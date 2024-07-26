Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 128.0.3

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft een update voor versie 128 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 128.0 is onder meer de mogelijkheid toegevoegd om de tekst van hyperlinks te vertalen via het contextmenu, is het dialoogscherm voor het verwijderen van gebruikersdata vereenvoudigd en kan het nu ook beveiligde streams van websites als Netflix afspelen in een privéscherm. In versie 128.0.3 zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangeebracht:

Fixed
  • Fixed an issue causing some sites to not load when connecting via HTTP/2. (Bug 1908161, Bug 1909666)
  • Fixed collapsed table rows not appearing when expected in some situations. (Bug 1907789)
  • Fixed the Windows on-screen keyboard potentially concealing the webpage when displayed. (Bug 1907766)

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 128.0.3 voor Windows (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 128.0.3 voor Linux (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 128.0.3 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 128.0.3 voor Windows (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 128.0.3 voor Linux (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 128.0.3 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 128.0.3 voor Windows (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 128.0.3 voor Linux (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 128.0.3 voor macOS (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox - about schem op Windows 11

Versienummer 128.0.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Update-historie

10:30 Mozilla Firefox 138.0.1 7
29-04 Mozilla Firefox 138.0 11
16-04 Mozilla Firefox 137.0.2 8
08-04 Mozilla Firefox 137.0.1 29
01-04 Mozilla Firefox 137.0 17
28-03 Mozilla Firefox 136.0.4 8
25-03 Mozilla Firefox 136.0.3 16
18-03 Mozilla Firefox 136.0.2 35
11-03 Mozilla Firefox 136.0.1 6
04-03 Mozilla Firefox 136.0 23
Reacties (23)

synoniem 26 juli 2024 17:09
Vergeet niet Privacy-Preserving Attribution uit te zetten. Firefox bevindt inmiddels op een hellend vlak richting advertentieboeren.
RoestVrijStaal @synoniem26 juli 2024 19:52
Dan kun je beter Pale Moon gebruiken. Daar is met de broodnodige refactorings alle Mozilla-telemetrie die ooit in de codebase zat er snoeihard uit gehaald. Privacy-minded out-of-the-box.

Omdat Mozilla delen van Firefox blijft herschrijven naar Rust, is het aannemelijk dat bij vervangende programmatuur telemetrie er dieper zit ingebakken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door RoestVrijStaal op 26 juli 2024 19:53]

Patriot @synoniem26 juli 2024 17:20
Hmm, ik had nog niet de moeite genomen om het uit te zetten, maar bij mij stond het al uit. Vreemd, het was toch opt-out?
jaaoie17 @Patriot26 juli 2024 17:51
Bij mij is die helemaal grey-out. Dus kan het niet aan of uit zetten. Kan ik er dan vanuit gaan dat het uitstaat?

[Reactie gewijzigd door jaaoie17 op 26 juli 2024 17:54]

nestview @jaaoie1727 juli 2024 16:14
Bij mij is die helemaal grey-out. Dus kan het niet aan of uit zetten. Kan ik er dan vanuit gaan dat het uitstaat?
Bij mij was de optie ook greyed out maar in about:config stond dom.private-attribution.submission.enabled op true. Deze moet op false staan om het uit te zetten.

Kan een bug zijn of gewoon beetje stiekem doen...

@Patriot

[Reactie gewijzigd door nestview op 27 juli 2024 16:27]

Patriot @nestview27 juli 2024 20:37
Dat vind ik dan wel weer vrij duister, want het vinkje staat wel uit maar die config entry staat op true. Als je gewoon de ui bekijkt heb je het idee dat hij uit staat :|

@jaaoie17 bij mij was hij ook greyed out, dat was me in eerste instantie niet eens opgevallen - alleen dat 'ie al uit stond.
jaaoie17 @nestview27 juli 2024 20:53
Thanks heb het even gewijzigd.
willemb2 @jaaoie1726 juli 2024 21:37
Dan heb je misschien FF 115?
Privacy-preserving attribution (PPA) is an experimental feature shipping in Firefox version 128.
jaaoie17 @willemb226 juli 2024 22:45
Nee heb de laatste versie.
Username3457829 @jaaoie1726 juli 2024 17:58
Zelfde hierzo.
Jerie @jaaoie1727 juli 2024 15:19
Het staat uit. Het staat enkel aan in VS. Binnen EU mag je zoiets trouwens helemaal niet zonder notificatie naar gebruiker aanzetten.
passer @Patriot26 juli 2024 17:24
Hier hetzelfde
obimk1 @Patriot26 juli 2024 19:07
Heb het uitgezet. Bij mij was het dus omgekeerd.

Maar ik heb wel een Engelstalige versie, van het werk geërfd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door obimk1 op 26 juli 2024 19:13]

Call of Duty @synoniem26 juli 2024 21:23
Maar dit is gemaakt met een reden toch? In plaats van allemaal advertentie-netwerken gaat het nu via Firefox, onderaan de streep is dat privacy-winst no?
synoniem @Call of Duty26 juli 2024 21:30
Die winst is er niet echt.
Our hope is that if we develop a good attribution solution, it will offer a real alternative to more objectionable practices like tracking. We are currently testing this approach to see if it can provide advertisers with the information they're looking for.
.
Dat samen met hun aangekochte advertentiebedrijf https://blog.mozilla.org/...ving-digital-advertising/ betekent dat niet meer de gebruikers voorop staan.
MrFax @synoniem27 juli 2024 07:46
Daar gaat de laatste privacy-gerichte browser. De tijdperk van privacy en anonimiteit is nu echt in het verleden. :(
wim1928 @synoniem26 juli 2024 17:47
moet je hem dan uit of aan vinken?
synoniem @wim192826 juli 2024 17:50
Je moet het uit vinken om het uit te schakelen.
phubert @synoniem26 juli 2024 17:46
Thnx, maar is dit niet in strijd met de huidige regels omtrent EU / Tracking / Etc. Toestemming vereist vooraf?
CR2032 @synoniem26 juli 2024 18:20
Bedankt, gelijk gedaan. goede tip!

Die stond nog niet in de guide die ik altijd gebruik. Want er is nog meer nodig om Firefox privacy veiliger te maken: https://restoreprivacy.com/firefox-privacy/
Jerie @Franckey27 juli 2024 15:20
Kan juist niet wachten tot Firefox een sidebar met browser tabs native heeft. Nu moet ik daar nog extensie voor gebruiken en een hack om de horizontale te hiden.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

