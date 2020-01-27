Software OK heeft versie 8.01 van Q-Dir uitgebracht. Q-Dir is een gratis filemanager. Het ziet er een beetje uit als Windows Verkenner, maar dan met vier schermen, waardoor het eenvoudig is om bestanden te verplaatsen, beheren of bekijken. Dit verklaart ook meteen de naam; de Q staat voor quad. De download is slechts een megabyte groot en het programma is in verschillende talen te gebruiken, waaronder in het Nederlands. Sinds versie 7.85 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New in version 8.01:
New in version 7.85:
- General fine-tuning and general optimization.
- Update of the language files
- Q-Dir adjustments for the next Win 10 build
New in version 7.99:
- Improvement: Fuzzy display with higher DPI
- Improvement: *.qdr file for a custom start of the quad file explorer
- Updating the language files and general optimization
New in version 7.98:
- Improvements in: Printing what you see in the File Explorer views
- Improvements in: Display at higher DPI values on Windows 10
- Update of the language files in Q-Dir
New in version 7.97:
- Improvements: Background color and selection in Explorer and Tree-View
- Language Files Update in Q-Dir
- Improvements on the Windows-10 1909
New in version 7.96:
- Improvements: when starting Q-Dir
- Improvements: when using 120%, ... font in the File Explorer
- Important fine-tuning when accessing SMB, FTP, ... drives in the Quad Explorer
New in version 7.95:
- Improvements: Drag and Drop from other programs as well as file managers
- General fine-tuning and general optimization.
- Language Files Update in Q-Dir
New in version 7.94:
- New adjustments and improvements for the Windows 10 Update November 2019 Version 1909
- Important update of the language files and general optimization
New in version 7.93:
- Improvements in: Explorer file preview
- Bug fix: Crash when opening favorites and refresh with F5
- Important update of the language files in the Quad Explorer
New in version 7.92:
- Various speed optimizations, such as when starting Q-Dir.
- Better processing for relative path information
- Important update of the language files in the Quad Explorer
New in version 7.91:
- Adjustments due to Windows XP
- Testing and Verifying for Windows 10 November 2019 Update Build 18362
- Important update of the language files in the Quad Explorer
New in version 7.89:
- Bug-Fix: Crash under XP and some W10 OS with the Quad Explorer start
- Improvements in: Classic and modern address bar for Windows 10, 8.1, ...
- Updating the language files and general optimization
New in version 7.88:
- New: Save Custom column set plus file explorer view setting, in example the media columns
- Bug-Fix: Color Filter Settings for file higlighting
- Improvements in: folder total time in an explorer column
- Small Fixes and prepare for future improvements
- Update the language files thanks to maboroshin from Japan
- New: Show folder total playing time for media in an explorer column
- Bug-Fix: Flat designin and 3D bars on Windows 10
- Bug-Fix: Context menu tools customization drag and drop
- Bug-Fix: Explorer Tree View and Bold-Font