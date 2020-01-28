Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Nvidia Shield TV 8.0.2

Nvidia heeft nieuwe firmware uitgebracht voor de Nvidia Shield TV's. Dit zijn mediaspelers en consoles gebaseerd op Android TV, waarmee games gestreamd kunnen worden vanaf een computer of GeForce Now, 4k-video's afgespeeld en verschillende app's gebruikt kunnen worden. Het versienummer is vastgezet op 8.0.2 en heeft de volgende aankondiging:

SHIELD Experience Update 8.0.2 now available

Today we just released software upgrade 8.0.2 (32.5.205.105) for all 2015 and 2017 SHIELD and SHIELD Pro units. This update addresses many quality of life issues reported in the field, improving stability and compatibility with other devices in your home entertainment center. Thank you for being a part of the SHIELD community and as always, if you see any issues, please send feedback from your device and post your observations in this thread.

Accessories:
  • Fixes crash issues when accessory update notification is seen.
  • Fixes bug where IR control would not function when Talkback is enabled.
  • Resolves IR volume control setup issues for some Samsung AVR/soundbars.
  • Adds IR support for Logitech Z906 Speaker systems.
  • Add bluetooth remote support for WeChip G30 remote.
Audio:
  • Resolves issue where audio would not be heard on some Vizio TVs when streaming from VUDU/Movies Anywhere.
  • Resolves audio routing issues when using multiple USB devices (e.g. webcam + USB DAC).
  • Fixes bug when manually setting "Audio formats" would not be applied.
  • Resolves issue where audio passthrough was not available over USB DAC on 3rd party apps like KODI.
  • Resolves audio drop issues when playing high bit-rate or DolbyTrueHD streams over HDMI passthrough.
General:
  • Channels DVR app can now store recorded content over NAS.
  • Resolves issue where "Match Color Space" was not working properly on some TVs.
  • Fixes bug where screensaver would not be displayed in Neftlix.
  • Resolves issue where pre-installed apps would disappear.
  • Fixes stability issues when connecting to SHIELD from PC over network.
  • Resolves issue where SHIELD LED doesn't pulse after voice command, after enabling that setting.
Reacties (20)

+1yabbadabba
28 januari 2020 09:27
Ik kreeg de update gisteravond binnen, op heel internet viel er toen nog niks te zien qua status. Ik heb 3 shields en bij alle drie loopt de update op 20% vast, reboot een paar keer en daarna is ie weer terug in 8.0.1. Geen idee wat er aan de hand is. Hebben anderen dat ook?
Reageer
+1gepebril
@yabbadabba28 januari 2020 14:22
Had zelfde gisteren. Vandaag ging het goed

[Reactie gewijzigd door gepebril op 28 januari 2020 18:00]

Reageer
+1yabbadabba
@gepebril28 januari 2020 21:07
Ik had plex op uitschakelen gezet voor de update. Nu weer op inschakelen. En een aantal sideload apps verwijdert (teatv enzo). Daarna installeerde de update wel. Duurde wel lang.
Reageer
+1TweetCu
@yabbadabba28 januari 2020 09:47
Heb deze net 2 minuten geleden gedaan en de upgrade ging snel en feilloos.

Mocht het nuttig voor jou zijn, Ik gebruik de 2017 model en heb deze verbonden via ethernet kabel, de vorige firmware was 8.0.1, Ik heb al een tijdje geen reboot gedaan en laat het gewoon in slaapstand gaan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door TweetCu op 28 januari 2020 09:48]

Reageer
+1mac1987
@yabbadabba29 januari 2020 00:03
Hier vastloper met flikkerend beeld. Na reset (onderbreken stroom) weer vastloper en totaal geen beeld. Na derde reset een laadbalk ('completing step' of iets dergelijks) die eeuwig leek te duren, maar uiteindelijk kwam hij in het startscherm. Werkt nu ogenschijnlijk goed, ook na een herstart, maar kan niet zeggen dat de update vlekkeloos verliep.
Reageer
+1gepebril
28 januari 2020 12:45
Gisteren kreeg ik hem niet geinstalleerd

Hoop dat 50fps support op chromecast eens gefixt wordt. Te veel gestotter. Gebruik uit bittere noodzaak nog steeds mijn stand-alone chromecast, 1st model
Daarnaast ging 50fps op Kodi via hardware decoding ook niet lekker

En dat voor een product dat als beste mediaplayer wordt gezien.......

[Reactie gewijzigd door gepebril op 28 januari 2020 12:46]

Reageer
+1christopher72
@gepebril28 januari 2020 16:05
De “ingebouwde chromecast” van zowel dit apparaat als ook andere devices is gewoon knudde. De beste optie is inderdaad een losse chromecast te kopen.
Een andere bug is (ook) nog steeds niet gefixt: het streamen naar Chromecast vanuit van de Ziggo Go app - de eerste zender lukt prima, maar wissel je daarna van zender, dan loopt beeld en geluid vast na ca. 5 seconden. Werkt prima op een losse chromecast.
Reageer
+1CrazyJoe
@christopher7228 januari 2020 16:59
Ziggo moet zo wie zo eens met de native AndroidTV app op de proppen komen. Dat ding is nu al twee jaar in beta testing en het wordt toch echt eens tijd dat ze hem uitbrengen voor iedereen en niet voor een select gezelschap in de test groep.
Reageer
+1gepebril
@christopher7228 januari 2020 17:59
Kan je hem ook uitzetten?
Vermoed dat het een software matige chromecast is.
Zoek ook nog een browser om goed SBS6 videos te kijken. Firefox lukt redelijk, maar af lijkt hij een paar frames te missen. Net of er een taak tussendoor komt.
Reageer
+1abusimbal
28 januari 2020 13:03
Wat niet in de release notes stond was welk niveau beveiligings patch deze heeft. Is nu november 2019 (was juli 2019 bij de vorige versie)
Reageer
+1TweetCu
@abusimbal28 januari 2020 17:03
Er lijkt geen security patch te zijn toegevoegd.
Op de Security bulletin van Nvidia kan je de beveiliging's patches lezen die zijn uitgebracht:
https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/security/

Als je dan kijkt, zie je dat de laatste bulletin voor de Nvidia Shield "4875" uit October 2019 is.
Als dan de security bulletin leest, zie je dat deze meekwam met firmware versie 8.0.1
https://nvidia.custhelp.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/4875

Nou kan het mogelijk wel zijn dat ze security patches hadden uitgebracht, maar Ik kan daar niets over vinden.
Valt mij trouwens op dat Nvidia niet over de security patches praat in de 8.0.1 changelog:
https://www.nvidia.com/en...3e6dc11e980d000e30a1c0e12

[Reactie gewijzigd door TweetCu op 28 januari 2020 17:08]

Reageer
+1N1traat
28 januari 2020 09:04
Ik heb geupdate naar deze nieuwe versie. Geen problemen ondervonden tot nu toe. Dat in tegenstelling tot sommige mensen op het nvidia shield forum..
Reageer
+1TweetCu
28 januari 2020 09:16
Officiële hotfix post van Nvidia:
https://www.nvidia.com/en...update-802-now-available/

De changelog op je Nvidia Shield kan je hier vinden:
https://shield.nvidia.com...ndroid-tv/release-notes/1

Voor jouw gemak, is hier de changelog:
----------------------------------------------------------------
What's New in 8.0.2?
New NVIDIA SHIELD Remote Now Available
SHIELD Experience 8.0.2 adds support for our new 2019 SHIELD remote. New features include motion activated back-lit buttons, remote locator feature, and a customizable menu button. Available for purchase at www.nvidia.com/shield.

New or Upgraded Apps
Stream Free Movies and TV Shows on PLEX
Watch TV shows and classic movies like Rain Man, The Terminator, The Usual Suspects, and Raging Bull with fewer commercial interruptions compared to other free streaming services.

BET+ is Now On SHIELD
BET+ is a premium subscription streaming service with over 1,000 hours of your favorite movies and TV shows like First Wives Club, Bigger, Martin, and Meet the Browns.

New Games
Jack Box Party Pack 6
It’s the wildest Party Pack yet, with five hilarious new games including Trivia Murder Party, Dictionarium, Push the Button, Joke Boat, and more!

ASPHALT 9
Get in gear and take on the world’s best, most fearless street racer pros to become the next Asphalt Legend–from the creators of Asphalt 8: Airborne.

Brick Breaker
This is a free, addictive classic brick breaker game with hundreds of challenging levels and a variety of items.

[GeForce NOW] Cuisine Royale
Take part in this free-to-play, all-kitchen-warfare Battle Royale game with the most honest system for Loot Boxes ever.

[GeForce NOW] DARKSIDERS: GENESIS
Get your first look at the world of DARKSIDERS before the events of the original game.

[GeForce NOW] Deliver Us The Moon: Fortuna
This sci-fi thriller set in an apocalyptic near future where Earth’s natural resources are depleted.

[GeForce NOW] AVICII Invector
Soar through vocal melodies, sweep each fade, and attach every beat in 25 of AVICII’s biggest hits.


Other Enhancements

Adds support for the new XBOX Elite 2 controller.
Adds support for Sanscrit USB DAC.
Channels DVR app can now store recorded content on NAS.
----------------------------------------------------------------

Ik hoop dat de nieuwe Nvidia Shield remote binnenkort apart verkrijgbaar is, Ik verlang ernaar om de 2017 model Shield remote weg te doen, want de opstart tijd vindt Ik te lang en die CR2032 batterijen gaan laatste tijd te snel leeg voor mij.

Daarnaast vindt Ik die nieuwe er leuk uit zien. Mocht die niks zijn kijk Ik wel naar die dingen van Riitek.

[Reactie gewijzigd door TweetCu op 28 januari 2020 09:38]

Reageer
+1TweetCu
28 januari 2020 10:00
Mocht je nog een leuke tip willen voor je Nvidia Shield, kijk is naar Aerial Dream.
Dit is een gave screensaver die filmpjes opgenomen in delen van de wereld op scherm afspeelt.

De filmpjes zijn afkomstig van de Aerial screensavers van Apple TV.

Hou wel rekening dat dit in principe hoge kwaliteit video's download op 1080p en 4K, dus als je deze app gebruikt op een netwerk met gelimiteerde internet bundel, kan je mogelijk sneller door je bundel heengaan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door TweetCu op 28 januari 2020 10:10]

Reageer
0yabbadabba
@TweetCu28 januari 2020 21:04
Thanks. Is idd een leuke tip!
Reageer
+1Vmu
28 januari 2020 10:32
Ik hoop dat deze update de volumeregeling via CEC met mijn Samsung tv laat werken.
Mijn vorige shield deed dit prima maar dat nieuwe buisje dus niet en ik moet nu via infrarood het volume bedienen.
Reageer
+1MadButcher
28 januari 2020 12:03
Ik heb al 8.1.0 voor de NVidia Shield Pro 2019
Reageer
+1TweetCu
28 januari 2020 16:59
- Hoi redactie, zou je deze post kunnen verwijderen?
Ik wilde een reactie geven op de vraag van @abusimbal, maar was vergeten te klikken op "Reageer", alvast bedankt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door TweetCu op 28 januari 2020 17:04]

Reageer
+1harley2009
29 januari 2020 07:27
Ff een vraagje tussendoor. Ik stream via VLC mediaplayer. Films van de pc naar de shield. Bij VLC die je ondertiteling bestand kiezen. Eerst ging dat altijd goed, maar zondag weer eens een film gekeken, en nu lukt het me niet om de ondertiteling de 1 keer er onder te krijgen. Na keer of 10/20 keer tot frustratie toe lukte het eindelijk. Heb VLC verwijderd en opnieuw erop gezet, maar werkt niet meer zoals enkele maanden geleden.
Reageer
0Bokkoman
@harley200929 januari 2020 14:35
Misschien kodi gebruiken?
Reageer


