Software-update: Linux Mint 19.3

Linux Mint logo (75 pix) Versie 19.3 van Linux Mint is uitgekomen. Linux Mint is een op Ubuntu gebaseerde distributie en deze uitgave is een versie met extra lange ondersteuning tot 2023. Voor de download kan er worden gekozen voor een Mate-, Cinnamon- of Xfce-desktopomgeving. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Linux Mint 19.3 “Tricia” released!

Linux Mint 19.3 is a long term support release which will be supported until 2023. It comes with updated software and brings refinements and many new features to make your desktop even more comfortable to use.

New features:

This new version of Linux Mint contains many improvements. For an overview of the new features please visit:

Important info:

The release notes provide important information about known issues, as well as explanations, workarounds and solutions. To read the release notes, please visit:

Versienummer 19.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Linux Mint
Download https://www.linuxmint.com/download.php
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Linux Mint

0Cybermage
19 december 2019 14:23
Een van de mooiste distro's voor beginners om hun eerste stapjes te doen in linux.
0MrBlues
19 december 2019 14:26
Geweldige Linux distributie, als tegenwoordig een familielid weer eens 's avonds in paniek opbelt dat "de computer niet meer werkt" gaat het vaak om een probleem veroorzaakt door automatische Windows updates, problemen met Win10 drivers of een combinatie van adware en het bovenstaande.

Binnen een uur heb ik Linux Mint op hun systeem gezet, uitgelegd hoe de updates werken, dat hun privacy opeens weer telt en hoe ze software kunnen installeren (het scheelt dat de software manager van Mint enigszins lijkt op de app store die ze kennen). Ipv Outlook gebruiken ze Thunderbird of Webmail, Chrome / Firefox kennen ze al en LibreOffice is goed en modern genoeg tegenwoordig.
