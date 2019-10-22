Viscosity is een door SparkLabs ontwikkelde OpenVPN-client voor macOS- en Windows-systemen. Het programma maakt het op een eenvoudige manier mogelijk om vpn-connecties aan te maken, te bewerken en te beheren. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 1.8.1 voor zowel macOS als Windows uitgebracht. De bijbehorende aankondiging ziet er als volgt uit:
Viscosity For Mac & Windows: Version 1.8.1
Viscosity version 1.8.1 is now available for both macOS and Windows! This update is primarily a maintenance release and it includes a number of small tweaks and improvements for both platforms.
Viscosity now integrates the new U2F APIs introduced in Windows 10 1903. This provides a more native and consistent experience for users also using U2F for Windows authentication, as well as resolving U2F access issues under Windows 10 1903.
We've also worked behind the scenes to make deploying Viscosity in managed macOS environments much easier. Deployments in multi-user environments has been simplified, and the managed installer templates are now able to handle the Start on Login option without the need for custom scripts. Documentation is also now available on how to deploy Viscosity using tools like Munki and Jamf.
Finally, we've also identified some OpenVPN server setups that will unnecessarily push a route-delay command, significantly delaying connection time. Viscosity will now ignore this command when it isn't needed.
Version 1.8.1 Mac Release Notes:
Version 1.8.1 Windows Release Notes:
- Improved support for deploying Viscosity in managed environments
- Ignores unnecessary pushed route-delay commands
- Workaround to allow loading the PKCS#11 driver for SafeNet tokens
- Various bug fixes and enhancements
The 1.8.1 update can be automatically installed from inside Viscosity, or downloaded and manually installed. For support with this version please visit our support section.
- Adopts native Windows U2F integration on Windows 10 1903+
- Ignores unnecessary pushed route-delay commands
- Resolves issue where IPv6 DNS Servers may not be used
- Various bug fixes and enhancements