Er zijn kort geleden updates verschenen voor versies 15 en 16 van Nextcloud. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om in eigen beheer cloudopslag te draaien. Nextcloud is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij ownCloud zijn weggelopen en opnieuw zijn begonnen. Alle onderdelen, inclusief de enterprisefunctionaliteit, worden als open source aangeboden en het verdienmodel is gelijk aan wat Red Hat doet, namelijk het leveren van betaalde ondersteuning voor grote klanten. Nextcloud belooft verder een zogenaamde drop-in replacement, die het mogelijk maakt om eenvoudig van ownCloud naar Nextcloud over te stappen. De release notes voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New minor releases of the Nextcloud server have been made available. As always, these include stability and security improvements that are designed to be a safe and quick upgrade.

Running web facing software without regular updates is risky. Please stay up to date with Nextcloud releases of both the server and its apps, for the safety of your data! Customers can always count on our upgrade support if needed!

Remember, Nextcloud 14 is no longer maintained. If you would like to stay in this version and continue to get security and bug fixes you can inquire for a Nextcloud Subscription.

The roughly 100 changes for Nextcloud 16.0.5 are quite minor, with over half being updates to shipped libraries. The rest fixes a wide variety of small issues. For example, the audit log now also covers email shares, it is now possible to have hidden SMB shares (those ending with $), a fix for color contrast, a name change of our current text editor to Plain text editor to avoid confusion with our new Text app and more.

You can find the full 16.0.5 and 15.0.12 changelogs on our website.