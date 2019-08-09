Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: LibreOffice 6.3.0

LibreOffice 6.0 logo (80 pix) De Document Foundation heeft versie 6.3 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken.

In versie 6.3 zien we onder meer prestatieverbeteringen in Writer en Calc wanneer een document meerdere bookmarks, tabellen en embedded fonts heeften zijn de export naar pdf- en ondersteuning van Microsoft Office-documenten verbeterd. De complete release notes zijn op deze pagina te vinden, dit is de aankondiging van versie 6.3.0:

The Document Foundation announces LibreOffice 6.3
The Document Foundation announces LibreOffice 6.3, a feature-rich major release of the LibreOffice 6 family with better performance, a large number of new and improved features, and enhanced interoperability with proprietary document formats:
  • Writer and Calc performance has been improved by an order of magnitude based on documents provided by end users: text files with different bookmarks, tables and embedded fonts, large ODS/XLSX spreadsheets, and Calc files with VLOOKUP load and render more quickly. Saving Calc spreadsheets as XLS files is also faster.
  • The Tabbed Compact version of the NotebookBar user interface, introduced in LibreOffice 6.2, is now available for Writer, Calc, Impress and Draw. It leaves more space for user documents, spreadsheets and presentations on laptops with wide screens. In addition, the new Contextual Single UI is ready for Writer and Draw.
  • In Calc, a new drop-down widget in the formula bar replaces the old Sum tool, giving the user quick access to the most frequently used functions. Also, a new FOURIER function has been added, to compute the discrete Fourier transform of an input array.
  • Export as PDF has been improved with the support for the standard PDF/A-2 document format, which is required by several organizations for long term file storage. In addition, the design of editable PDF forms has been simplified with the addition of the Form menu to Writer, to further improve one of LibreOffice strongest features.
  • Documents can now be redacted to remove or hide sensitive information such as personal data before exporting or sharing the file, to help companies or organisations to comply with regulations.
  • On Windows, a proper console mode was added, with better output and error codes. This makes it easier to use LibreOffice to perform batch operations such as printing or converting many documents.
  • Interoperability with Microsoft Office proprietary file formats has been improved in several areas with export support for DOTX document templates and XLTX spreadsheet templates, import of charts from DOCX drawingML group shapes, import/export of SmartArt from PPTX files, to preserve editing capabilities in PowerPoint, and better XLSX Pivot table interoperability.

Versienummer 6.3.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website The Document Foundation
Download https://nl.libreoffice.org/download/libreoffice-fris/?type=win-x86_64&version=6.3.0&lang=nl
Bestandsgrootte 286,45MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: The Document Foundation

Reacties (9)

+2ThomasAH
9 augustus 2019 18:59
Volgens mij moet het versie 6.3 zijn, de huidige titel is 3.6 :)
0bok001
@ThomasAH9 augustus 2019 19:13
Ow damn... mijn fout. Verkeerd doorgegeven |:(
0robbvdb
@ThomasAH9 augustus 2019 19:15
Klopt als een bus ,,,,, ze willen alleen dat je dat 'officieel' meldt aan de redactie :) ergens op een weggestopte plek op Tweakers.......
0faraga
@robbvdb9 augustus 2019 19:49
Je bedoelt gewoon de feedbackknop die je onder de naam van de auteur kunt vinden? Erg weggestopt hoor.
0bilbob
@faraga9 augustus 2019 20:31
ik zie 'm nu ook voor het eerst.. toch bedankt!
0locke960
@robbvdb9 augustus 2019 19:51
Weggestopt? De Feedback link staat rechtsboven het artikel, onder de naam van de auteur.
+1manuarmata
9 augustus 2019 21:26
Als je de mogelijkheden van het huidige libreoffice ziet dan is de kloof met MSoffice toch al serieus afgenomen. filmje daarintegen lijkt wel in 1996 opgenomen te zijn. zeker met dat stoffig begeleidend deuntje.
+1robbvdb
9 augustus 2019 22:01
Als ik in LibreOffice op 'controleren op updates' klik, dan zegt hij bij mijn 6.2. dat die nog actueel is.

Zal binnenkort wel komen denk ik dan :)

Ik moet trouwens bekennen dat ik Libre draai naast een betaalde office 2019, omdat LibreOffice op kleine onderdelen gewoon fijner lijkt dan Office 2019. Vooral 'LibreOffice Draw' zit echt prima in mekaar.

Vanzelf draait Outlook 2019 hier voor de meeste mail-cliënts en doet Word 2019 ook zijn ding als default. Eerlijk gezegd daar veel minder mee geëxperimenteerd in het verleden binnen Libre.
0Jeronim0
9 augustus 2019 21:30
Ik heb een vrij uitgebreide excelsheet met de hypotheek aflossing over de jaren heen en die laat Excel crashen of hij komt ineens in een cel met een hele rare waarde. LibreOffice (Still) doet het gewoon vlekkeloos.
