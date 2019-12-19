Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Drupal 7.69 / 8.7.11 / 8.8.1

Drupal logo (75 pix) Er zijn updates verschenen voor versies 7.x, 8.7.x en 8.8.x van Drupal, die enkele beveiligingsproblemem moeten verhelpen. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is eenvoudig genoeg voor een beginnende gebruiker, maar krachtig genoeg om ook een wat complexere website te bouwen. Het programma bevat een contentmanagementplatform en een developmentframework. Hieronder is meer informatie over de problemen te vinden.

Drupal core - Critical - Multiple vulnerabilities - SA-CORE-2019-012

Project: Drupal core
Versions: 8.8.x-dev, 8.7.x-dev, 7.x-dev
Date: 2019-December-18
Security risk: Critical 17∕25 AC:Basic/A:User/CI:All/II:All/E:Proof/TD:Uncommon
Vulnerability: Multiple vulnerabilities

Description: The Drupal project uses the third-party library Archive_Tar, which has released a security update that impacts some Drupal configurations. Multiple vulnerabilities are possible if Drupal is configured to allow .tar, .tar.gz, .bz2 or .tlz file uploads and processes them. The latest versions of Drupal update Archive_Tar to 1.4.9 to mitigate the file processing vulnerabilities.

Solution: Install the latest version:

Versions of Drupal 8 prior to 8.7.x are end-of-life and do not receive security coverage.

Additional information

All advisories released today:

Updating to the latest Drupal core release will apply the fixes for all the above advisories.

Drupal 8.6.0 Umami food magazine demo (620 pix)

Versienummer 7.69 / 8.7.11 / 8.8.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Drupal
Download https://www.drupal.org/sa-core-2019-012
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Drupal

