Software-update: LibreOffice 6.2.8

LibreOffice 6.0 logo (80 pix)De Document Foundation heeft de laatste update voor LibreOffice 6.2 uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken. De aankondiging van versie 6.2.8 ziet er als volgt uit:

LibreOffice 6.2.8 is available, the last release of the 6.2 family

The Document Foundation announces LibreOffice 6.2.8, the last minor release of the LibreOffice 6.2 family. All users of LibreOffice 6.2.x versions should update immediately for enhanced security, and be prepared to upgrade to LibreOffice 6.3.4 as soon as it becomes available in December.

For enterprise class deployments, TDF strongly recommends sourcing LibreOffice from one of the ecosystem partners to get long-term supported releases, dedicated assistance, custom new features and bug fixes, and other benefits. Also, the work done by ecosystem partners flows back into the LibreOffice project, benefiting everyone.

LibreOffice’s individual users are helped by a global community of volunteers: https://www.libreoffice.org/get-help/community-support/. On the website and the wiki there are guides, manuals, tutorials and HowTos. Donations help us to make all of these resources available.

LibreOffice users are invited to join the community at https://ask.libreoffice.org, where they can get and provide user-to-user support. While TDF can not provide commercial level support, there are guides, manuals, tutorials and HowTos on the website and the wiki. Your donations help us make these available.

LibreOffice 6.2.8’s change log pages are available on TDF’s wiki:
https://wiki.documentfoundation.org/Releases/6.2.8/RC1 (changed in RC1) and https://wiki.documentfoundation.org/Releases/6.2.8/RC2 (changed in RC2).

Availability of LibreOffice 6.2.8
LibreOffice 6.2.8 is immediately available from the following link: https://www.libreoffice.org/download/. Minimum requirements for proprietary operating systems are Microsoft Windows 7 SP1 and Apple macOS 10.9. Builds of the latest LibreOffice Online source code are also available as Docker images: https://hub.docker.com/r/libreoffice/online/.

LibreOffice Online is fundamentally a server-based platform, and should be installed and configured by adding cloud storage and an SSL certificate. It might be considered an enabling technology for the cloud services offered by ISPs or the private cloud of enterprises and large organizations.

LibreOffice users, free software advocates and community members can support The Document Foundation with a donation at https://www.libreoffice.org/donate.

LibreOffice 6.2.8 is built with document conversion libraries from the Document Liberation Project: https://www.documentliberation.org.
Versienummer 6.2.8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website The Document Foundation
Download https://www.libreoffice.org/download/
Licentietype GPL

22-10-2019 15:39
22-10-2019 • 15:39

Bron: The Document Foundation

LibreOffice

Score: 4.5

Reacties (1)

0Uruk-Hai
22 oktober 2019 16:43
Ik heb Libre Office jaren geleden eens op de computers in onze mediatheek geïnstalleerd, naast Microsoft Office. Gewoon, omdat dat kon. Het leek me wel een goed idee om leerlingen kennis te laten maken met alternatieven voor wat kinderen doorgaans via onderwijsinstellingen aan software voorgeschoteld krijgen.

Ik heb het er op een gegeven moment maar weer af gegooid omdat diverse leerlingen met een vraag als deze kwamen: "meneer, ik kom er niet uit met Word". En dan hadden ze dus Writer open staan :)

Ik heb het hier over gymnasium leerlingen. Ook die zien het verschil tussen "Office" en "Libre Office" dus vaak niet.
