Er is een update voor versie 12 van TeamViewer uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, OS X, iOS en Android. Met versie 12 is het onder meer mogelijk om apparaten met Windows Phone erop te beheren, kunnen bestanden via OneDrive voor Business met de andere kant worden gedeeld en gaat de bestandsoverdracht een stuk sneller. Sinds versie 12.0.75813 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
Version 12.0.78313 Bug fixes
Version 12.0.77242 Bug fixes
- TeamViewer now supports Connected Standby and Windows 10 Modern Standby
- The name of a Custom Module executable file can now freely be changed yet still the Custom Module dynamically applies the customization defined in the Management Console
- Start the TeamViewer Host app which is in the new "Eco mode" on an Android remote device
- Fixed a bug that displayed session tabs incorrectly in full screen mode
- Fixed a bug that prevented session tabs from being closed using the primary mouse key when using a left-handed
- Fixed a Bug where during a remote control session the windows key was sent.
- Fixed a bug where scaling within a remote control session influenced the visual appearance of the toolbar.
- Fixed a bug where a crash occurred if installation mode was 'Run only' and simplified user interface was activated.
- Fixed a bug where it was not possible to maximize the Computer & Contact-List.
- Solved some other issues which caused crashes
- Minor improvements and fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused Custom Modules to lose their customization after remotely updating TeamViewer
- Fixed a bug that caused the unattended access setup wizard to be displayed after remotely updating TeamViewer
- Fixed a bug that loading the chat room list stopped after some time
- Fixed a bug where the TeamViewer window jumped into focus and interfered with KeePass.
- Solved some other issues which caused crashes
- Minor improvements and fixes