Het team achter CockroachDB heeft versie 1.0.1 uitgebracht. Dit is een opensourcedatabase die uitermate geschikt is voor cloudomgevingen en biedt verschillende opties voor het opvangen van problemen door de verspreide opzet. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar deze pagina waar de meest gestelde vragen worden beantwoord. De release notes van deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:
What's New in CockroachDB 1.0.1
Thank you to all our contributors, supporters, and of course, users. We are now two weeks post the CockroachDB 1.0 release and are eagerly monitoring user activity and feedback. Download here and let us know what you think!
Cheers,
The Cockroach Labs Team
Bug Fixes
Admin UI Changes
- The command-line interface no longer prompts for a password twice when password authentication is used. #15919
- CREATE USER WITH PASSWORD now works correctly in the cockroach sql shell. #15911
- Fixed bugs in the MIN() and MAX() aggregate functions in the presence of NULL values. #15912
- Administrator privileges are no longer required on Windows. #15916
- Favicons now display correctly in the web UI. #15918
- A clear error message is now printed when running on Windows versions older than 8 (the oldest version we support). #15920
- The --cache and --max-sql-memory flags of cockroach start now use their default values on OpenBSD. #15914
- Attempting to create a view involving an array now returns an error instead of crashing the server. #15913
- cockroach start --insecure now prints a warning about the consequences of insecure mode. #15924
- The round() function for floats now works on arm64 platforms. In some instances this changes the low bits of the result on other platforms. #15915
- Collation locales containing capital letters are now parsed correctly. #15917
- Fixed a panic in node ID allocation. #15937
- Other errors in node/store ID allocation are now retried automatically. #15973
- Dropping a database containing views now works correctly. #15983
- Fully-qualified column names referring to views now work correctly. #15984
- Fixed a panic when preparing a query with window functions. #16019
- Fixed a panic when null arguments are given to the generate_series() or unnest() function. #16017
Performance Improvements
- Fixed the display of timestamps in logs. #16002
Doc Updates
- Disabled RocksDB assertions in release builds. #15943 #15960
- Index joins for queries with limits no longer fetch unnecessary rows. #15969
- Fixed an issue causing high CPU usage after data is deleted or overwritten. #16006
- Contributing to the docs is now easier. The new Contribute options at the top of every page of the docs let you immediately start a PR with page edits or open a GitHuB issue to report issues on the page or to request a new topic. #1440
- Added FAQs on why memory and disk usage increases steadily in new clusters. #1450
- Added troubleshooting guidance on common errors, cluster and node setup, SQL query behavior, using debug and error logs, finding support resources, and filing issues. #1370