Canon heeft kortgeleden met versienummer 1.4.0 nieuwe firmware uitgebracht voor voor zijn EOS R-systeemcamera's als opvolger van 1.3.0. Deze systeemcamera bevat een 30,3-megapixelsensor van het fullframeformaat en kan via de RF-lensvatting van verwisselbare lenzen worden voorzien. In deze update treffen we onder meer diverse verbeteringen aan met betrekking tot auto foucs:
Firmware Version 1.4.0 incorporates the following enhancement:
This firmware update is for cameras equipped with firmware up to Version 1.3.0. If the camera's firmware is already Version 1.4.0, this update is unnecessary.
- Enhances eye detection Auto Focus (AF) for improved face and eye recognition at greater distances.
- Improved Auto Focus (AF) performance helps the camera to focus on and track smaller subjects.
- Reduces lag time between the actual Auto Focus (AF) and the AF frame display for images in the viewfinder or on the LCD.
- Fixes a phenomenon in which the AF frame size cannot be changed in the Servo AF setting.
- Fixes PTP communication vulnerability.
When updating the firmware of your camera, please first review the instructions thoroughly.
It will take about 6 minutes to update the firmware.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
Canon EOS R 1.4.0 voor Windows
Canon EOS R 1.4.0 voor macOS