Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Door , , 1 reactie
Bron: Cockroach Labs

Het team achter CockroachDB heeft versie 1.0.1 uitgebracht. Dit is een opensourcedatabase die uitermate geschikt is voor cloudomgevingen en biedt verschillende opties voor het opvangen van problemen door de verspreide opzet. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar deze pagina waar de meest gestelde vragen worden beantwoord. De release notes van deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

What's New in CockroachDB 1.0.1

Thank you to all our contributors, supporters, and of course, users. We are now two weeks post the CockroachDB 1.0 release and are eagerly monitoring user activity and feedback. Download here and let us know what you think!
Cheers,
The Cockroach Labs Team

Bug Fixes
  • The command-line interface no longer prompts for a password twice when password authentication is used. #15919
  • CREATE USER WITH PASSWORD now works correctly in the cockroach sql shell. #15911
  • Fixed bugs in the MIN() and MAX() aggregate functions in the presence of NULL values. #15912
  • Administrator privileges are no longer required on Windows. #15916
  • Favicons now display correctly in the web UI. #15918
  • A clear error message is now printed when running on Windows versions older than 8 (the oldest version we support). #15920
  • The --cache and --max-sql-memory flags of cockroach start now use their default values on OpenBSD. #15914
  • Attempting to create a view involving an array now returns an error instead of crashing the server. #15913
  • cockroach start --insecure now prints a warning about the consequences of insecure mode. #15924
  • The round() function for floats now works on arm64 platforms. In some instances this changes the low bits of the result on other platforms. #15915
  • Collation locales containing capital letters are now parsed correctly. #15917
  • Fixed a panic in node ID allocation. #15937
  • Other errors in node/store ID allocation are now retried automatically. #15973
  • Dropping a database containing views now works correctly. #15983
  • Fully-qualified column names referring to views now work correctly. #15984
  • Fixed a panic when preparing a query with window functions. #16019
  • Fixed a panic when null arguments are given to the generate_series() or unnest() function. #16017
Admin UI Changes
  • Fixed the display of timestamps in logs. #16002
Performance Improvements
  • Disabled RocksDB assertions in release builds. #15943 #15960
  • Index joins for queries with limits no longer fetch unnecessary rows. #15969
  • Fixed an issue causing high CPU usage after data is deleted or overwritten. #16006
Doc Updates
  • Contributing to the docs is now easier. The new Contribute options at the top of every page of the docs let you immediately start a PR with page edits or open a GitHuB issue to report issues on the page or to request a new topic. #1440
  • Added FAQs on why memory and disk usage increases steadily in new clusters. #1450
  • Added troubleshooting guidance on common errors, cluster and node setup, SQL query behavior, using debug and error logs, finding support resources, and filing issues. #1370
Versienummer 1.0.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Cockroach Labs
Download https://www.cockroachlabs.com/docs/v1.0.1.html
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
Reacties (1)
Vorige download

Update-historie

Overige software

Gerelateerde producten

CockroachDB geen prijs bekend
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties (1)

-1101+11+20+30Ongemodereerd0
+1 thomasmoors
30 mei 2017 13:43
Klinkt erg interessant! Hopelijk wordt het snel groot.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn


Nintendo Switch Samsung Galaxy S8+ LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel 2 Sony Bravia A1 OLED Microsoft Xbox One (Scorpio) Apple iPhone 8

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Carsom.nl de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*