De Document Foundation heeft de tweede update voor versie 6.3 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken.

In versie 6.3 zien we onder meer prestatieverbeteringen in Writer en Calc wanneer een document meerdere bookmarks, tabellen en embedded fonts heeften zijn de export naar pdf- en ondersteuning van Microsoft Office-documenten verbeterd. Versie 6.3.2 kende twee release-candidates, waarin in totaal een kleine 50 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht.

Bugs fixed in 6.3.2 (rc1): rhbz#1648281 [libreoffice][fix available] Junk character gets added when some emojis are inserted.

rhbz#1691287 LibreOffice does not prompt for printer authentication

tdf#93998 Image background missing on dialog

tdf#98130 after upgrade from LO 4.4.7.2 to 5.0.5.2, clicking on checkboxes in a Base grid table form is inconsistent

tdf#103345 FILEOPEN: Non-English numbering characters "①, ②, ③", "α, β, γ" are converted to digits (1,2,3)

tdf#103988 FILESAVE: DOCX with X Y Bubble chart corrupted after roundtrip, cannot open in MSO

tdf#107394 Cell size change during paste not undone with undo if pasted as HTML

tdf#107776 Saving and opening document looses graphics positions

tdf#114657 FILESAVE: Data table (from copied chart) with empty row exported incorrectly to XLSX (Data Labels missing and X-Values wrong) -see Comment 6

tdf#118169 FILESAVE DOCX ActiveX form control saved incorrectly with Hungarian accented letters

tdf#118710 Report Builder Character Settings dialog Highlighting tab page doesn't set background

tdf#118809 Firebird: XDatabaseMetaData implementation returns NULL strings for DatabaseProductName and DatabaseProductVersion

tdf#119809 FILESAVE DOCX The combo box ActiveX control is lost in LibreOffice Writer

tdf#121983 libpixman-1.so.0 not found when LO is built with internal cairo

tdf#122110 FILESAVE XLSX, One of the cell changes its textcolor to blue for no apparent reason.

tdf#122355 HELP button in Format Cells no longer opens help on Format Cells (it opens top of Help)

tdf#124083 Import filter issue with DOCX with embedded graph in decimal precision of x-axis values

tdf#125088 Default buttons have the wrong text color on macOS

tdf#125340 CRASH: closing LibreOffice while migration dialog is open ( GTK3 )

tdf#125610 More Characters button is unreadable on macOS

tdf#126007 "Help" button in "AutoCorrect" dialog doesn't open relevant help entry

tdf#126042 Title and extension version number are mangled together in extension dialog

tdf#126560 KDE-integration (Plasma 5): shifting/inserting rows with Alt+Shift not working correctly

tdf#126656 Modifying one outline level with slide scope selected changes layout for all the outline levels

tdf#126663 XLSX: LibreOffice is freezed when I try open Style list in Sidebar

tdf#126693 I cannot create custom categories for captions

tdf#126746 Closed shape cap style, losed after export to pptx

tdf#126784 Writer change not selected columns width

tdf#126787 Setting borders on character format become paragraph format

tdf#126792 DOCX legacy drop-downs are only supposed to hold 25 items

tdf#126911 Calc: Structure box and/of Structure tab in Function Wizard is very narrow

tdf#126951 crash in custom slide show

tdf#127003 Calc: Page Formatting: Header & Footer: cant insert field into proper position

tdf#127029 gtk3: empty spinbuttons don't stay empty when the notebook gets split

tdf#127048 Macro warning dialog is prompted in a file with no macro

tdf#127085 PPTX: FILESAVE: Transparency is lost after RT

tdf#127092 MariaDB/MySQL native connector: Import tables creates empty table

tdf#127093 MariaDB/MySQL native connector: Import of Autovalue from HSQLDB sets '0' to '1'

tdf#127110 Vesion 6.3.0.4 not saving .xlsx files correctly

tdf#127120 Double selecting of level in list in B&N dialog in Writer (gen)

tdf#127168 "Ranges containing merged cells…" modal dialog underlays Autofilter pull-down

tdf#127180 Firebird: propose migration + Firebird by default only in experimental

tdf#127189 Editing a particular math formula using underbrace / overbrace destroys the UI under GTK3

tdf#127240 installer text not fully visible

tdf#127304 EDITING Horizontal multilevel axis labels all get the same vertical rotation

tdf#127357 Mail merge's "Select address list" dialog is no longer modal (except on gtk3) Bugs fixed in 6.3.2 rc2: tdf#126935 Spell Check Dialog: Area containing context of error no longer accessible to screen readers

tdf#127066 UI: Font size in input line (formular bar) larger than in other UI elements

tdf#127343 When creating a query in design view using MySQL, the Add Tables dialog only displays tables from, and allows interaction with, the first alphabetically sorted schema