Software-update: VirtualBox 7.1.0 bèta 1

VirtualBox logo (105 pix) Oracle heeft de eerste bètarelease van VirtualBox versie 7.1.0 uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen als een virtuele machine op een computer te installeren. Daardoor is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

VirtualBox version 7.1.0

This is a major update. The following major new features were added:

  • GUI: Modernized look and feel, offering a selection between Basic and Experienced user level with reduced or full UI functionality
  • OCI: Performance dashboard shows resource usage like for local VMs
  • OCI: Function to clone compute instances
  • OCI: Function to reset compute instances
  • Oracle VirtualBox Extension Pack: Ajustment to the PUEL license, removing the duplicated evaluation option, for limited time evaluation use please download it from the Oracle Software Delivery Cloud
  • VRDE: If user does not set up TLS with custom certificates, enable it with self- signed certificate, including issuing a new one before the old one expires
  • NAT: new engine with IPv6 support
  • macOS/ARM host: ARM virtualization for Linux and BSD VMs
  • Linux host and guest: Added Wayland support for Clipboard sharing (bug #20808)

In addition, the following items were fixed and/or added:

  • Screen recording: improve performance
  • EFI: Add new Microsoft DB/KEX certificates to newly created VMs
  • GUI: Improved overall accessibility
  • GUI: Migration to recent Qt version.

VirtualBox 7.1.0

Versienummer 7.1.0 bèta 1
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Solaris, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Oracle
Download https://download.virtualbox.org/virtualbox/7.1.0_BETA1/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 26-07-2024 14:00 1

26-07-2024 • 14:00

1

Bron: Oracle

Update-historie

22-01 VirtualBox 7.1.6 9
15-10 VirtualBox 7.1.4 2
28-09 VirtualBox 7.1.2 12
11-09 VirtualBox 7.1.0 10
07-'24 VirtualBox 7.1.0 bèta 1 1
07-'24 VirtualBox 7.0.20 11
05-'24 VirtualBox 7.0.18 9
04-'24 VirtualBox 7.0.16 27
01-'24 VirtualBox 7.0.14 36
10-'23 VirtualBox 7.0.12 6
Meer historie

Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
27 juli 2024 10:42
GUI: Modernized look and feel, offering a selection between Basic and Experienced user level with reduced or full UI functionality
Dat Modernized valt wat tegen. De GUI van Virtualbox blinkt nog steeds niet uit wat betreft handigheid en look. Het oogt ook met deze update basaal en enigsinds outdated.
NAT: new engine with IPv6 support
Hopelijk lost dit de stabiliteitsproblemen met IPv6 op.

