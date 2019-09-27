JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals IntelliJ Idea gericht op Java, CLion gericht op C en C++, DataGrip gericht op sql en PhpStorm gericht op php. PhpStorm biedt on-the-fly-errorpreventie, autocompletion, coderefactoring en debugging, en kan ook overweg met html, css, Coffee- en JavaScript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Voor het gebruik van PhpStorm is wel een licentie nodig. Voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik zul je daarvoor moeten betalen, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft PhpStorm 2019.2.2 uitgebracht en de belangrijkste veranderingen die daarin zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

This third minor update for v2019.2 delivers many important fixes, better performance, and improved usability.

PhpStorm provides lots of customization capabilities, but the one missing was the ability to set colors for the scrollbars. By default, the scrollbars are made to be less distracting.

In this release, we’ve introduced a new option Use contrast scrollbars under Preferences | Appearance & Behavior | Appearance to make them more visible.

The IDE now supports native password storage on Linux using KWallet (IDEA-163275 +136)

We’ve brought back the old ‘Compare with Current’ dialog (IDEA-209664 +25)

Fixed the IDE freezes caused by a lot of ignored files (IDEA-219152 +11)

Fixed: PHPStorm 2019.2.1 fails to upload temporary file for phpcs (WI-48678 +5)

Fixed: autocomplete skips parameters inside closure when using “use” (WI-48124 +4)

Improved the performance of SVN operations (IDEA-219881 +2)

Fixed: Slow response in the large Blade files (WI-47694 +2)

See the full list of bugfixes and improvements in the release notes.