Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Ubuntu 19.10

Ubuntu logo (75 pix)Versie 19.10 van Ubuntu Linux is uitgekomen, en ook doorgedruppeld naar de smaken Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu Kylin, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Studio en Xubuntu. Versie 19.10 is een normale uitgave. Deze verschijnt twee keer per jaar, rond april en oktober, en wordt voor negen maanden bijgehouden. De Long-Term Support-versie verschijnt eens in de twee jaar en wordt vervolgens vijf jaar van updates voorzien. De lijst met veranderingen is op deze pagina te vinden, de aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Ubuntu 19.10 delivers Kubernetes at the edge, multi-cloud infrastructure economics and an integrated AI/ML developer experience

Canonical today announced the release of Ubuntu 19.10 with a focus on accelerating developer productivity in AI/ML, new edge capabilities for MicroK8s and delivering the fastest GNOME desktop performance.

“In the fifteen years since the first Ubuntu release, we have seen Ubuntu evolve from the desktop to become the platform of choice across public cloud, open infrastructure, IoT and AI. With the 19.10 release, Ubuntu continues to deliver strong support, security and superior economics to enterprises, developers and the wider community,” said Mark Shuttleworth, CEO of Canonical.

New edge capabilities for Kubernetes
Ubuntu 19.10 brings enhanced edge computing capabilities with the addition of strict confinement to MicroK8s. Strict confinement ensures complete isolation and a tightly secured production-grade Kubernetes environment, all in a small footprint ideal for edge gateways. MicroK8s add-ons – including Istio, Knative, CoreDNS, Prometheus, and Jaeger – can now be deployed securely at the edge with a single command. This builds on existing snaps for edge gateways already available including EdgeX and AWS IoT Greengrass.

The Raspberry Pi 4 Model B is supported by Ubuntu 19.10. The latest board from the Raspberry Pi Foundation offers a faster system-on-a-chip with a processor that uses the Cortex-A72 architecture (quad-core 64-bit ARMv8 at 1.5GHz) and offers up to 4GB of RAM. With the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B, developers get access to a low-cost board, powerful enough to orchestrate workloads at the edge with MicroK8s.

Continued focus on improving the economics of multi-cloud infrastructure
Ubuntu 19.10 ships with the Train release of Charmed OpenStack – the 20th OpenStack release, backed by the Nautilus release of Ceph. This marks Canonical’s long-term commitment to open infrastructure and improving the cost of cloud operations. Train provides live migration extensions to aid telcos in their infrastructure operations. Live migration allows users to move their machines from one hypervisor to another without shutting down the operating system of the machine. It is now also possible in telco-specific environments with NUMA topology, pinned CPUs, SR-IOV ports attached and huge pages configured. Nautilus introduces the automatic placement group tuning feature to improve the experience of operating a Ceph distributed storage cluster.

Integrated AI developer experience
Kubeflow is now available as an add-on to MicroK8s for improved machine learning and AI capabilities. In minutes, developers can set-up, develop, test and scale to their production needs. Kubeflow and GPU acceleration work out the box with MicroK8s. All dependencies are included with automatic updates and transactional security fixes so users can spend less time configuring and more time innovating.
Ubuntu 19.10 will ship with NVIDIA drivers embedded in the ISO image to improve the performance and overall experience for gamers and AI/ML users with NVIDIA hardware, saving the need for manual installation. Ubuntu 19.10 uses the 5.3 kernel, which introduces support for the AMD Navi GPUs and Zhaoxin x86 processors for workstations.

15 years on – still delivering the most usable Linux desktop
With GNOME 3.34, Ubuntu 19.10 is the fastest release yet with significant performance improvements delivering a more responsive and smooth experience, even on older hardware. App organisation is easier with the ability to drag and drop icons into categorised folders, while users can select light or dark Yaru theme variants depending on their preference or for improved viewing accessibility.

Native support for ZFS on the root partition is introduced as an experimental desktop installer option. Coupled with the new zsys package, benefits include automated snapshots of file system states, allowing users to boot to a previous update and easily roll forwards and backwards in case of failure.
Versienummer 19.10
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Canonical
Download https://wiki.ubuntu.com/EoanErmine/ReleaseNotes#Download_Ubuntu_19.10
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 22-10-2019 15:33
13 • submitter: Robsta86

22-10-2019 • 15:33

13 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: Robsta86

Bron: Canonical

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Kubuntu

geen prijs bekend

Score: 3.5

Ubuntu 19.10

nog geen prijs

Ubuntu Desktop Edition

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

UbuntuStudio

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

Xubuntu

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Meer producten en artikelen
Overige software System en netwerk utilities Besturingssystemen Ubuntu

Reacties (13)

-Moderatie-faq
-113013+110+20+30Ongemodereerd3
Wijzig sortering
+1Qalo
23 oktober 2019 02:23
Sinds Ubuntu van Gnome 2 is afgestapt zijn we geen "vrienden" meer. Veel later, pas tegen het moment dat Canonical besloot niet verder te gaan met de Unity desktop, heb ik Unity geaccepteerd. Ik heb twee laptops waar nog Ubuntu 16.04 LTS op draait. Dat is de laatste LTS-versie van de hoofddistro van Canonical die ik nog gebruik. Sinds de intrede van GNOME 3 ben ik helemaal afgehaakt (heb niks met GNOME 3, met hun "Fischer Price"-achtige benadering van zaken). Tegenwoordig gebruik ik o.a. Xubuntu 18.04 LTS, en ik draai eigenlijk alleen de LTS-versies van Xubuntu. Deze tussenversie is niet aan mij besteed, want na 9 maanden kun je de boel er weer af halen en weer opnieuw beginnen (want dan niet meer ondersteund).

Ja, je kunt ook upgraden naar een nieuwere versie, maar dat gaat niet altijd goed. Een schone installatie blijft toch de beste optie.
Reageer
+1VincentvdBergh
@Qalo23 oktober 2019 04:28
Ik gebruik ook enkel LTS versie van de Ubuntu familie.

Die 9 maanden en doei noem ik digitale vervuiling en verspilling van tijd.

Zelf gebruik ik Kubuntu 18.04, welke inderdaad een verademing is vergeleken met Gnome 3 (dat gebruikte ik bij openSUSE afwisselend met KDE als desktop omgeving).

Elke 2/3 jaar (afhankelijk van wanneer ik zin/ tijd heb) doe ik een schone installatie. De enige applicaties die ik via een ppa bijwerk zijn Libreoffice, KeepassXC en wat foto bewerkingsprogramma's .

Die tussenversies zijn leuk voor mensen die tijd te veel hebben en willen testen, ik wil gewoon een stabiele desktop.

Overigens kan je met Xubuntu makkelijk over naar volgende versies van de LTS via een upgrade daar Xfce gewoon oerdegelijk is (Gnome en KDE willen regelmatig dingen breken). Ik blijf wel voorstander van een schone installatie.
Reageer
+1RSpanjaard
@Qalo23 oktober 2019 09:38
(en @VincentvdBergh) Wat jullie beschrijven is ook precies wat tegenwoordig de bedoeling is: LTS voor dagelijks gebruik. De tussenversies zijn voor mensen die persé bleeding edge willen, maar ze zijn al jaren niet meer voor gewoon gebruik bedoeld. In zekere zin zijn het zelfs betaversies. Aan de ene kant zegt Canonical "these are production-quality releases", maar aan de andere kant ook "they serve as a proving ground for new capabilities". Volgens Canonical is tegenwoordig dan ook 95% van de Ubuntu-installs een LTS-versie.

En ja, ook ik zit sinds de introductie van Unity op XFCE. Met Unity hebben ze de plank compleet misgeslagen, en XFCE bevalt zo goed dat ik tot nu toe simpelweg geen reden heb gehad om weer een andere DE te proberen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door RSpanjaard op 23 oktober 2019 09:40]

Reageer
+1SebasFM
22 oktober 2019 17:42
Afgelopen weekend wilde ik overstappen van Linux Mint 19.1 (Ubuntu afgeleide) naar Ubuntu 19.10. Maar ik kwam ook Pop! OS van System76 tegen, gebaseerd op Ubuntu 19.10. Ik moet zeggen dat deze distro een zeer fijne look and feel heeft met als voordeel dat het op Ubuntu 19.10 is gebaseerd. Standaard geen dock links op je scherm, ziet er clean uit en draait op mijn 4 jaar oude laptop met Intel Core m3 nog lekker vlot. Enige wat out of the box ontbreekt zijn de ubuntu-restricted-extras en ondersteuning voor Snap applicaties. Deze zijn te installeren met:

sudo apt install snapd ubuntu-restricted-extras

[Reactie gewijzigd door SebasFM op 22 oktober 2019 17:47]

Reageer
+1Magic Power
@SebasFM22 oktober 2019 19:37
Ik heb ook eens naar Pop! gekeken, maar het beviel me juist niet. Vooral de 'kinderlijk kleurrijke' GUI en de te grote default voor Amerikaans en Amerikaanse instellingen, beviel me voor geen meter. Er was ook een instelling die ik wou en die niet aanwezig was, alleen ben ik kwijt welke instelling/setting dat was.
Reageer
+1Qalo
@Magic Power23 oktober 2019 02:29
Die zal er vast wel gezeten hebben, maar GNOME heeft de onhebbelijke gewoonte om alle instellingen diep te verstoppen in het systeem. Of je moet met extensies aan de gang. Dat is hun zienswijze van hoe een desktop eruit zou moeten zien.

Ik prefereer toch liever een DE waarbij je alles naar wens kunt aanpassen. En niet, zoals in GNOME, je een ongeluk moet zoeken om iets te kunnen wijzigen.

Ik ben al jaren zwaar fan van Linux, maar ik draai geen enkele distro met GNOME 3. De laatste keer dat ik dat gebruikte was met het inmiddels gestopte Korora. Dat beviel zó slecht dat ik nog liever Windows opstart (even overdrijven, ha ha...). :X

[Reactie gewijzigd door Qalo op 23 oktober 2019 02:31]

Reageer
+1Mar2zz
@Qalo23 oktober 2019 08:37
In system settings staat het een en ander, wil je meer, dan kan je gnome-tweaks installeren. Daarmee kan je menu's inschakelen bijvoorbeeld, desktop items, etc. En als je dan nog niet happy bent: er zijn veel Gnome extensies beschikbaar die makkelijk te installeren zijn. Gnome is volwassen, ik denk zelfs de meest volwassen DE out there. Zowel met muis, ,trackpad, touchscreen of keyboard shortcuts makkelijk in gebruik. Dat gebruik is misschien even wennen, helemaal voor mensen die dus graag menuutjes hebben waarin alles staat (ex-windows gebruikers?). Met tweaks kan je de Gnome workflow prima laten lijken op bijvoorbeeld die van Windows of xfce.

Voorbeeldje van het gemak: Windows toets (Super) gevolgd door letters gevolgd door enter starten een applicatie. Dat gaat veel sneller dan met muis of touchscreen.

Het nadeel van menu's vind ik de te grote hoeveelheid items die er default instaan, waar je maar een klein percentage dagelijks van gebruikt. Ik gebruik Gnome dagelijks voor mijn werk als developer. Ik heb de tools die ik daarvoor nodig heb in automatisch starten gezet en heb zelden wat anders nodig. Ik gebruik daardoor de dock ook niet, want alle programma's zijn makkelijk te starten met Super+beginletters+enter en wisselen met alt tab.
Reageer
+1Nickname55
@Mar2zz23 oktober 2019 12:48
Ik ben al vele jaren linux gebruiker en vindt Gnome ook helemaal niks. Ik wil gewoon een startmenu en gewoon een taakbalk onderin het scherm. En verder geen gezeik.
Reageer
+1Qalo
@Mar2zz23 oktober 2019 13:08
In system settings staat het een en ander, wil je meer, dan kan je gnome-tweaks installeren. Daarmee kan je menu's inschakelen bijvoorbeeld, desktop items, etc. En als je dan nog niet happy bent: er zijn veel Gnome extensies beschikbaar die makkelijk te installeren zijn.
Daar zit het 'm ook meteen in: zaken zijn optioneel. Wij komen er wel uit. Maar iemand die net instapt, die kun je toch niet uitleggen dat bepaalde functionaliteit standaard niet in het systeem zit, maar dat je die via een extra te installeren tool moet verkrijgen? En je geeft het zelf aan: je moet dus achteraf ontdekken dat je iets niet kan, nadat je je eerst de pokken hebt gezocht naar een bepaalde functie of instelling. Lijkt me in aanvang niet erg efficiënt.
Gnome is volwassen, ik denk zelfs de meest volwassen DE out there. Zowel met muis, ,trackpad, touchscreen of keyboard shortcuts makkelijk in gebruik. Dat gebruik is misschien even wennen, helemaal voor mensen die dus graag menuutjes hebben waarin alles staat (ex-windows gebruikers?). Met tweaks kan je de Gnome workflow prima laten lijken op bijvoorbeeld die van Windows of xfce.
Ik zou mensen die een Windows-achtige manier van werken gewend zijn geen GNOME voorschotelen. Ik vind GNOME 3 meer iets voor de wat gevorderde Linux-gebruiker. Instappers kunnen beter beginnen bij KDE, Xfce en Cinnamon. En zelfs Maté, Moksha (als fork van Enlightenment onder Bodhi Linux) en Budgie (ook geen echte favoriet van mij) is redelijk makkelijk wennen voor verstokte Windows-gebruikers.
Voorbeeldje van het gemak: Windows toets (Super) gevolgd door letters gevolgd door enter starten een applicatie. Dat gaat veel sneller dan met muis of touchscreen.

Het nadeel van menu's vind ik de te grote hoeveelheid items die er default instaan, waar je maar een klein percentage dagelijks van gebruikt. Ik gebruik Gnome dagelijks voor mijn werk als developer. Ik heb de tools die ik daarvoor nodig heb in automatisch starten gezet en heb zelden wat anders nodig. Ik gebruik daardoor de dock ook niet, want alle programma's zijn makkelijk te starten met Super+beginletters+enter en wisselen met alt tab.
Dan gebruik ik toch liever de i3 Window Manager. Als je toch veel toetsenbordcombinaties gebruikt. Die is bovendien stukken lichter, heeft geen extra extensies nodig en is rap als de brandweer. Ik gebruik op één laptop Manjaro met i3. Bevalt uitstekend. Maar ook i3 is meer voor de gevorderde Linux'er. Iemand die Windows gewend is zal binnen een minuut knettergek zijn omdat bijna geen enkele muisklik iets doet wat ze gewend zijn. "Waar is toch die verdomde menu launcher?" Ha ha....

En verder mijn persoonlijke smaak: ik vind alles in GNOME 3 zo groot en grof. Letters, knoppen... alles is overmaats. Misschien fijn op een hoge resolutie, maar met een scherm van 1600x900 of kleiner doet GNOME erg "Fischer-Price-achtig" aan. Afbakeningen van gegroepeerde functionaliteiten zijn vaak ook weg gemoffeld, zodat alles eruit ziet als een brij. Het oogt voor mij niet fijn. Maar nogmaals: dat is een kwestie van smaak. Voor ieder wat wils. Enne... gelukkig hebben we wat te kiezen onder Linux. Voor de één een vloek, voor mij een zegen. :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Qalo op 23 oktober 2019 13:26]

Reageer
0Mar2zz
@Qalo23 oktober 2019 16:04
Ik ben het oneens. Instappers kan je beter op Gnome zetten. Die menu's van alle distro's zitten bomvol opties waarvan heel veel niet gebruikt wordt. Ik vind juist dat Gnome heel laagdrempelig is doordat er minimalistisch is omgegaan met wat nu default wordt getoond. Ik heb verschillende mensen aan Gnome gezet, waaronder mijn moeder. En wat moet zij in bijvoorbeeld het configuratie scherm?

De programma's die veel gebruikt worden kunnen in de dock plus uitleg druk op super en gebruik het als Google als je wat meer wilt. Hoor er niet vaak meer wat van daarna, mij support tijd wordt er drastisch door verminderd (als vergeleken met windows-gebruikers). Ik heb dan ook tegen elke Windows gebruikende kennis gezegd dat ik ze daar niet meer mee help.
Reageer
0Qalo
@Mar2zz23 oktober 2019 22:04
Het is maar net vanuit welke invalshoek je het bekijkt. Jij ziet het zo, ik ben van mening dat men functies niet moet verstoppen of zelfs niet laten meekomen in de basisinstallatie. Als iemand geen verstand heeft van grasduinen in de instellingen, dan zal men er ook niet zo snel in gaan zitten rommelen (enkele frustrato's uitgesloten, die uit wanhoop alles klikken wat er te klikken valt als het even niet meezit). En kleven aan beide zienswijzen wel voor- en nadelen, maar als ik persoonlijk zou moeten kiezen, dan zou ik er wél voor kiezen om zaken wel aan boord te hebben. En niet - zoals GNOME het nu doet - dit vanaf een andere locatie binnen moet trekken. Liever te veel aan boord dan te weinig. ;)

Toen ik zelf incidenteel GNOME 3 gebruikte (heb korte tijd Fedora en Korora gedraaid, en ook eventjes Ubuntu GNOME in 2016), zocht ik me soms het apelazarus naar een specifieke instelling. Bleek dat ik ineens Gconf moest installeren, en een aantal extensies. Ik snap waarom ze het zo doen, maar ik ben het niet eens met deze zienswijze.

Maar goed, dat zijn keuzes die men maakt. En het mooie is: ligt een bepaalde keuze niet (zoals GNOME bepaalde keuzes heeft gemaakt), dan gebruiken we iets anders dat wél lekker aanvoelt. Op dit moment past Xfce en i3WM het beste bij me. Maar ik kan me ook prima vinden onder Maté, KDE en Cinnamon, ook al gebruik ik deze op dit moment op geen enkele distro die ik draai (Ubuntu, Xubuntu, Debian, Manjaro, MXLinux, Arch en sinds vorige week ook NixOS (uit nieuwsgierigheid).
Reageer
0SebasFM
@Magic Power23 oktober 2019 23:52
Die Amerikaanse/Engelse taal instellingen hoef je niet tegen te komen als je de taal op Nederlands zet. Kan in de instellingen of gewoon tijdens de installatie. Zojuist in een VirtualBox getest.

Indien je installeert in Engels (mijn voorkeur) zie je inderdaad geen optie tot regionotatie Nederlands, maar het is dus via taal Nederlands wel mogelijk.
Reageer
+1svvelzen
22 oktober 2019 16:13
Ook de server smaak is beschikbaar ;)
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Nintendo Switch Lite LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 FIFA 20 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Elektrische voertuigen

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True