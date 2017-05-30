Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Door , , 1 reactie
Bron: SparkLabs, submitter: ironx

Viscosity is een door Sparklabs ontwikkelde OpenVPN-client voor macOS- en Windows-systemen. Het programma maakt het op een eenvoudige manier mogelijk om vpn-connecties aan te maken, te bewerken en te beheren. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 1.7 voor zowel macOS als Windows uitgebracht. Ondersteuning voor OpenVPN 2.4 is toegevoegd en ook de mogelijkheid om ipv6-verkeer te blokkeren op ipv4-netwerken om onbedoeld data te lekken. De lijst met veranderingen ziet er als volgt uit:

Version 1.7

Added:
  • Active connections are now listed separately in the main menu
  • OpenVPN 2.4 Support
  • Traffic obfuscation support (obfsproxy)
  • New right/control click menu for Preferences->Connections (macOS only)
  • Connections can now be imported by dragging them onto the connections list
  • DNS and encryption information now displayed in the Details window
  • New Block IPv6 when connected to an IPv4 only connection option
  • New Automatically reconnect if disconnected option for connections and folders
Improved (macOS only):
  • Significant performance improvements
  • Significant memory usage improvements
  • The system Python framework is no longer required
  • Ability to get additional connection details via AppleScript
  • Ability to delete multiple selected connections at once
Improved (Windows only):
  • DPI scaling improved for multiple windows
  • Viscosity's DNS System is now used for all DNS modes by defualt
  • Use Windows DNS System for Full DNS option to disable the above behaviour
Updated:
  • OpenVPN 2.4 updated to version 2.4.2
  • OpenVPN 2.3 updated to version 2.3.16
  • OpenSSL updated to version 1.0.2k
  • .NET 4.5.2 or later is now required (Windows only)
Fixed:
  • Mitigates against stuck DNS servers caused by a forced reboot (Windows only)
  • Scripting return values are no longer localized (Windows only)
  • Various bug fixes and enhancements
Removed:
  • OS X 10.8 is no longer supported (macOS only)
  • Windows Vista is no longer supported (Windows only)
Versienummer 1.7
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website SparkLabs
Download https://www.sparklabs.com/viscosity/download/
Licentietype Shareware
Reacties (1)
Vorige download Volgende download

Update-historie

System en netwerk utilities

Gerelateerde producten

Viscosity geen prijs bekend
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties (1)

-1101+10+20+30Ongemodereerd1
0 colinthart
30 mei 2017 12:05
What's the advantage of this commercial product over the free Tunnelblick?
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn


Nintendo Switch Samsung Galaxy S8+ LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel 2 Sony Bravia A1 OLED Microsoft Xbox One (Scorpio) Apple iPhone 8

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Carsom.nl de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*