkheden zijn en dat is heel wat .. :)
P_Tingen
@MPIU868619 januari 2025 18:11
De functie die ik zelf vaak gebruik is om alle bestanden in onderliggende directories te tonen alsof ze op hetzelfde niveau liggen, dus in 1 lijst (ctrl-b dacht ik, kan zijn dat ik het ooit aangepast heb).

En daarnaast de functie om bestanden te zoeken en ze dan naar een andere schijf te kopiëren met behoud van folderstructuur
Monzo 19 januari 2025 10:15
Nog eentje die ik zo snel niet in de gelinkte handleiding zag: maak een kopie van DEFAULT.BAR (voor alle zekerheid, of zoek uit hoe je een kopie kan gebruiken), haal uit de balk wat je niet gebruikt en zet in je bovenste balk de meest gebruikte programma’s.

Ben je gelijk van alle Windows11-meuk af (start,zoek, enz.) om sneller op te starten. Recente documenten zijn ook beschikbaar vanuit de taakbalk (als je dat nog niet wist), via rechtermuisknop op je programma.

Dat, alternate row colours en kleurtjes kunnen zetten op bestanden die <1dag, week of max 1 maand oud zijn.

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