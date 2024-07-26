Mozilla heeft een update voor versie 128 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 128.0 is onder meer de mogelijkheid toegevoegd om de tekst van hyperlinks te vertalen via het contextmenu, is het dialoogscherm voor het verwijderen van gebruikersdata vereenvoudigd en kan het nu ook beveiligde streams van websites als Netflix afspelen in een privéscherm. In versie 128.0.3 zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangeebracht:

Fixed Fixed an issue causing some sites to not load when connecting via HTTP/2. (Bug 1908161, Bug 1909666)

Fixed collapsed table rows not appearing when expected in some situations. (Bug 1907789)

Fixed the Windows on-screen keyboard potentially concealing the webpage when displayed. (Bug 1907766)

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:

Mozilla Firefox 128.0.3 voor Windows (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 128.0.3 voor Linux (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 128.0.3 voor macOS (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 128.0.3 voor Windows (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 128.0.3 voor Linux (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 128.0.3 voor macOS (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 128.0.3 voor Windows (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox 128.0.3 voor Linux (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox 128.0.3 voor macOS (Fries)