Software-update: Krita 5.0.2

Krita logo (75 pix) Versie 5.0.2 van Krita is verschenen. Krita is een programma waarmee digitale tekeningen en 2d-animaties kunnen worden bewerkt en gecreëerd, en kan overweg met zowel bitmap- als vectorafbeeldingen. Het programma was voorheen onderdeel van Calligra Suite en wordt ontwikkeld door het KDE-team, maar werkt ook prima onder Gnome of XFCE. Daarnaast zijn er downloads voor Windows, Linux en macOS. In deze eerste update voor versie 5.0 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

This release contains the following fixes:
  • Fix a crash when changing the Instant Preview setting of a brush preset.
  • Fix a crash when there are ABR brush libraries present with an uppercase ABR extension. BUG:447454
  • Fix a similar issue with Krita resource bundles with an upper case .BUNDLE extension
  • Fix the macOS entitlements to allow uploading Krita to the Steam Store
  • Fix the macOS entitlements so Krita can be accepted by the MacOS App Store
  • Make Krita use the native macOS file dialog by default
  • Remove the tkInter module from the embedded Python libraries on macOS.
  • Fix rendering 16 bit integer images on macOS on the M1 architecture
  • Fix a crash when undoing multiple layer operations too quickly. BUG:447462
  • Workaround a crash when a transform mask is applied to a passthrough group. BUG:447506
  • Filter out two new Epic Store single-dash-multi-character commandline options. Really, Epic, it’s bad for to pass commandline parameters in this format!
  • Fix toolbox arrow buttons not visible on starting Krita
  • Fix the photoshop compatibilty shortcut profile. BUG:447771
  • Fix bundling AppimageUpdate into appimages.
  • Restore the QImageIO fallback for loading WebP images
  • Make the dock widget titlebars so they can be smaller
  • Disable all accelerator keys for dockers
  • Fix a race condition in the image metadata system
  • Fix the tool option widget’s layout sporadically going wrong. BUG:447522
  • Update fill layers correctly when changing the options from a Python script. BUG:447807
  • Fix the built-in file dialog’s image preview. BUG:447806
  • Fix the slowness opening and closing documents if there are many resource bundles present. BUG:447298
  • Fix clicking external urls on Android
  • Work around a possible crash on Android due to bugs in Qt’s Accessibilty framework.
  • Fix importing bundles on Android
  • Work around issues with file permissions not being set correctly by ChromeOS

Versienummer 5.0.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Krita
Download https://krita.org/en/download/krita-desktop/
Bestandsgrootte 123,00MB
Licentietype GPL

07-01-2022 16:59
submitter: 1DMKIIN

07-01-2022 • 16:59

4 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Krita

Reacties (4)

+1Uruk-Hai

7 januari 2022 20:38
Fijn. Gelijk de appimage gedownload.

Ik had een Krita 4.x uit de repo van Linux Mint, maar die was niet erg stabiel.

Ik vind het een heerlijk programma. Als ik ooit weer wil gaan striptekenen koop ik een Surface met drukgevoelige pen, installeer daar Krita op en gaan met die banaan.
+1Tourmaline
@Uruk-Hai7 januari 2022 21:09
Of een wacom tablet...
+1Uruk-Hai

@Tourmaline7 januari 2022 21:18
Edit: ja, je hebt gelijk. Dat kan ook.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 7 januari 2022 22:12]

+1VirtualGuineaPig
@Uruk-Hai8 januari 2022 10:17
Of een Acer, Asus, Lenovo, Dell of HP. Want die Surfaces zijn mooi maar erg duur.

bijvoorbeeld: https://www.windowscentra...urface-pro-6-alternatives

