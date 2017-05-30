Voor het beveiligen van een netwerkomgeving kan onder andere een nac-systeem worden ingezet. Hiermee kunnen, op basis van vooraf ingestelde policies, automatisch netwerkapparaten worden geblokkeerd als zich een ongewenste situatie voordoet. Denk daarbij aan onbekende netwerkapparaten van bezoekers, een worm die zich probeert te verspreiden of een geautoriseerd apparaat dat via een bootflop of live-cd van een ander besturingssysteem is voorzien. PacketFence is zo'n nac-systeem, met ondersteuning voor 802.1x en vlan isolation, waarmee een netwerkapparaat na analyse in het juiste vlan kan worden geplaatst. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 7.0.2 uitgebracht, met de volgende veranderingen:
Version 7.0.2
Version 7.0.1
- Fixed issue with ip4log cleanup job when rotation was enabled (#2358 and #2359)
- Adjusted default ip4log retention to match what was in PacketFence version 7 and below
- Make REJECT role have precedence over bypass role and VLAN
- Make VLAN filters have precedence over bypass role and VLAN
- Fix useless sessions being created in web-auth in the dispatcher (#2352)
- Load liblasso during runtime in order to prevent a segfault of Apache on Debian 8.8 (#2342)
- Fix syntax error in the guest_sponsor_preregistration email template
- Fix previewing email templates in the admin
- Fixed incorrect locationlog entry when performing RADIUS CoA (#2222)
- Twilio: "To" phone number is being stripped of any "+" sign (#2296)
- Fixed radiusd load-balancer failing to start in cluster with eduroam (#2303)
- Fix authentication sources ordering issue for portal modules when using the administration interface (#2323)
- Fix innobackup tmp directory when used with Galera cluster
- Fix width of auth sources conditions fields (#2312)
- Fixed admin login when only allowed to see auditing section
- Fixed locationlog entries for VOIP devices when no voice VLAN is defined (#2314)
- Fixed authentication sources cache in connection profile (#2309)
- Fixed loose matching of host in haproxy dispatcher (#2299)
- Fixed lost MySQL handle errors in pfconfig
- Handle sources activation host in haproxy dispatcher (#2266)
- Fixed incorrect handling of unregistration year
- Fixed incorrect LDAP error when user not found
- Fixed file cloning in connection profile
- Fixed display of roles in admin GUI
- Fixed unregistration date handling when it is over 2038 (#2269)
- Fixed logging errors for undefined values
- Fixed queues blocking when forking
- Fixed pagination in GUI node search
- Fixed OS type display in status page
- Fixed URL for connection profile preview