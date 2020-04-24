Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Calibre 4.14.0

Calibre logo (75 pix)Versie 4.14.0 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en kaftafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. In versie 4.0 treffen we een geheel vernieuwde Content Server aan, is er een nieuwe e-bookviewer en is Qt WebKit vervangen door Qt WebEngine. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features
  • Viewer: Add an option to have taps turn by screen fulls instead of pages, under Scrolling behavior.
  • Viewer: Allow double clicking or long tapping on images to view then in a new window. Closes tickets: 1872759.
  • Edit Book: Add a new fuzzy search mode in which typographical quotes and various space types are matched by the plain equivalents.
  • Content server: Add a new setting to allow un-authenticated users from specific IP addresses to make changes to the calibre library.
  • Quick view: Double click in a column to show that column in the main book list.
Bug fixes
  • Book details panel: Fix copy path to file not copying full path to file when right clicking on a format entry.
  • Windows: Fix error when applying hyphenation in bulk with Polish books. Closes tickets: 1873949.
  • macOS: Fix selecting applications that use binary plist files such as Kindle.app with Open With not working. Closes tickets: 1873972.
  • DOCX Output: Fix images that use URL unsafe characters in their filenames being dropped during conversion. Closes tickets: 1873571.
  • DOCX Output: Fix internal links not working when converted files contain URL unsafe characters in their filenames.
  • Viewer: Fix view image popup not remembering its geometry.
  • Viewer: Allow leading and trailing whitespace in search expressions.
  • HTMLZ Output: Fix SVG images that use xlink:rel="external" href not working. Closes tickets: 1869856.
  • Windows: Fix drag and drop from SMB shares to the edit metadata dialog formats list not working. Closes tickets: 1869471.
  • Comments editor: Dont insert blank lines between list elements.
  • Allow using Quick view from the Book grid view. Closes tickets: 1869550.
  • Fix tri-state booleans not working with color/icon rules and undefined values. Closes tickets: 1873106.
New news sources
  • Heise ct and iX by Ralf Hein
  • Saechsische Zeitung by by epubli
Improved news sources
  • London Review of Books
  • Seattle Times
  • MIT Technology Review
  • Zeit Online
  • Handelsblatt
  • Spectator Magazine
  • Spektrum der Wissenschaft

