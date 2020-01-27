Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Q-Dir 8.01

Q-Dir logo (45 pix)Software OK heeft versie 8.01 van Q-Dir uitgebracht. Q-Dir is een gratis filemanager. Het ziet er een beetje uit als Windows Verkenner, maar dan met vier schermen, waardoor het eenvoudig is om bestanden te verplaatsen, beheren of bekijken. Dit verklaart ook meteen de naam; de Q staat voor quad. De download is slechts een megabyte groot en het programma is in verschillende talen te gebruiken, waaronder in het Nederlands. Sinds versie 7.85 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New in version 8.01:
  • General fine-tuning and general optimization.
  • Update of the language files
  • Q-Dir adjustments for the next Win 10 build
New in version 7.85: New in version 7.99: New in version 7.98: New in version 7.97: New in version 7.96:
  • Improvements: Drag and Drop from other programs as well as file managers
  • General fine-tuning and general optimization.
  • Language Files Update in Q-Dir
New in version 7.95:
  • New adjustments and improvements for the Windows 10 Update November 2019 Version 1909
  • Important update of the language files and general optimization
New in version 7.94:
  • Improvements in: Explorer file preview
  • Bug fix: Crash when opening favorites and refresh with F5
  • Important update of the language files in the Quad Explorer
New in version 7.93:
  • Various speed optimizations, such as when starting Q-Dir.
  • Better processing for relative path information
  • Important update of the language files in the Quad Explorer
New in version 7.92:
  • Adjustments due to Windows XP
  • Testing and Verifying for Windows 10 November 2019 Update Build 18362
  • Important update of the language files in the Quad Explorer
New in version 7.91: New in version 7.89: New in version 7.88:

Versienummer 8.01
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Software OK
Download https://www.softwareok.com/?Download=Q-Dir
Bestandsgroottes 675,00KB - 1,06MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 27-01-2020 16:132

27-01-2020 • 16:13

2 Linkedin Google+

Bron: Software OK

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Q-Dir

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
-1202+10+20+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
0MISTERAMD
27 januari 2020 16:18
Ik heb nog nooit van dit programma gehoord. Ik gebruik Total Commander toen het nog Windows Commander noemde, jaren geleden.

Is Total Commander beter, gelijk of slechter aan Q-Dir? :?
Reageer
0tazmaniankoala
@MISTERAMD27 januari 2020 16:28
In mijn ogen is het totaal niet te vergelijken met Total Commander.
Q-Dir is gewoon 4 maal de gewone verkenner in één window. Wel geschikt voor basis bestands handelingen als kopiëren en verplaatsen van bestanden, maar TC kan veel en veel meer.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Microsoft Xbox Series X LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 CES 2020 Samsung Galaxy S20 4G Sony PlayStation 5 Nintendo Switch Lite

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2020 Hosting door True