Versie 4.14.0 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en kaftafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. In versie 4.0 treffen we een geheel vernieuwde Content Server aan, is er een nieuwe e-bookviewer en is Qt WebKit vervangen door Qt WebEngine. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New features
Bug fixes
- Viewer: Add an option to have taps turn by screen fulls instead of pages, under Scrolling behavior.
- Viewer: Allow double clicking or long tapping on images to view then in a new window. Closes tickets: 1872759.
- Edit Book: Add a new fuzzy search mode in which typographical quotes and various space types are matched by the plain equivalents.
- Content server: Add a new setting to allow un-authenticated users from specific IP addresses to make changes to the calibre library.
- Quick view: Double click in a column to show that column in the main book list.
New news sources
- Book details panel: Fix copy path to file not copying full path to file when right clicking on a format entry.
- Windows: Fix error when applying hyphenation in bulk with Polish books. Closes tickets: 1873949.
- macOS: Fix selecting applications that use binary plist files such as Kindle.app with Open With not working. Closes tickets: 1873972.
- DOCX Output: Fix images that use URL unsafe characters in their filenames being dropped during conversion. Closes tickets: 1873571.
- DOCX Output: Fix internal links not working when converted files contain URL unsafe characters in their filenames.
- Viewer: Fix view image popup not remembering its geometry.
- Viewer: Allow leading and trailing whitespace in search expressions.
- HTMLZ Output: Fix SVG images that use xlink:rel="external" href not working. Closes tickets: 1869856.
- Windows: Fix drag and drop from SMB shares to the edit metadata dialog formats list not working. Closes tickets: 1869471.
- Comments editor: Dont insert blank lines between list elements.
- Allow using Quick view from the Book grid view. Closes tickets: 1869550.
- Fix tri-state booleans not working with color/icon rules and undefined values. Closes tickets: 1873106.
Improved news sources
- Heise ct and iX by Ralf Hein
- Saechsische Zeitung by by epubli
- London Review of Books
- Seattle Times
- MIT Technology Review
- Zeit Online
- Handelsblatt
- Spectator Magazine
- Spektrum der Wissenschaft