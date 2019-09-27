Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Firmware-update: Canon EOS R 1.4.0

Canon logo (27 pix) Canon heeft kortgeleden met versienummer 1.4.0 nieuwe firmware uitgebracht voor voor zijn EOS R-systeemcamera's als opvolger van 1.3.0. Deze systeemcamera bevat een 30,3-megapixelsensor van het fullframeformaat en kan via de RF-lensvatting van verwisselbare lenzen worden voorzien. In deze update treffen we onder meer diverse verbeteringen aan met betrekking tot auto foucs:

Firmware Version 1.4.0 incorporates the following enhancement:
  • Enhances eye detection Auto Focus (AF) for improved face and eye recognition at greater distances.
  • Improved Auto Focus (AF) performance helps the camera to focus on and track smaller subjects.
  • Reduces lag time between the actual Auto Focus (AF) and the AF frame display for images in the viewfinder or on the LCD.
  • Fixes a phenomenon in which the AF frame size cannot be changed in the Servo AF setting.
  • Fixes PTP communication vulnerability.
This firmware update is for cameras equipped with firmware up to Version 1.3.0. If the camera's firmware is already Version 1.4.0, this update is unnecessary.

When updating the firmware of your camera, please first review the instructions thoroughly.
It will take about 6 minutes to update the firmware.[break]De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Canon EOS R 1.4.0 voor Windows
*Canon EOS R 1.4.0 voor macOS

Versienummer 1.4.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Canon
Download https://www.canon.nl/support/consumer_products/products/cameras/digital_slr/eos-r.html?type=firmware
Bestandsgrootte 34,34MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 27-09-2019 10:05
1 • submitter: lexy_

27-09-2019 • 10:05

1 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: lexy_

Bron: Canon

Update-historie

Lees meer

Canon EOS R

vanaf € 1.999,-

Score: 4.5

Alles over dit product

Systeemcamera's Canon EOS

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
-1101+11+21+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+2zonoskar
27 september 2019 10:56
Hier wat filmpjes die de nieuwe firmware testen. Touch-and-drag autofocuspunt selectie lijkt ook veel sneller geworden, dus niet alleen de AF.

https://youtu.be/dCp1N0L7nb8

En een website met allerlei testjes met de nieuwe firmware (wel in een onleesbare taal, maar google translate!)

https://www.popco.net/zbo...hp?id=dica_review&no=1099

[Reactie gewijzigd door zonoskar op 27 september 2019 10:56]

Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Nintendo Switch Lite LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 FIFA 20 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Apple iPhone 11 Pro

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True