Versie 4.14.0 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en kaftafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. In versie 4.0 treffen we een geheel vernieuwde Content Server aan, is er een nieuwe e-bookviewer en is Qt WebKit vervangen door Qt WebEngine. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features Viewer: Add an option to have taps turn by screen fulls instead of pages, under Scrolling behavior.

Viewer: Allow double clicking or long tapping on images to view then in a new window. Closes tickets: 1872759.

Edit Book: Add a new fuzzy search mode in which typographical quotes and various space types are matched by the plain equivalents.

Content server: Add a new setting to allow un-authenticated users from specific IP addresses to make changes to the calibre library.

Quick view: Double click in a column to show that column in the main book list. Bug fixes Book details panel: Fix copy path to file not copying full path to file when right clicking on a format entry.

Windows: Fix error when applying hyphenation in bulk with Polish books. Closes tickets: 1873949.

macOS: Fix selecting applications that use binary plist files such as Kindle.app with Open With not working. Closes tickets: 1873972.

DOCX Output: Fix images that use URL unsafe characters in their filenames being dropped during conversion. Closes tickets: 1873571.

DOCX Output: Fix internal links not working when converted files contain URL unsafe characters in their filenames.

Viewer: Fix view image popup not remembering its geometry.

Viewer: Allow leading and trailing whitespace in search expressions.

HTMLZ Output: Fix SVG images that use xlink:rel="external" href not working. Closes tickets: 1869856.

Windows: Fix drag and drop from SMB shares to the edit metadata dialog formats list not working. Closes tickets: 1869471.

Comments editor: Dont insert blank lines between list elements.

Allow using Quick view from the Book grid view. Closes tickets: 1869550.

Fix tri-state booleans not working with color/icon rules and undefined values. Closes tickets: 1873106. New news sources Heise ct and iX by Ralf Hein

Saechsische Zeitung by by epubli Improved news sources London Review of Books

Seattle Times

MIT Technology Review

Zeit Online

Handelsblatt

Spectator Magazine

Spektrum der Wissenschaft