Metz heeft voor zijn mecablitz M400 Fujifilm flitsers nieuwe firmware uitgebracht. Deze firmware is alleen geschikt voor de M400's die gericht zijn op Fujifilm-camera's. Het versienummer is vastgezet op 1.2 en voorzien van de volgende lijst met veranderingen:
Version 1.2 Improvements
Version 1.1 Improvements
- Depending on the camera type the remote master- and slave-mode are supported.
- AF-beam enhanced.
- Distance indication for manual zoom setting enhanced.
- Stand by mode is activated if the FUJIFILM X-T1 is switched off.
- "REAR" is displayed if the function is set on the camera.
- HSS flash mode (FP) enabled.
- Test flash function is possible by pressing the Mode button for a time.
- Wake-Up function by ON/OFF button enhanced.
- QR Code for better detection modified.
- Settings for the flash unit by camera menu enabled.