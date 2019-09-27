Canon heeft kortgeleden met versienummer 1.4.0 nieuwe firmware uitgebracht voor voor zijn EOS R-systeemcamera's als opvolger van 1.3.0. Deze systeemcamera bevat een 30,3-megapixelsensor van het fullframeformaat en kan via de RF-lensvatting van verwisselbare lenzen worden voorzien. In deze update treffen we onder meer diverse verbeteringen aan met betrekking tot auto foucs:

Firmware Version 1.4.0 incorporates the following enhancement: Enhances eye detection Auto Focus (AF) for improved face and eye recognition at greater distances.

Improved Auto Focus (AF) performance helps the camera to focus on and track smaller subjects.

Reduces lag time between the actual Auto Focus (AF) and the AF frame display for images in the viewfinder or on the LCD.

Fixes a phenomenon in which the AF frame size cannot be changed in the Servo AF setting.

Fixes PTP communication vulnerability. This firmware update is for cameras equipped with firmware up to Version 1.3.0. If the camera's firmware is already Version 1.4.0, this update is unnecessary.



When updating the firmware of your camera, please first review the instructions thoroughly.

It will take about 6 minutes to update the firmware.[break]De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:

Canon EOS R 1.4.0 voor Windows

Canon EOS R 1.4.0 voor macOS