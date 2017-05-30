Door Japke Rosink, dinsdag 30 mei 2017 11:42, 1 reactie • Feedback

Bron: MariaDB, submitter: Jogai

MariaDB is onstaan als fork van MySQL nadat deze in 2009/2010 door Oracle werd overgenomen. Voor een overzicht van de verschillen tussen MariaDB en MySQL kan je op deze en deze pagina's terecht. Het is een krachtige opensourcedatabaseserver die vooral populair is als website- en forumdatabase. De ontwikkelaars hebben enkele dagen geleden versies 10.2.6 en 10.0.31 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondigingen: