Driver-update: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.1.4

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix) AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7730(M) en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- R9- en RX-series. Drivers worden alleen voor Windows-versies 7 en 10 aangeboden en verder zijn er geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. Nieuw in de 2020 editie is onder meer Radeon Boost, een technologie die van dynamic resolution scaling gebruik maakt om betere framerates te bereikenIn versie 20.1.4 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Support For
  • Warcraft III: Reforged
    • With high presets on the Radeon RX 5700 XT, achieve up to 11% better performance playing Warcraft III: Reforged with Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 edition 20.1.4 than with Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.1.3.
  • Journey to the Savage Planet
Fixed Issues
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 may experience square or blocky textures on some terrain during gameplay when using Vulkan API.
  • Some Vulkan® API games may experience a crash or application hang when performing a task switch while Radeon Image Sharpening is enabled.
  • Text overflow is observed in toast messages for some languages.
  • Radeon ReLive may fail to switch recording to desktop when Radeon Software is open.
  • Grand Theft Auto 5 may experience a system hang or black screen at launch, when opening Radeon Overlay while in game, or after performing a task switch while in game.
  • Audio may intermittently be missing from Radeon ReLive recordings near the end of recorded clips.
  • Integer Scaling option is not showing up or available on some Windows®7 system configurations.
Known Issues
  • A loss of display with working audio may be experienced on a limited number of displays when performing a mode change on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.
  • A system crash or hang may occur when running the Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers benchmark.
  • Integer Scaling may cause some video content to show flicker when the display resolution is set to less than native resolution.
  • Multiple games may have very dark or very bright graphics in game when HDR is enabled in Windows.
  • Radeon Anti-Lag enable and disable beep notifications may be played in error when individually pressing keys assigned to the hotkey.
  • The Radeon Software Overlay hotkey notification may sometimes be displayed during video playback in web browsers or launching some video player applications.
  • Radeon Software may open with an inconsistent size or may not keep its previously set size when opened.
  • Some Radeon RX 5700 series graphics users may intermittently experience a black screen while gaming or on desktop. A potential temporary workaround is disabling hardware acceleration in applications running in the background such as web browsers or Discord.

Versienummer 20.1.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 10
Website AMD
Download https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-rad-win-20-1-4
Licentietype Freeware

28-01-2020 04:46
submitter: Ves

28-01-2020 • 04:46

21 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: Ves

Bron: AMD

Reacties (21)

+1rglasbergen
28 januari 2020 07:02
Men heeft het ineens druk bij AMD met drivers uitbrengen, terwijl er toch niet zoveel gefixed wordt bij deze updates. Heeft men een sort van release as we go policy aangevangen?
Reageer
+1Thijs_ehv
28 januari 2020 07:12
Er zijn zoveel problemen met drivers , zeker irt de 5000 series. En veelal onopgelost sinds de launch halverwege laatste jaar. Er is een immature product geleverd.

Ik denk dat AMD op het moment de community wil laten zien dat ze wel degelijk werken aan verbetering.
Ze willen natuurlijk nog nieuwe kaarten verkopen.

Heb zelf ook een support call lopen bij AMD (mbt VSR) en ik verwacht dat ik vandaag weer een mailtje krijg met het verzoek de laatste driver te installeren om te kijken of het 'toevallig' niet is opgelost. (ik word feitelijk aan het lijntje gehouden)

Zie ook gamers nexus https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pboDbxogSw4
Reageer
+1Kevinp
28 januari 2020 07:40
Ik vind dit best logisch.

AMD heeft beperkt recourses en kan die mail automatisch sturen. Met een poll erbij ja het is opgelost.

Zo nee staat het gewoon ergens op de lijst. Alleen als jij de enige bent (of een van de relatief weinige) dan heb je gewoon pech.

Het blijft zo dat je altijd beperkt werk kan doen. Zo ook bij AMD. Hoe vervelend het ook kan zijn.
Reageer
+1Thijs_ehv
28 januari 2020 07:53
Als games structureel crashen, of oudere games niet goed presteren (stuttering) is er echt wat aan de hand met de stabiliteit van je drivers en je prioriteiten.

Als features gewoon niet volgens specificaties werken is er volgens mij echt wel wat aan de hand met je marketing apparaat.

Dat kan je niet rechtpraten door te zeggen dat je geen resources hebt.
En al helemaal niet 6 maanden na launch ;)
Reageer
+1Kroff3
28 januari 2020 08:13
Je zal 1 van de weinige(?) ongelukkige zijn, ik had meer geluk 'met mijn RX5700 XT'.
Reageer
+1bigsteve22
28 januari 2020 13:15
Mijn 5700XT draait als een speer!
Reageer
0GoT.Typhoon
28 januari 2020 07:57
Nergens last van met 5700XT. :)
Reageer
+1Thijs_ehv
28 januari 2020 08:08
Als je de nieuwste triple A games speelt verwacht ik ook niet zoveel problemen, RDR2 werkt als een trein bijvoorbeeld.

Ga je wat terug in de tijd (buiten het gebied dat reviewers doorgaans bekijken) dan ga je zien dat games die de kaart met 2 vingers in de neus zou moeten kunnen draaien, toch kuren vertoont. (bv witcher3 op 60hz, stutter fest). Het lijkt te liggen aan de lage kloksnelheid die de kaart dan aanneemt.

Een oplossing voor dat probleem zou kunnen zijn, het enablen van VSR (de kaart wat te doen geven), maar dat werkt dan weer niet in combinatie met alle monitoren (terwijl dat volgens specs wel zo zou moeten zijn).
( heb het zelf opgelost door wat zware mods te enablen, nu draait witcher3 vreemd genoeg als een zonnetje ;) )
Reageer
+1Iruk1981
28 januari 2020 09:03
Interessant, zelf speel ik vooral oude games met mijn Sapphire Nitro+ 5700XT en ik heb nergens last van. Kaart loopt op een paar procent zonder stotter.

Ik zal the witcher 3 eens proberen.
Reageer
+1Thijs_ehv
28 januari 2020 09:07
Ik denk dat het enorm scheelt wat voor monitor je hebt.
Op 144hz heeft de kaart genoeg te doen. Op 60hz moet hij zich inhouden en dan ontstaan de problemen.

Er zijn al wat workarounds die de situatie verbeteren, bijvoorbeeld minimum voltage aanpassen geeft beduidende verbetering. Maar nog niet optimaal.
Dat ruikt naar onevenwichtige powertable / bios settings.
Reageer
+1GoT.Typhoon
28 januari 2020 13:26
Ah, ik speel op 4K dus misschien heb ik daarom geen last van dit probleem.
Reageer
+1Maulwurfje
28 januari 2020 07:07
Dit zijn gewoon updates voor een tweetal nieuwe games. Zoals je kunt lezen in de releasenotes geven deze eerste drivers met officiële ondersteuning flinke prestatiewinsten.

20.1.3. was wel een grotere update. Deze driver werd gelijk met de release van een nieuwe videokaart vrijgegeven. Dit zijn dan de grotere updates.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Maulwurfje op 28 januari 2020 07:09]

Reageer
+1HellBeast
28 januari 2020 15:38
Ik heb geen zin om iedere week een nieuwe driver te installeren en steeds weer dezelfde problemen te houden. Draai nu stabiel met mijn Sapphire Pulse 5700XT op 19.12.1 en daar blijf ik wel een paar maanden bij. Daarna maar weer eens testen, maar voor nu wil ik gewoon niet al dat gedoe meer. Het lijkt wel of ik een beta tester ben.
Reageer
+1Vr4nckuh
28 januari 2020 19:26
de 20.1.3 draait bij mij ook stabiel (bf v 😘)
Reageer
0Tormento
29 januari 2020 15:19
Hoi, Heb jij een Radeon VII? Want bij mij na versie 19.12.1 is BT V niet meer stabiel.. na 10 minuten vastlopen :(
Wat zijn jouw videokaart instellingen bij battlefield V?

Alvast bedankt!
Reageer
+1skozaa
28 januari 2020 07:25
Zijn die crashes nu al een keer gefixed? Wel vreemd dat ze een crash nog bij gta5... een game die al zolang er is nog moesten fixen.
Reageer
+1Gummiebeer
28 januari 2020 07:35
Ik ben benieuwd of dit echt de blocky textures oplost in RDR2, dat is echt wel storend af en toe.
AMD is wel goed bezig nu ze beter luisteren naar de community!
Reageer
+1Amkiller
28 januari 2020 07:40
ik ben terug gegaan naar de 19.12.1 versie. de software liep telkens vast. nu geen problemen meer en mijn kaart loop vlotter. (rx580)
Reageer
+1ecg
28 januari 2020 08:36
Heb twee 5700 XT's gehad. Eerste was defect, tweede draait stabiel op 19.12.1. Bij nieuwere versies alleen maar crashes/blackouts, staat nu pas in de known issues na 3 maanden rapporteren. Ik gok dat deze minor release niet zo veel uit zal maken.
Reageer
+1Spacekonijn
28 januari 2020 08:54
Man die issue hier allemaal ik heb een asrock rx5700 gekocht in combi met 3700x en x470 mobo heb 1 keer een black screen gehad upgrade en na de upgrade naar 20.0.0 nul problemen
Reageer
+1Nickvdd
28 januari 2020 11:37
Het lijkt er op dat ze de 1750Mhz geheugen issue hebben gefixed, eindelijk weer normale temperaturen en wattages idle.
Reageer


