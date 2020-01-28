Nvidia heeft nieuwe firmware uitgebracht voor de Nvidia Shield TV's. Dit zijn mediaspelers en consoles gebaseerd op Android TV, waarmee games gestreamd kunnen worden vanaf een computer of GeForce Now, 4k-video's afgespeeld en verschillende app's gebruikt kunnen worden. Het versienummer is vastgezet op 8.0.2 en heeft de volgende aankondiging:

SHIELD Experience Update 8.0.2 now available



Today we just released software upgrade 8.0.2 (32.5.205.105) for all 2015 and 2017 SHIELD and SHIELD Pro units. This update addresses many quality of life issues reported in the field, improving stability and compatibility with other devices in your home entertainment center. Thank you for being a part of the SHIELD community and as always, if you see any issues, please send feedback from your device and post your observations in this thread.



Accessories: Fixes crash issues when accessory update notification is seen.

Fixes bug where IR control would not function when Talkback is enabled.

Resolves IR volume control setup issues for some Samsung AVR/soundbars.

Adds IR support for Logitech Z906 Speaker systems.

Add bluetooth remote support for WeChip G30 remote. Audio: Resolves issue where audio would not be heard on some Vizio TVs when streaming from VUDU/Movies Anywhere.

Resolves audio routing issues when using multiple USB devices (e.g. webcam + USB DAC).

Fixes bug when manually setting "Audio formats" would not be applied.

Resolves issue where audio passthrough was not available over USB DAC on 3rd party apps like KODI.

Resolves audio drop issues when playing high bit-rate or DolbyTrueHD streams over HDMI passthrough. General: Channels DVR app can now store recorded content over NAS.

Resolves issue where "Match Color Space" was not working properly on some TVs.

Fixes bug where screensaver would not be displayed in Neftlix.

Resolves issue where pre-installed apps would disappear.

Fixes stability issues when connecting to SHIELD from PC over network.

Resolves issue where SHIELD LED doesn't pulse after voice command, after enabling that setting.