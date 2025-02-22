Software OK heeft versie 12.11 van de gratis filemanager Q-Dir uitgebracht. Het ziet er een beetje uit als Windows Verkenner, maar dan met vier schermen, waardoor het eenvoudig is om bestanden te verplaatsen, beheren of bekijken. Dit verklaart ook meteen de naam: de Q staat voor quad. De download is ongeveer een megabyte groot en het programma is in verschillende talen te gebruiken, waaronder in het Nederlands. De changelog sinds versie 11.98 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New in version 12.11 Small corrections and improvements when accessing various external data storage devices

Update of the language files in the Quad Explorer application for all Windows

Once again important tests and adjustments for Windows 11 24H2 New in version 11.99 Corrections in the application: the uninstallation function and automatic update function.

Updating the language files in the Quad File Explorer Q-Dir for all Windows