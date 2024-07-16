Software-update: VirtualBox 7.0.20

VirtualBox logo (105 pix) Oracle heeft de tiende update voor VirtualBox versie 7.0 uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. In versie 7.0.20 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

This is a maintenance release. The following items were fixed and/or added:
  • TPM: Fixed errors appearing the event viewer with Windows guests
  • macOS Hosts: Fixed passing USB devices to the VM (bug #21218)
  • Audio: Fixed recording with HDA emulation after newer Windows 10 / 11 guests got rebooted
  • USB: Fixed a deadlock in OHCI triggered when saving the current state of a VM or taking a snapshot (bug #22059)
  • Linux Guest and Host: Introduced initial support for OpenSuse 15.6 kernel
  • Linux Guest and Host: Introduced initial support for RHEL 9.5 kernel (bug #22099)
  • Guest Additions: Shared Clipboard: Fixed issue when extra new lines were pasted when copying text between Win and X11 (bug #21716)
  • UEFI Secure Boot: Add new Microsoft certificates to list for new VMs

VirtualBox 7.0.0 bèta

Versienummer 7.0.20
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Solaris, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Oracle
Download https://www.virtualbox.org/wiki/Downloads
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Oracle

Reacties (11)

Monzo 17 juli 2024 07:30
Zoek een alternatief.

Oracle’s licentiepolitie is bezig met de kleinere producten zoals virtualbox vanwege de grote overstap op cloud bij de grote producten (ERP Cloud i.p.v. EBS bijv.)

Even kijken hoe een Oracle developer vm in elkaar zit qua nieuwe functionaliteiten in producten? Als je in een Oracle toko werkt is dat, volgens Oracle, al commercieel gebruik en moet je een licentie afnemen.

Extension pack geïnstalleerd? Dan is het nog waarschijnlijker dat je, volgens Oracle, commercieel en niet persoonlijk bezig bent.

YMMV maar let goed op met dit product.
Videopac @Monzo17 juli 2024 08:18
Welk alternatief adviseer je? Ik heb nu Home Assistant draaien in een virtual box op mijn Asustor NAS.
haling @Videopac17 juli 2024 21:43
Ik ga migreren naar QEMU, vooral omdat de USB-ondersteuning onder VirtualBox echt om te janken is. En QEMU is FOSS ...
beerse
@Monzo17 juli 2024 09:53
Mijn eerste vraag is waarom je op virtual box bent uit gekomen.

Waarom voldoen de andere grote commerciële virtualisatie technieken niet? VMware ESX/VShere, Hyper-V?

Daarna zien wat je als host zou willen draaien. Met een msWindows host zit je dan al snel toch op Hyper-V. Met een linux host kijk naar wat je distributie prefereert xen, qemu...

En misschien Qubes? download: Qubes 4.2.2.

Of misschien helemaal geen virutalisatie en is de container-afscherming genoeg en kan je docker of iets dergelijks gebruiken.
Brutuss @beerse17 juli 2024 17:55
Ik draai een Windows 10 host op een Intel Nuc met daarop VirtualBox en daar diverse vm's zoals homeassistant, Pihole en nog enkele.

Voornaamste keuze voor virtualbox is de doorgifte van USB devices. Dit kan helaas niet in bijvoorbeeld Hyperv.
Monzo @beerse17 juli 2024 21:52
Omdat pakweg 12 jaar geleden virtualbox de enige was. Ik gebruik het in ieder geval sinds versie 4 en misschien heb ik v3 ook nog gebruikt.

En de licentie (en eigenaarschap) zat toen heel anders in elkaar. Ik heb het niet strak (genoeg) in de gaten gehouden.
Nu gebruik ik WSL op Windows en Parallels op Mac (gebruik ik al langer trouwens).
beerse
@Monzo19 juli 2024 09:10
Nu let je best wel op de licentie begrijp ik. Bij VMware Workstatoin is daarin ook onlangs het een en ander gepasseert. Met name voor de grote jongens: nieuws: Broadcom stopt met gratis hypervisor VMware ESXi

Maar voor de thuis gebruiker is het misschien wel soepeler/beter geworden: nieuws: VMware maakt Workstation Pro en Fusion Pro gratis voor persoonlijk ge.... Zeker als je msWindows draait, is VMware Workstation geen slechte.

Toegegeven, ik ben aan het begin van de eeuw al besmet met het VMware virus dus heb ik misschien een gekleurde bril. Qua licenite politiek vind ik dat Oracle aan de verkeerde kant staat en ik heb het voorgevoel dat Broadcom de zelfde kant op gaat...
Tuinhark @Monzo17 juli 2024 11:20
Ik vind dit een beetje bangmakerij.
FAQ: https://www.virtualbox.org/wiki/Licensing_FAQ

VirtualBox zelf kun je (in basis) prima "zonder voorwaarden" gebruiken, ook in de commerciële omgeving. Je wil dan niet de Virtual Box Extension Pack installeren, want voor de commerciële omgeving gelden aanvullende voorwaarden: https://www.virtualbox.org/wiki/VirtualBox_PUEL

Wanneer je _specifiek_ een appliance van Oracle downloadt, met daarin Oracle-software, en deze draait in Virtual Box, _DAN_ zou het een ander verhaal _kunnen_ worden. Maar in dat geval moet je sowieso goed de licentievoorwaarden van die appliance nakijken.

Om te stellen dat je vanwege deze specifieke scenario's een ander product dan Virtual Box moet nemen, vind ik overdreven.

Disclaimer: dit is mijn interpretatie; ik gebruik software van Oracle voor m'n werk en weet er zodoende "wel iets" van, maar ben verder niet verbonden aan Oracle.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Tuinhark op 22 juli 2024 13:27]

Monzo @Tuinhark17 juli 2024 22:02
Ja, de nuance…
Daar springt de Oracle licentiepolitie in.

Dit is een grote bedrijfstak binnen Oracle die ook ‘gewoon’ omzet moet maken.

In mijn ervaring met Oracle moet je de stand van elk piefje en palletje goed weten te verklaren aan de hand van wat je gekocht hebt, anders heeft je bedrijf een groot probleem.

Verder goede producten, daar niet van :P
Lokey 17 juli 2024 10:21
lekker draaien op proxmox. werkt erg stabiel en is zeer flexibel
Room42 @Lokey17 juli 2024 11:31
Proxmox is een compleet andere doelgroep dan VirtualBox. VirtualBox draai je op een host-OS (Windows/Linux/Mac). Proxmox draai je bare-metal.

