Viscosity is een door Sparklabs ontwikkelde OpenVPN-client voor macOS- en Windows-systemen. Het programma maakt het op een eenvoudige manier mogelijk om vpn-connecties aan te maken, te bewerken en te beheren. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 1.7 voor zowel macOS als Windows uitgebracht. Ondersteuning voor OpenVPN 2.4 is toegevoegd en ook de mogelijkheid om ipv6-verkeer te blokkeren op ipv4-netwerken om onbedoeld data te lekken. De lijst met veranderingen ziet er als volgt uit:
Version 1.7
Added:
Improved (macOS only):
- Active connections are now listed separately in the main menu
- OpenVPN 2.4 Support
- Traffic obfuscation support (obfsproxy)
- New right/control click menu for Preferences->Connections (macOS only)
- Connections can now be imported by dragging them onto the connections list
- DNS and encryption information now displayed in the Details window
- New Block IPv6 when connected to an IPv4 only connection option
- New Automatically reconnect if disconnected option for connections and folders
Improved (Windows only):
- Significant performance improvements
- Significant memory usage improvements
- The system Python framework is no longer required
- Ability to get additional connection details via AppleScript
- Ability to delete multiple selected connections at once
Updated:
- DPI scaling improved for multiple windows
- Viscosity's DNS System is now used for all DNS modes by defualt
- Use Windows DNS System for Full DNS option to disable the above behaviour
Fixed:
- OpenVPN 2.4 updated to version 2.4.2
- OpenVPN 2.3 updated to version 2.3.16
- OpenSSL updated to version 1.0.2k
- .NET 4.5.2 or later is now required (Windows only)
Removed:
- Mitigates against stuck DNS servers caused by a forced reboot (Windows only)
- Scripting return values are no longer localized (Windows only)
- Various bug fixes and enhancements
- OS X 10.8 is no longer supported (macOS only)
- Windows Vista is no longer supported (Windows only)