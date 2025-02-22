Software-update: Q-Dir 12.11

Q-Dir logo (79 pix) Software OK heeft versie 12.11 van de gratis filemanager Q-Dir uitgebracht. Het ziet er een beetje uit als Windows Verkenner, maar dan met vier schermen, waardoor het eenvoudig is om bestanden te verplaatsen, beheren of bekijken. Dit verklaart ook meteen de naam: de Q staat voor quad. De download is ongeveer een megabyte groot en het programma is in verschillende talen te gebruiken, waaronder in het Nederlands. De changelog sinds versie 11.98 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New in version 12.11
  • Small corrections and improvements when accessing various external data storage devices
  • Update of the language files in the Quad Explorer application for all Windows
  • Once again important tests and adjustments for Windows 11 24H2
New in version 11.99
  • Corrections in the application: the uninstallation function and automatic update function.
  • Updating the language files in the Quad File Explorer Q-Dir for all Windows

Q-Dir

Versienummer 12.11
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11, Windows Server 2022, Windows Server 2025
Website Software OK
Download https://www.softwareok.com/?Download=Q-Dir
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Dlklaas 23 februari 2025 08:22
Trojan:Script/Wacatac.B!ml

Dit zit er volgens Windows Defender in, lijkt me niet gewenst
kdjsbnsysdnjksj @Dlklaas23 februari 2025 10:26
ja, AVG slaat ook aan
robbvdb 23 februari 2025 16:00
Net gedownload (X64 Portable) en geen virus. Niet in defender en niet online via Virus-total.

Files veranderd inmiddels?
Slay68 @robbvdb23 februari 2025 16:45
De portable kan natuurlijk een andere inhoud hebben dan de installer die extra zaken mee probeert te installeren.

Ik heb hem eerder met Chocolatey geïnstalleerd en doe daar ook m'n updates mee. Dan kun je er redelijk zeker van zijn dat dit soort "extra's" er niet (meer) in zitten.
Dlklaas 23 februari 2025 22:05
Portable inderdaad geen probleem, de instaleerbare versie heeft wel een Trojan.
Doe er je voordeel mee!
arjanv 24 februari 2025 09:29
https://www.softwareok.com/?seite=faq-SoftwareOK&faq=7
kompanje1 24 februari 2025 10:15
Helaas geen ondersteuning voor icloud

