Bron: Metz , submitter: begintmeta

Metz heeft voor zijn mecablitz M400 Fujifilm flitsers nieuwe firmware uitgebracht. Deze firmware is alleen geschikt voor de M400's die gericht zijn op Fujifilm-camera's. Het versienummer is vastgezet op 1.2 en voorzien van de volgende lijst met veranderingen:

Version 1.2 Improvements
  • Depending on the camera type the remote master- and slave-mode are supported.
  • AF-beam enhanced.
  • Distance indication for manual zoom setting enhanced.
  • Stand by mode is activated if the FUJIFILM X-T1 is switched off.
  • "REAR" is displayed if the function is set on the camera.
Version 1.1 Improvements
  • HSS flash mode (FP) enabled.
  • Test flash function is possible by pressing the Mode button for a time.
  • Wake-Up function by ON/OFF button enhanced.
  • QR Code for better detection modified.
  • Settings for the flash unit by camera menu enabled.
Versienummer 1.2
Releasestatus Final
Website Metz
Download https://www.metz-mecatech.de//en/lighting/firmware-download-flash-units/mecablitz-m400.html
Licentietype Freeware
