Oracle heeft de tiende update voor VirtualBox versie 7.0 uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. In versie 7.0.20 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

This is a maintenance release. The following items were fixed and/or added: TPM: Fixed errors appearing the event viewer with Windows guests

macOS Hosts: Fixed passing USB devices to the VM (bug #21218)

Audio: Fixed recording with HDA emulation after newer Windows 10 / 11 guests got rebooted

USB: Fixed a deadlock in OHCI triggered when saving the current state of a VM or taking a snapshot (bug #22059)

Linux Guest and Host: Introduced initial support for OpenSuse 15.6 kernel

Linux Guest and Host: Introduced initial support for RHEL 9.5 kernel (bug #22099)

Guest Additions: Shared Clipboard: Fixed issue when extra new lines were pasted when copying text between Win and X11 (bug #21716)

UEFI Secure Boot: Add new Microsoft certificates to list for new VMs