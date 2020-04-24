Versie 20.04 van Ubuntu Linux is uitgekomen, een versie met extra lange ondersteuning. Tweemaal per jaar verschijnt er een nieuwe versie en vormen het jaar en de maand van uitgave het versienummer. Eens in de twee jaar komt er een versie uit die niet negen maanden maar vijf jaar voorzien zal worden van updates. Versie 20.04 heeft codenaam Focal Fossa meegekregen en draait op Linux Kernel 5.4.

In versie 20.04 treffen we onder meer een vernieuwd uiterlijk aan, is er ondersteuning voor nieuwe hardware, waaronder Intel Comet Lake, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 en 855 en AMD's Navi 12 en 14, en voor exFAT en WireGuard. Verder is er Livepatch, wat het updaten van de kernel mogelijk maakt zonder dat het systeem hoeft te worden herstart en is er een nieuwe Linux Security Module genaamd Lockdown. De complete release notes zijn op deze pagina in te zien, dit is een kort stuk daaruit:

Ubuntu is the world’s most popular open-source desktop operating system, and we think this is our best release to date. Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is an enterprise-grade, secure, cost-effective operating system for organisations and home users.

Before I summarise the changes in this release, let’s address something I’ve seen discussed in the wider desktop Linux community; there is a perception that the desktop is no longer a priority for us. Nothing could be farther from the truth, and here’s why; the people who use Ubuntu Desktop are often passionate people making huge waves in their industry. They want to build the next big thing, such as AI/ML, self-driving cars, public cloud services, and container orchestration. These have all emerged while we’ve been working on the Linux desktop, and all of these innovations have driven waves of Ubuntu Desktop adoption in the enterprise. As a consequence, Ubuntu was the first choice in these new domains

So even though Ubuntu is a popular community story, which we still celebrate today with emerging desktop remixes of Ubuntu such as Ubuntu Cinnamon, Ubuntu Deepin and Ubuntu Lumina, it is also a significant part of how we have moved to the mainstream. By placing the very best of open-source in the hands of Ubuntu Desktop users, the Linux desktop is where all the major waves of tech innovation have come from in recent years. This is why we are committed to delivering a first-class workstation experience to fuel continued innovation and keep Ubuntu at the vanguard