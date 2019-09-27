Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: PhpStorm 2019.2.3

PhpStorm logo (76 pix) JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals IntelliJ Idea gericht op Java, CLion gericht op C en C++, DataGrip gericht op sql en PhpStorm gericht op php. PhpStorm biedt on-the-fly-errorpreventie, autocompletion, coderefactoring en debugging, en kan ook overweg met html, css, Coffee- en JavaScript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Voor het gebruik van PhpStorm is wel een licentie nodig. Voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik zul je daarvoor moeten betalen, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft PhpStorm 2019.2.2 uitgebracht en de belangrijkste veranderingen die daarin zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

PhpStorm 2019.2.3 build 192.6817.20 is now available!

This third minor update for v2019.2 delivers many important fixes, better performance, and improved usability.

Contrast Scrollbars

PhpStorm provides lots of customization capabilities, but the one missing was the ability to set colors for the scrollbars. By default, the scrollbars are made to be less distracting.
In this release, we’ve introduced a new option Use contrast scrollbars under Preferences | Appearance & Behavior | Appearance to make them more visible.

Other notable changes:
  • The IDE now supports native password storage on Linux using KWallet (IDEA-163275 +136)
  • We’ve brought back the old ‘Compare with Current’ dialog (IDEA-209664 +25)
  • Fixed the IDE freezes caused by a lot of ignored files (IDEA-219152 +11)
  • Fixed: PHPStorm 2019.2.1 fails to upload temporary file for phpcs (WI-48678 +5)
  • Fixed: autocomplete skips parameters inside closure when using “use” (WI-48124 +4)
  • Improved the performance of SVN operations (IDEA-219881 +2)
  • Fixed: Slow response in the large Blade files (WI-47694 +2)

See the full list of bugfixes and improvements in the release notes.

PhpStorm screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 2019.2.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website JetBrains
Download https://www.jetbrains.com/phpstorm/download/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 27-09-2019 09:26
0 • submitter: Bux666

27-09-2019 • 09:26

0 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: Bux666

Bron: JetBrains

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

PhpStorm

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

Overige software

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Nintendo Switch Lite LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 FIFA 20 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Tweakers

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True