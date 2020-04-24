Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Ubuntu 20.04

Ubuntu logo (75 pix) Versie 20.04 van Ubuntu Linux is uitgekomen, een versie met extra lange ondersteuning. Tweemaal per jaar verschijnt er een nieuwe versie en vormen het jaar en de maand van uitgave het versienummer. Eens in de twee jaar komt er een versie uit die niet negen maanden maar vijf jaar voorzien zal worden van updates. Versie 20.04 heeft codenaam Focal Fossa meegekregen en draait op Linux Kernel 5.4.

In versie 20.04 treffen we onder meer een vernieuwd uiterlijk aan, is er ondersteuning voor nieuwe hardware, waaronder Intel Comet Lake, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 en 855 en AMD's Navi 12 en 14, en voor exFAT en WireGuard. Verder is er Livepatch, wat het updaten van de kernel mogelijk maakt zonder dat het systeem hoeft te worden herstart en is er een nieuwe Linux Security Module genaamd Lockdown. De complete release notes zijn op deze pagina in te zien, dit is een kort stuk daaruit:

What’s new in Ubuntu Desktop 20.04 LTS?

Ubuntu is the world’s most popular open-source desktop operating system, and we think this is our best release to date. Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is an enterprise-grade, secure, cost-effective operating system for organisations and home users.

Before I summarise the changes in this release, let’s address something I’ve seen discussed in the wider desktop Linux community; there is a perception that the desktop is no longer a priority for us. Nothing could be farther from the truth, and here’s why; the people who use Ubuntu Desktop are often passionate people making huge waves in their industry. They want to build the next big thing, such as AI/ML, self-driving cars, public cloud services, and container orchestration. These have all emerged while we’ve been working on the Linux desktop, and all of these innovations have driven waves of Ubuntu Desktop adoption in the enterprise. As a consequence, Ubuntu was the first choice in these new domains

So even though Ubuntu is a popular community story, which we still celebrate today with emerging desktop remixes of Ubuntu such as Ubuntu Cinnamon, Ubuntu Deepin and Ubuntu Lumina, it is also a significant part of how we have moved to the mainstream. By placing the very best of open-source in the hands of Ubuntu Desktop users, the Linux desktop is where all the major waves of tech innovation have come from in recent years. This is why we are committed to delivering a first-class workstation experience to fuel continued innovation and keep Ubuntu at the vanguard

Versienummer 20.04
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Ubuntu
Download https://www.ubuntu.com/download/desktop
Bestandsgrootte 2,53GB
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Bron: Ubuntu

+2Eonfge
24 april 2020 13:27
Hier de korte installatie handleinding:
https://ubuntu.com/tutorials/tutorial-install-ubuntu-desktop

En hier de tutorial voor mensen die alleen nieuwsgierig zijn en die Ubuntu willen uitproberen met een USB stick:
https://ubuntu.com/tutorials/try-ubuntu-before-you-install
+1GunterO
24 april 2020 13:34
Ik heb hem gisteren op m'n HP laptop geïnstalleerd. Tot m'n spijt moest ik vaststellen dat de Nouveau drivers voor nVidia nog steeds niet stabiel zijn (alvast op mijn HP Spectre x360 diamond cut).
Dan maar de closes source nVidia drivers erop, en alle random lockups en andere miserie waren plots opgelost.
Ik moest deze zelfs als vanouds installeren met de nouveau.modeset=0 boot optie om door de installatie te geraken.
+2Guneyd
@GunterO24 april 2020 14:27
Ik zou je aanraden om van Pop OS gebruik te maken: https://system76.com/pop
Pop OS = Ubuntu met wat tweaks voor de gebruiksvriendelijkheid, gaming en een andere theme.

Zij bieden namelijk twee ISO bestanden aan, een reguliere (voor Intel/AMD GPU) en een nvidia versie. Dan heb je ook gelijk dat alles automatisch goed ingesteld word ;).

Ik verwacht dat ze ergens volgende week 20.04 LTS zullen releasen.
+1Primuszoon
@GunterO24 april 2020 13:42
Onlangs nog Kubuntu geinstalleerd, same problem. Ik koos voor de optie graphic safe mode in de installatie bootloader, maar zal waarschijnlijk op hetzelfde neerkomen.

Oh en Debian met mijn nvidia kaart is me nog niet gelukt (al had ik er vooral niet veel zin in om alles te gaan uitzoeken wanneer (k)ubuntu het al veel eenvoudiger maakt)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Primuszoon op 24 april 2020 13:44]

+14play
@Primuszoon24 april 2020 13:57
De 20.04 Lubuntu DVD die ik gisteren heb gemaakt om mijn oude laptop van een vers OS te voorzien moest ik ook booten met safe mode. Na de installatie pakte hij wel de goede graphics modes maarja dat is een 1024x768 laptop scherm van een core 2 duo laptop.
+1teek2
@GunterO24 april 2020 14:01
Voor mijn 3 jaar oude Dell werkt het wel, maar ik moet zeggen dat ik alles via de intel grafics doen, goed genoeg voor alles wat de laptop moet doen en het scheelt veeeeeel batterij.
+1smeerbartje
24 april 2020 14:24
ah nice! Een nieuwe LTS. Ik draai al jaren een "clean" Ubuntu server op mijn home server. Alle services die erop draaien zitten allemaal in een docker container. De server an sich is dus "schoon". Heerlijke distro! Iemand toevallig al een home server voorzien van Ubuntu 20 server?

[Reactie gewijzigd door smeerbartje op 24 april 2020 14:52]

0haling
@smeerbartje24 april 2020 14:49
Net een upgrade op zowel mijn NAS als VPN gedaan; waar idd alles via docker draait.
0NielsFL
24 april 2020 13:54
Voor de NAVI12 eigenaren die Wayland gebruiken: er is een bug die soms knipperend beeld oplevert.

Voorlopige work-around:

echo "low" > /sys/class/drm/card0/device/power_dpm_force_performance_level
0- peter -
24 april 2020 14:09
Ik kom helaas niet verder dan het inlogscherm na een verse installatie. Ryzen 3600 en Nvidia GTX1070. Als ik de nvidia drivers verwijder/niet installeer, dan werkt t.

Dat is me nog niet eerder voorgekomen bij Ubuntu. Bugreport al een week of 2 geleden gedaan, maar helaas geen respons.
0Mark de Vaal
24 april 2020 14:15
Draait op mijn laptop nu als een zonnetje. Eerst moest ik wel voor mijn media keys een fix doen (Medion) en ik had last van screen tearing.

Ook hier is een fix voor en deze heb ik toe gepast. Nu werkt scrollen en youtube perfect.
0haling
24 april 2020 14:48
Inmiddels op mijn 5 systemen pijnloos over; ziet er allemaal goed uit! Op mijn oude Lenovo x240 merkte ik voor het eerst een goede snelheidswinst na een dist-upgrade; voornamelijk met het booten. Geen idee waar dat aan kan liggen.
