Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Nextcloud 15.0.12 / 16.0.5

Nextcloud logo (75 pix) Er zijn kort geleden updates verschenen voor versies 15 en 16 van Nextcloud. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om in eigen beheer cloudopslag te draaien. Nextcloud is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij ownCloud zijn weggelopen en opnieuw zijn begonnen. Alle onderdelen, inclusief de enterprisefunctionaliteit, worden als open source aangeboden en het verdienmodel is gelijk aan wat Red Hat doet, namelijk het leveren van betaalde ondersteuning voor grote klanten. Nextcloud belooft verder een zogenaamde drop-in replacement, die het mogelijk maakt om eenvoudig van ownCloud naar Nextcloud over te stappen. De release notes voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Time to update: 16.0.5 and 15.0.12 are here!

New minor releases of the Nextcloud server have been made available. As always, these include stability and security improvements that are designed to be a safe and quick upgrade.

Running web facing software without regular updates is risky. Please stay up to date with Nextcloud releases of both the server and its apps, for the safety of your data! Customers can always count on our upgrade support if needed!

Nextcloud 14: end of its public support cycle.

Remember, Nextcloud 14 is no longer maintained. If you would like to stay in this version and continue to get security and bug fixes you can inquire for a Nextcloud Subscription.

Nextcloud 16.0.5: changes (latest version)

The roughly 100 changes for Nextcloud 16.0.5 are quite minor, with over half being updates to shipped libraries. The rest fixes a wide variety of small issues. For example, the audit log now also covers email shares, it is now possible to have hidden SMB shares (those ending with $), a fix for color contrast, a name change of our current text editor to Plain text editor to avoid confusion with our new Text app and more.

You can find the full 16.0.5 and 15.0.12 changelogs on our website.

Versienummer 15.0.12 / 16.0.5
Releasestatus Final
Website Nextcloud
Download https://nextcloud.com/install/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 27-09-2019 09:38
1 • submitter: LEDfan

27-09-2019 • 09:38

1 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: LEDfan

Bron: Nextcloud

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Nextcloud

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
-1101+10+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
0idef1x
27 september 2019 09:50
Ik merkte laatst dat het openen van documenten via mijn favorites niet meer geopend werden (ook niet in 16.05), maar zie dat dat al een git issue voor is aangemaakt, dus ligt niet aan mij ;)
Normaal openen via de filemanager werkt wel gewoon.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Nintendo Switch Lite LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 FIFA 20 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Tweakers

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True