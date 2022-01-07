Versie 5.0.2 van Krita is verschenen. Krita is een programma waarmee digitale tekeningen en 2d-animaties kunnen worden bewerkt en gecreëerd, en kan overweg met zowel bitmap- als vectorafbeeldingen. Het programma was voorheen onderdeel van Calligra Suite en wordt ontwikkeld door het KDE-team, maar werkt ook prima onder Gnome of XFCE. Daarnaast zijn er downloads voor Windows, Linux en macOS. In deze eerste update voor versie 5.0 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

This release contains the following fixes: Fix a crash when changing the Instant Preview setting of a brush preset.

Fix a crash when there are ABR brush libraries present with an uppercase ABR extension. BUG:447454

Fix a similar issue with Krita resource bundles with an upper case .BUNDLE extension

Fix the macOS entitlements to allow uploading Krita to the Steam Store

Fix the macOS entitlements so Krita can be accepted by the MacOS App Store

Make Krita use the native macOS file dialog by default

Remove the tkInter module from the embedded Python libraries on macOS.

Fix rendering 16 bit integer images on macOS on the M1 architecture

Fix a crash when undoing multiple layer operations too quickly. BUG:447462

Workaround a crash when a transform mask is applied to a passthrough group. BUG:447506

Filter out two new Epic Store single-dash-multi-character commandline options. Really, Epic, it’s bad for to pass commandline parameters in this format!

Fix toolbox arrow buttons not visible on starting Krita

Fix the photoshop compatibilty shortcut profile. BUG:447771

Fix bundling AppimageUpdate into appimages.

Restore the QImageIO fallback for loading WebP images

Make the dock widget titlebars so they can be smaller

Disable all accelerator keys for dockers

Fix a race condition in the image metadata system

Fix the tool option widget’s layout sporadically going wrong. BUG:447522

Update fill layers correctly when changing the options from a Python script. BUG:447807

Fix the built-in file dialog’s image preview. BUG:447806

Fix the slowness opening and closing documents if there are many resource bundles present. BUG:447298

Fix clicking external urls on Android

Work around a possible crash on Android due to bugs in Qt’s Accessibilty framework.

Fix importing bundles on Android

Work around issues with file permissions not being set correctly by ChromeOS