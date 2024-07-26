Oracle heeft de eerste bètarelease van VirtualBox versie 7.1.0 uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen als een virtuele machine op een computer te installeren. Daardoor is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

This is a major update. The following major new features were added:

GUI: Modernized look and feel, offering a selection between Basic and Experienced user level with reduced or full UI functionality

OCI: Performance dashboard shows resource usage like for local VMs

OCI: Function to clone compute instances

OCI: Function to reset compute instances

Oracle VirtualBox Extension Pack: Ajustment to the PUEL license, removing the duplicated evaluation option, for limited time evaluation use please download it from the Oracle Software Delivery Cloud

VRDE: If user does not set up TLS with custom certificates, enable it with self- signed certificate, including issuing a new one before the old one expires

NAT: new engine with IPv6 support

macOS/ARM host: ARM virtualization for Linux and BSD VMs

Linux host and guest: Added Wayland support for Clipboard sharing (bug #20808)

In addition, the following items were fixed and/or added: