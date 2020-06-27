Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Linux Mint 20.0

Linux Mint logo (79 pix) Versie 20 van Linux Mint is uitgekomen. Linux Mint is een op Ubuntu gebaseerde distributie en deze uitgave is een versie met extra lange ondersteuning die tot 2025 van updates zal worden voorzien. Voor de download kan er worden gekozen uit een Mate-, Cinnamon- of Xfce-desktopomgeving. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Linux Mint 20 “Ulyana” released!

The team is proud to announce the release of Linux Mint 20 “Ulyana”.

Linux Mint 20 is a long term support release which will be supported until 2025. It comes with updated software and brings refinements and many new features to make your desktop even more comfortable to use.

New features:

This new version of Linux Mint contains many improvements. For an overview of the new features please visit:

Important info:

The release notes provide important information about known issues, as well as explanations, workarounds and solutions. To read the release notes, please visit:

System requirements:
  • 1GB RAM (2GB recommended for a comfortable usage).
  • 15GB of disk space (20GB recommended).
  • 1024×768 resolution (on lower resolutions, press ALT to drag windows with the mouse if they don’t fit in the screen).
Upgrade instructions:
  • Announcements will be made in July with instructions on how to upgrade from Linux Mint 19.3.
  • If you are running the BETA use the Update Manager to apply available updates.

Versienummer 20.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Linux Mint
Download https://www.linuxmint.com/download.php
Bestandsgrootte 1,85GB
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

27-06-2020 • 22:14
70

27-06-2020 • 22:14

Submitter: I386DX

Bron: Linux Mint

Reacties (70)

-Moderatie-faq
-170069+137+20+30Ongemodereerd18
Wijzig sortering
+1TwingyTwingy
27 juni 2020 22:18
Tsja, helaas de eerste versie die mijn Toshiba A100-510 niet meer aan kan. Jammer, maar begrijpelijk. Ben al jaren fan van Mint met de Xfce interface.
+1goarilla
@TwingyTwingy27 juni 2020 22:34
Lubuntu dan maar ?
+1N8w8
@goarilla27 juni 2020 22:40
Probleem is dat Ubuntu is gestopt met 32-bit support.
Dus ondersteunen Mint en Lubuntu dat ook niet meer (vanaf 20.04 iig).
Debian ondersteunt nog wel alles vanaf de Pentium 2.
(ook @TwingyTwingy).
+1goarilla
@N8w827 juni 2020 22:45
Ach zo. Ik zie nu ook net dat de Lubuntu alternate installers ook verdwenen zijn dus 1GB ram wordt ook een beetje een vereiste zo 8)7 Jammergenoeg is lightweight een glijdende schaal.
+1N8w8
@goarilla27 juni 2020 23:01
Tsja, Ubuntu/Mint/Lubuntu zijn relatief kleine teams, dus kunnen ook niet alles supporten.
Maar Debian heeft veel mankracht en streeft ernaar een universeel OS te zijn.
Dus als de Ubuntu tak 32-bit laat vallen, komen veel van die users vanzelf bij Debian of een andere tak uit (want dat lijkt erop).
Daardoor wordt het aandeel 32-bit users bij Debian ook groter, en de motivatie/mankracht dat te blijven supporten ook.

Ikzelf heb de nieuwste Debian gedraaid op een KVM VPS met 96MB RAM, al was dat niet een standaard desktop installatie, maar wel puur stock Debian.
Als XFCE daarbovenop te zwaar wordt, zijn er nog wel wat lichtere desktops te vinden.
Bijv hier n Debian desktop variant obv Enlightenment die met 192MB RAM zou werken.

Ja en als dat ook allemaal te zwaar is, er is altijd nog Tiny Core Linux, met GUI en alles draait dat zelfs op een 486 met 48MB RAM.

[Reactie gewijzigd door N8w8 op 28 juni 2020 18:53]

0GenGF
@goarilla28 juni 2020 17:32
Een keer een RAM stick uitwisselen moet nog net lukken, toch? Als je systeem dan weer een jaar of twee mee kan, is dat een uitstekende investering. De meeste applicaties gaan ook meer en meer vragen, op 1GB draait niet zoveel meer op een desktop.
0Koos2009
@goarilla28 juni 2020 00:05
Wie heeft er nu nog minder dan 2gb in zijn of haar pc/laptop?
Ik draai nu dual boot Ubuntu (20.?) en win7 op een i5 4690 met 16gb ddr3 en afgezien van de gfx (r9 290) is er niks om te upgraden zover ik merk.

Mijn ouders hebben nog een q6600 met 8 gb ddr2 uit 2007 of 2008.
+1sampoo
@Koos200928 juni 2020 02:30
Ik heb naast een laptop met moderne specs ook nog een laptop met 1gb geheugen en een 32-bit Intel Atom die ik nog graag gebruik en zoals je leest zijn er meer met zulke laptops.
+1Brothar
@Koos200928 juni 2020 10:03
Ik dacht een oude laptop, een HP 530, te kunnen upgraden met een T5500 processor.
Maar dat lukte niet.
Toen bood een andere Tweaker een moederbord met een 479 socket aan, Asus N4L-VM DH.
Daar kan maar maximaal 2 Gb in.
Zo had ik het setje voor een HTPC compleet (alleen de kast en voeding nog ...).
Ik zou dat toch écht graag nog eens in gebruik gaan nemen.

(Om het werkend te krijgen, moest ik de BIOS updaten. Dat lukte met de processor uit de laptop ...
Als behuizing wilde ik een oude Olivetti Envision gaan gebruiken. Dus ik ben nog niet "uit-gemod")

[Reactie gewijzigd door Brothar op 28 juni 2020 10:04]

0Xander2
@Brothar28 juni 2020 18:17
OpenElec?

edit; 945GM is vrij beperkt qua video, een pi is wellicht sneller (h264 codec)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Xander2 op 28 juni 2020 18:24]

0Brothar
@Xander228 juni 2020 21:06
Ja, maar het moederbord heeft een PCI-e slot (geen 2.0, dat dan weer wel).
Daarnaast kan ik SATA disks aansluiten, en heeft het een RAID0/RAID1 functionaliteit.
Ik wilde dus éigenlijk de combinatie HTPC+NAS.
Maar ik kom hier nog wel op terug (over een jaar of zo :D )

P.S.
Ik overweeg Sabayon of LinuxMCE te installeren.
De laatste kent ook Domotica functionaliteit.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Brothar op 28 juni 2020 21:11]

+1hackerhater
@Koos200928 juni 2020 10:11
Zo weinig geheugen zal inderdaad niet meer zoveel voorkomen in laptops/desktops.
Maar 32 bit processors helaas wel in niet al te oude hardware.

Echter het zijn de minimumeisen he ;)
Helemaal niet erg als het OS niet zoveel nodig heeft, dan blijft er teste meer over voor de applicaties.
0arnold63
@Koos200928 juni 2020 06:58
Wat een gillende arrogante onzin kraam je uit. Wel eens gedacht dat er mensen bestaan die het iets minder breed hebben? Die zijn blij met een wat oudere laptop, waarvoor Windows te zwaar en te log is geworden. Die mensen zijn blij als er een "handige Harry" is die hun oude bakkie nog aan de praat weten te krijgen met een Linux distro zodat ze weer gewoon kunnen mailen, chatten en kunnen internetten. Ik heb al heel wat oude beestjes weer nieuw leven ingeblazen met bv Linux Mint en mensen heel erg blij kunnen maken.

En trouwens: een recente versie van Linux wordt ondersteund. Kan je van Windows 7 niet meer zeggen. Misschien iets voor jou om je meer druk over te maken?
+1sapphire
@arnold6328 juni 2020 09:04
Ik snap @Koos2009 zijn opening wel een beetje.

Serieus met een klein beetje zoekwerk zijn zulke specs gratis of anders voor een prikkie te upgraden :?

Zelf tot recent op een Dell Studio uit 2009 gebruikt. Stock met 2GB ram, C2D T3200 en HDD; ja daarop draaide W10 wat traag maar goed gratis gekregen én royaal betere specs dan waar hierboven over gesproken word.
Voor totaal denk €40 geüpgraded naar 4GB ram, SSD en P8600 en dat draaide prima; onder W10 zelfs (en oude onderdelen verkocht voor €10 dus netto zelfs €30).

1GB ram en single core is wel heel bar weinig hoor, dan word zelfs onder Linux webbrowsen geen pretje :|
Kun je imho de tijd die je kwijt bent aan een zo licht mogelijke Linux distro vinden beter besteden aan een iets betere PC/laptop/goedkope upgrade zoeken waar een 'normale' Ubuntu/Mint lekker op draait.

Voor de context ik heb het gelukkig breed genoeg maar vind het gewoon zonde dat oudere maar eigenlijk nog perfect werkende pc onderdelen weg te gooien. Als je weet wat een enorm mooie spullen ik afgelopen jaren gekregen/gevonden/opgehaald heb voor nop en er mooie upgrade sets of werkende systemen van heb gemaakt :)
+1Koos2009
@arnold6328 juni 2020 11:35
Ik wil uiteindelijk Ubuntu en win 10 (voor gamen) gaan bouwen. Het is niet das ik win 10 niet krijgen kan oid.
Ik vind het gewoon niet fijn werken. Daarom ga ik proberen om met zo klein mogelijk te houden dus alleen de benodigde installatie met drivers etc.
Geen "optionele" software, of printer bijvoorbeeld, die dan weer niet werkt.

Wat mijn post Betreft.
Zelfs de 3 mensen die ik ken die op het niveau van de voedselbank leven hebben betere hardware dan dat.
En alle 3 hebben hun eigen huishoud boekje dus indien het echt nodig is kunnen zelfs zij "sparen" om te upgraden.

Het is niet zo dat de zwerver bij de supermarkt het moet kunnen betalen, want die wil zelf zo leven.
Hier in Amsterdam is er anders zat hulp als je echt wil.

Dus ik weet niet over welke groep je Praat, maar heel vaak is het een keuze van die groep omdat het ergens anders aan besteed wordt.
0oef!
@arnold6328 juni 2020 09:45
Iets vriendelijker mag ook wel, @Koos2009 refereert naar een 13 jaar oud desktop systeem. Er zullen niet bijster veel mensen meer zijn die nog zulke oude hardware gebruiken en als je in V&A kijkt dan kun je voor 15 euro al een systeem kopen met betere specs.
0Koos2009
@oef!28 juni 2020 11:37
Ik was niet onvriendelijk in mijn ogen.
Het is gewoon een keuze om met hardware die zo oud is te werken.
Hetzelfde als wanneer je een oude auto hebt. Ook daar zul je omwegen moeten maken om iets (werkend) te krijgen.
+1caipirinha
@Koos200928 juni 2020 19:55
Soms is het geen keuze maar gebruiken wat beschikbaar is.
We redeneren teveel vanuit onze rijke westerse cultuur.
ik regel regelmatig pc's voor iemand die naar Cuba reist en dan de spullen kado doet aan studenten.
Er is daar dankzij het socialisme helemaal niks te krijgen dus bijvoorbeeld oude Lenovo T41's met 1MB geheugen die we jaren geleden gestuurd hebben zijn daar een gouden bezit.
Als je die draaiend kunt houden met linux mint is dat perfect, de mint ontwikkelaars zouden daar best een beetje rekening mee hebben kunnen houden.
0Koos2009
@caipirinha28 juni 2020 20:40
Vanuit dat perspectief gezien (wat zelfs de armste mensen in nl nog wel hebben) begrijp ik het wel.
Wellicht woont de reaguurder well niet in Nederland.

*lurkt aan goedkope Nicaraguaanse sigaar en schrikt zich nog steeds lam van de 15 euro Cohiba voor volgende week....
0oef!
@Koos200928 juni 2020 12:14
Was niet aan jou gericht maar op de persoon die op jou reageerde :)
0Koos2009
@oef!28 juni 2020 12:26
Dat begrijp ik. Ik wilde alleen uitleggen waarom ik reageerde dat 2gb toch echt een uitzondering is.
0Hermanleen
@arnold6328 juni 2020 14:06
Het lijkt me niet een financiele kwestie als je aan het MODderen bent met een 1GB laptop. Voor een prikkie koop je iets beters tweedehands, en voor hetzelfde geld kun je je 1GB laptop verkopen aan een hobbyist die het een uitdaging vindt er nog iets mee te kunnen doen.
0akooijman
@Hermanleen28 juni 2020 20:41
Als je met 1 gigabyte aan de slag wilt (of moet) is de command line je vriend.
Zeven mooie terminals onder je functietoetsen is een genot, ook met 1G
0ivorlandon
@Koos200928 juni 2020 11:21
Mooie dingen waren dat met een q6600 :)
+1j1b2c3
@TwingyTwingy27 juni 2020 22:41
Je hebt toch nog 3 jaar support? Ik heb een Acer met een AMD turion x64 cpu helaas is de chipset 32bits werd tijd dat hij ook met pensioen ging..
+1El_Bartholomew
@TwingyTwingy28 juni 2020 04:36
Heb je al gekeken op distrowatch?
Puppielinux is mss een optie?
+1Merik
@TwingyTwingy28 juni 2020 10:03
Oud beestje die laptop! Zelf had ik een A100-795, fraaie laptop, deze is toch 8 jaar meegegaan maar toen de geest gegeven.

Misschien dat MX Linux met XFCE een optie is, het is makkelijk in het gebruik, veel handige tools en niet te zwaar qua resources. Er is een 32-bit versie.
0Anoniem: 100047
@TwingyTwingy28 juni 2020 11:10
Je kan het proberen met ZorinOS lite, volgens mij nog steeds beschikbaar op x86.
0j1b2c3
27 juni 2020 22:44
Ik wordt eigenlijk wel moe van 2 keer per jaar een nieuwe rease te hebben elk jaar maar upgraden naar de laaste versie ik weet dat mijn oude computer nog 3 jaar support krijgt
+1scartissue
@j1b2c327 juni 2020 23:05
Dan blijf je bij een versie met langere support zodat je niet 2x per jaar mee moet naar een nieuwe versie. Of zeg ik nu iets heel geks?
+1arnold63
@scartissue28 juni 2020 07:02
Je gaat door voor de koelkast, haha.

Zo werkt het dus. Op je dagelijkse machine de LTS-versies. Daar zitten geen expirimentele grappen in.
Wil je de nieuwste functies, met soms kans op een hick up, dan ga je ook voor de tussenliggende versies.
+1Redsandro
@arnold6328 juni 2020 12:50
@arnold63 @j1b2c3 Linux Mint heeft alleen LTS versies, ongeveer een maand na de LTS release van Ubuntu. Je kan naar point releases updaten met de update manager, maar ze zijn altijd gebaseerd op de LTS release.
0rob12424
@arnold6328 juni 2020 20:17
Of je gaat voor een rolling release distro.

Ik kende een jongen die nog een oude laptop had. Hij had DSL (Damn small Linux) erop staan maar dan volledig getweaked. Want wees eerlijk waarom heb je 2 gig. Aan ram? Enz. Als je filmpjes wil kijken okey. Maar meeste zit toch echt in uiterlijk van je desktop. Dat van hem zag er best mooi uit. Daarentegen was het super snel.
+1Hydranet
@scartissue28 juni 2020 09:10
Of je gaat over naar een rolling release distributie, dan hoef je niet meer in versies te denken maar moet je alleen zorgen dat je systeem blijft updaten.
+1sus
@j1b2c327 juni 2020 23:54
Ik wordt eigenlijk wel moe van 2 keer per jaar een nieuwe rease te hebben elk jaar maar upgraden naar de laaste versie ik weet dat mijn oude computer nog 3 jaar support krijgt
Want updaten is zoveel werk tov je dagelijkse/wekelijkse updates? Even een distr-update en gaan? Ik draai al een tijdje een debian en een mint, beide met regelmatige updates en dus ook naar nieuwe OS-versies. Tot nu toe altijd zonder issues.
+1christopher72
@sus28 juni 2020 00:23
Een dist-upgrade kan, maar wordt pas aangeraden na verloop van tijd. En zelfs dan: als je ‘n systeem hebt dat simpelweg móet blijven draaien, dan wordt het nog steeds afgeraden. Het is alweer even geleden, maar volgens mij las ik dat zelfs Linux Mint zélf aanraadt om een herinstallatie te doen van de nieuwste versie. En voor velen is dat dan ook weer een stap te ver. Ik ben zelf overgestapt op rolling release (Manjaro, gebaseerd op Arch). Dat heeft ook weer z’n eigen setje aan voor- en nadelen... maar mijn Linux mag in principe de geest geven zonder dat ik daar echt koud of warm van word. ;) Het is voor mij meest hobby, en ik vind het leuk om enigszins “bij te blijven”. Als ik een linux draai met een kernel 4.4 terwijl 5.6 al uit is, dan krijg ik jeuk. Haha.. :)
+1blinchik
@christopher7228 juni 2020 00:38
Nu heb je gewoon een tool er voor, mintupgrade. Ik backup meestal voor een dist-upgrade wel een packagelijst, /etc en mijn homedirectory, just in case. Als er dan iets mis zou gaan, is het gewoon die packagelijst door apt gooien, etc en home terug copieren en klaar :-)
+1Redsandro
@blinchik28 juni 2020 12:53
Je hebt sinds Mint 19 ook Timeshift. Die heeft me al een paar keer uit de brand geholpen.
+1Anoniem: 1409490
@j1b2c327 juni 2020 23:06
Je hoeft in principe ook niet elk half jaar te updaten. Zoals je zei gaat elke Mint update jaren mee, en kun je prima enkel elke paar jaar een grote OS upgrade doen, en tussendoor gewoon het houden op beveiligingsupdates.

Op Ubuntu heb je met het Extended Security Maintenance programma zelfs bijna 10 jaar aan security updates in totaal. Als het goed is werkt dit op de oudere ubuntu versies als 16.04 en 18.04 ook met 32 bits computers, al weet ik dit laatste niet zeker.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anoniem: 1409490 op 27 juni 2020 23:09]

+1MainframeX
@j1b2c327 juni 2020 23:11
Je kan ook gewoon de periode van ondersteuning uitzitten. Ubuntu 18.04 is ook gewoon tot 2023 ondersteund en werkt verder nog prima. Je bent dus niet tot upgraden en herinstalleren verplicht.
+1psychicist
@j1b2c327 juni 2020 23:29
Normaal gesproken installeer ik altijd de LTS versie voor mezelf en voor anderen met een cyclus van 2 jaar, tenzij er specifiek een reden is om dat niet te doen. Nu ben ik geen Linux Mint gebruiker, maar ik heb hier Debian en RHEL in LTS versies op mijn hoofdlaptop draaien en op een andere laptop de 6-maandelijkse versie van Xubuntu.

Dus het is vooral een kwestie van doen wat voor jou het beste is qua tijd en moeite.
0goarilla
@j1b2c327 juni 2020 22:52
Herkenbaar, Ik lijd ook regelmatig aan update-fatigue.
0Anoniem: 100047
@j1b2c328 juni 2020 11:11
Waar wordt je moe van? Van het updaten of dat je bang bent dat jouw computer niet meer ondersteund wordt? Het updaten kan je bijna niet moe van worden, dat is in een poep en een scheet gebeurd.
0j1b2c3
@Anoniem: 10004728 juni 2020 13:51
Dat ik elke keer weer een nieuwe versie moet installeren ipv een Rowling release. Elke upgrade is weer een risico, zeker als je oude hardware hebt... Ook verdwijnen er programma's moet ik alles weer op nieuw instellen. Vaak blijf ik hang maar elke zo veel jaar moet er echt alles er nieuw op. En dat is vervelend. Kijk bij mijn Apple is het simpel timemachine backup nieuwe software installeren en als het foutgaat alles wissen nieuwe software installeren oude backup in de nieuwe software terug zetten en presto... Met Linux is dat niet zo gemakkelijk... Voor mij dan... Ook heb ik geen bootscherm op mij. Machine imac 2008 krijg pas beeld als het OS start
0Anoniem: 100047
@j1b2c328 juni 2020 16:05
Dan neem je de Debian versie van Mint, dan ben je in een keer klaar.
0Hermanleen
@j1b2c328 juni 2020 14:08
Ik dacht vanochtend, ik doe een clean install van 20 (bovenop 19.3), maar ik formatteer hem niet. Wat blijkt: al mijn settings en bijna alle programmatuur die ik zelf geinstalleerd had is behouden gebleven.
+1JackBe
27 juni 2020 23:02
De meeste computers bij mij thuis draaien op Mint. Ben er heel tevreden mee. Ook een moderne MSI laptop draait erop, al moest ik wel het nodige handmatig doen na de installatie, om alle hardware te ondersteunen. En ik gebruik Raspbery PI's (met Linux). Slechts een barebone draait Windows, deze gebruik ook voor de CNC tafel (met UCCNC). Al had dat ook mooi (misschien wel beter) met Linux-CNC gekund, met een ander ethernet board.
+1Koos2009
@JackBe28 juni 2020 00:07
Zelf vond ik het tov Ubuntu, mx Linux en mint niet echt makkelijk om drivers werkend te krijgen, maar dat kan door mijn zeer beperkte ervaring in Linux komen hoor.

Mint is inderdaad wel heel "net als win7".
+1ari2asem
28 juni 2020 10:54
ik heb geen ervaring Linux, daarom mijn vraag:

welke van de 3 smaken vraagt minste resource: cinamon, mate of xfce ??
+1Mr777
@ari2asem28 juni 2020 11:19
xfce is de lichtste van de drie.
0Koen Hendriks
@ari2asem28 juni 2020 12:20
Dat wordt xfce, deze is stuk lichter dan mate of cinnamon, al kun je die ook tweaken zodat ze minder resources gebruiken.
+1jbhc
28 juni 2020 11:47
Is er nu een mogelijkheid voor remote desktop? Ik Mint 19.x krijg ik dat niet voor elkaar.
+1Slay68
@jbhc28 juni 2020 15:16
Jazeker, als je tenminste bedoelt om je Linux machine zelf met remote desktop te benaderen. Door op de Linux machine xrdp te installeren (en nog e.e.a. te configureren m.b.t. tot de te gebruiken xsession omgeving) kun je vanuit een Windows machine met "Extern bureaublad" de machine benaderen. Weet niet precies hoe lang dit al kan, maar iig vanaf Ubuntu 16.04, waarop ik het zelf voor het eerst heb gebruikt.
+1scholtnp
27 juni 2020 22:45
Ironisch dat de submitter van dit bericht zich i386dx noemt, terwijl die architecture nu net niet meer gesupport wordt. Overigens kun je dan nog de Debian variant proberen. Ook Ubuntu is van Debian afgeleid, dus als je geen binary blobs nodig hebt lijkt me die overstap redelijk.
+1Anoniem: 1409490
27 juni 2020 23:04
Dat Warpinator kan me best wat geklooi met harddrives schelen. Natuurlijk zijn er al sync programmas, maar het blijft fijn dat dit vanaf nu ook out of the box werkt met Mint.

Dat laatste is een van de grote redenen waarom Mint mij definitief over heeft gehaald naar Linux (pas sinds 19.3). Het is zo fijn dat vrijwel alles 'gewoon werkt' out-of-the-box. Vanaf de eerste seconde was ik enorm onder de indruk, vooral in de kleine details blijft het een fijne distro die ik ook al mijn vrienden en familie aanraadt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anoniem: 1409490 op 27 juni 2020 23:13]

+1Mr777
28 juni 2020 08:43
Zie geen enkele reden om te upgraden van 19.3. Die Warpinator heb ik geen behoefte aan en van die artwork improvements valt ook niet veel te merken. Ik blijf wel bij 19.3, die wordt nog tot 2023 ondersteund.
+1Hydranet
28 juni 2020 09:18
Linux Mint is een van de eerste distributies die ik heb geprobeerd, leuk om te zien dat ze nog zo goed bezig zijn! Heb deze versie even in een vm geïnstalleerd, vind alleen jammer dat ze het nog niet mogelijk hebben gemaakt om binnen het installatie proces te zorgen dat je zelf logische volumes kan aanmaken naar jou eigen wens. Wel een geavanceerde optie LVM maar dat zijn dan voor gedefinieerde logische volumes die dan aan worden gemaakt. Verder maak ik thuis gebruik van de Cinnamon DE die is ook door het Linux Mint team ontwikkeld ben daar ook nog heel tevreden mee.
0sfranken

@Hydranet28 juni 2020 16:38
Je kunt toch handmatig partitioneren met de mint installer? Dan kun je, zover ik weet, je eigen LVM volumes maken naar hartenlust.

Ik draai zelf geen Mint, maar Fedora, vandaar dat ik het niet 100% zeker weet.
0Hydranet
@sfranken28 juni 2020 17:35
Ik draai ook geen Mint of Ubuntu maar was weer is nieuwsgierig of dat er al in zit dus ben het zelf even gaan proberen in een vm. Met Mint heb je nog steeds geen mogelijkheid om via custom partitionering LVM volumes aan te maken, enige optie die je daar hebt is de hele disk gebruiken en dan advanced selecteren en use LVM hiermee worden voor gedefinieerde LVM volumes aangemaakt: root en swap(vgmint) Zelfde geld voor de meeste recente Ubuntu(20.04), tenzij je de server variant pakt dan heb je binnen de installer daar wel de mogelijkheid voor. Ja tuurlijk kan je via de commandline van te voren zelf je LVM partionering doen maar had ondertussen wel verwacht dat het in de installer zou zitten van beide Ubuntu en Mint. Bij Fedora/Centos/Rhel zit het al wat jaren in de installer.
+1wooley
28 juni 2020 10:59
Een van de compleetste distributies
Alles standaard erin. Codecs voor Multimedia etc. Draait al 10 jaar op me moeders pc zonder omkijken.
Voor een wat ouder laptop met maar 1gb ram raad ik puppy oid aan.
1 2

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

