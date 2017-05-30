MariaDB is onstaan als fork van MySQL nadat deze in 2009/2010 door Oracle werd overgenomen. Voor een overzicht van de verschillen tussen MariaDB en MySQL kan je op deze en deze pagina's terecht. Het is een krachtige opensourcedatabaseserver die vooral populair is als website- en forumdatabase. De ontwikkelaars hebben enkele dagen geleden versies 10.2.6 en 10.0.31 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondigingen:
MariaDB 10.2.6 Release Notes
MariaDB 10.2 is the current stable series of MariaDB. It is an evolution of MariaDB 10.1 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL 5.6 and 5.7. MariaDB 10.2.6 is a Stable (GA) release.
Notable Changes
This is the first stable release in the MariaDB 10.2 series. As such, please refer to the What is MariaDB 10.2? page for details on all of the new features.
Notes
- MyRocks alpha storage engine added (MDEV-9658)
- Window functions have been introduced.
- Recursive Common Table Expressions (MDEV-9864)
- AWS Key Management plugin added for Windows, CentOS, RHEL, and Fedora packages
- Update InnoDB to 5.7.18 (MDEV-11751)
- Galera wsrep library updated to 25.3.20
- Packages for Ubuntu 17.04 "zesty" added
- MDEV-10431: The --add-drop-trigger option has been added to mysqldump
- MDEV-12472: Ignore XtraDB-specific parameters in InnoDB, warning that they are ignored
- MDEV-12253, MDEV-12602: Numerous Encryption fixes
- MDEV-11336: Disabled defragmentation
- MDEV-10332: Added support for OpenSSL 1.1 and LibreSSL
- innodb_deadlock_detect and innodb_stats_include_delete_marked variables introduced
Changelog
- Percona XtraBackup (as of 2.4) will not work with MariaDB 10.2 (and MariaDB 10.1) compression. However, MariaDB's fork, MariaDB Backup, will work with compression. It will be included in a future version of MariaDB 10.2.
MariaDB 10.0.31 Release Notes
MariaDB 10.0 is a previous stable series of MariaDB. It is an evolution of MariaDB 5.5 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL 5.6. This is a Stable (GA) release.
Notable changes
Changelog
- XtraDB updated to 5.6.36-82.0
- TokuDB updated to 5.6.36-82.0
- Innodb updated to 5.6.36
- Performance Schema updated to 5.6.36
- As per the MariaDB Deprecation Policy, this will be the last release of MariaDB 10.0 for Ubuntu 12.04 LTS "Precise" and Mint 13 LTS "Maya"
- MDEV-11520: Extending an InnoDB data file unnecessarily allocates a large memory buffer on Windows
- MDEV-11027: InnoDB log recovery is too noisy
- MDEV-12091: Shutdown fails to wait for rollback of recovered transactions to finish
- MDEV-12534: Use atomic operations whenever available
- MDEV-12674: Innodb_row_lock_current_waits has overflow
- MDEV-12188: information schema - errors populating fail to free memory, unlock mutexes
- MDEV-12358: Fixes for GCC 7
- Miscellaneous compiler warning fixes
- MDEV-6262: Fixes from coverity report on MariaDB
