Versie 5.0.2 van Krita is verschenen. Krita is een programma waarmee digitale tekeningen en 2d-animaties kunnen worden bewerkt en gecreëerd, en kan overweg met zowel bitmap- als vectorafbeeldingen. Het programma was voorheen onderdeel van Calligra Suite en wordt ontwikkeld door het KDE-team, maar werkt ook prima onder Gnome of XFCE. Daarnaast zijn er downloads voor Windows, Linux en macOS. In deze eerste update voor versie 5.0 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
This release contains the following fixes:
- Fix a crash when changing the Instant Preview setting of a brush preset.
- Fix a crash when there are ABR brush libraries present with an uppercase ABR extension. BUG:447454
- Fix a similar issue with Krita resource bundles with an upper case .BUNDLE extension
- Fix the macOS entitlements to allow uploading Krita to the Steam Store
- Fix the macOS entitlements so Krita can be accepted by the MacOS App Store
- Make Krita use the native macOS file dialog by default
- Remove the tkInter module from the embedded Python libraries on macOS.
- Fix rendering 16 bit integer images on macOS on the M1 architecture
- Fix a crash when undoing multiple layer operations too quickly. BUG:447462
- Workaround a crash when a transform mask is applied to a passthrough group. BUG:447506
- Filter out two new Epic Store single-dash-multi-character commandline options. Really, Epic, it’s bad for to pass commandline parameters in this format!
- Fix toolbox arrow buttons not visible on starting Krita
- Fix the photoshop compatibilty shortcut profile. BUG:447771
- Fix bundling AppimageUpdate into appimages.
- Restore the QImageIO fallback for loading WebP images
- Make the dock widget titlebars so they can be smaller
- Disable all accelerator keys for dockers
- Fix a race condition in the image metadata system
- Fix the tool option widget’s layout sporadically going wrong. BUG:447522
- Update fill layers correctly when changing the options from a Python script. BUG:447807
- Fix the built-in file dialog’s image preview. BUG:447806
- Fix the slowness opening and closing documents if there are many resource bundles present. BUG:447298
- Fix clicking external urls on Android
- Work around a possible crash on Android due to bugs in Qt’s Accessibilty framework.
- Fix importing bundles on Android
- Work around issues with file permissions not being set correctly by ChromeOS