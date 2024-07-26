Versie 2.27.6 van deCONZ is uitgekomen. DeCONZ is een Zigbee-gateway ontwikkeld door Dresden Elektronik. Met deze gateway is het mogelijk om Zigbee-apparaten van verschillende fabrikanten aan te sturen door middel van de Phoscon-webapp. De deCONZ-gateway is los te gebruiken, maar ook in combinatie met verschillende domotica-applicaties zoals Home Assistant, Domoticz en openHAB. De software kan alleen gebruikt worden in combinatie met een ConBee-usb-stick of een RaspBee Shield voor de Raspberry Pi. Meer informatie over deCONZ kan op ons forum worden gevonden. De changelog sinds versie 2.26.3 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

deCONZ version 2.27.6

Fix raw JSON DDF load order for user location #7851

deCONZ version 2.27.5-beta

Fix consumption value for Innr SP 240 #7835

Fix crash on macOS #7817

Fix deCONZ UI coordinator name displayed empty ec4724

Fix macOS OpenSSL library loading 9a404e

Fix Osram Plug Z3 OTA update reboot cycle 523c50

There's a new ConBee III firmware version 0x26530900 with important fixes for device joining. v2.27.4-beta Pre-release

Change DDF bundle file extension to .ddb to align with UI node labels #7813

Fix Philips Hue dimmer switch configuration in Phoscon App

Fix Philips Hue wall switch configuration of newer models in Phoscon App #7785

Fix Ikea Starvind not showing up in Phoscon App #7775

deCONZ version 2.27.3-beta

DDF clone for Tuya Soil sensor (_TZE204_myd45weu) #7808

DDF for Drayton Wiser Radiator Thermostat iTRV #7801

Add DDF for Wiser room thermostat CCTFR6400 #7798

BufString use U_ASSERT() instead of assert() #7809

DDF loader improve logging; load DDFs where manufacturer name constant is unknown #7796

Fix DDF get descriptors request #7803

Fix loading OpenSSL library #7802 4b34e5 5c424b

Fix Xiaomi curtain file extension #7797

Fix atom table assigning 0 index on some setups which made problems while loading DDFs 6e4766

Work has started to support HTTPS / SSL connections, by default with self signed certificates. This should land in a few weeks for testing and also gets rid of Qt Network and Websockets modules. In contrast to the current the new implementation supports IPv4 and IPv6 on the same listening sockets. As SSL backend OpenSSL is used, with the goal to support others like WolfSSL in future.

deCONZ version 2.27.2-beta

This is a hot fix release for v2.27.x versions.

Fix loading of DDFs due constants.json race #7793

deCONZ version 2.27.1-beta

Fix loading of DDFs on Linux which prevented various devices to work 224d91 #7783 #7785 #7776 #7775

lidl/hg08673 / TS011F - Removed stray ";" that stopped consumption from working #7779

DDF for Tuya covering reverse configuration #7739

DDF for Tuya 4-gang switches (_TZ3000_a4xycprs, _TZ3000_u3nv1jwk) #7781

Support uploading zipped DDF bundles via Phoscon App as they can be downloaded from pull requests. A Zip file can contain one or multiple bundles.

Improve bulk upload of DDF bundles and hotreload #7792

REST API remove single DDF descriptor request #7790

REST API GET DDF bundle descriptor, return file hash #7789

Log which modelid / manufacturer names lookup DDFs #7788

REST API improve DDF upload error reporting #7791

Add interaction dispatcher workflow #7772

Rename Marthoc-docker to deconz-docker in bug_report.yml #7768

deCONZ version 2.27.0-beta

This release has two larger highlights.

Since 2012 the deCONZ core application, aka the GUI that runs the REST-API plugin was Closed Source and is now released as Open Source in the https://github.com/dresden-elektronik/deconz GIT repository. This is the first release build from that repository. Reach out to the repository description to read about the goals and future development path of deCONZ.

The second big change is the new DDF Bundle feature as tech preview.

This brings:

Faster shipping of device integrations

Independent of deCONZ releases

Much more robustness, since new DDFs / bundles can't break others and can be rolled back on a per device basis.

Automatic CI builds for test versions of new DDF bundles during GitHub PRs

For example: When a new device gets supported or updated you only need to upload one DDF bundle (file extension .ddf ) via Phoscon App or REST-API. It is picket up right away for respective devices. No need to update or even restart deCONZ. This release only has a rudimentary UI in the Phoscon App to upload new DDF bundles. This will be extended to provide more easily accessible control available already via REST-API.

There are also new Web based community projects as https://deconz-community.github.io/ddf-tools in development to tinker with and search for DDF bundles, which will play an important role soon. For more technical under the hood details and what the fuzz is about please visit #7750.

Work in Progress: There is one notable limitation that switches which depend on button_maps.json aren't handled fully by bundles yet, this will be resolved soon.

Note for Developers: From the workflow perspective how to edit DDFs this still works as before by editing the usual JSON files. These are also shipped as before in the devices/ directory. Via REST-API a device can be instructed to use bundles or raw JSON files with hot-reload. The bundles themself are build by CI in PRs. A more detailed picture will be given in a live session :)

DDF for Tapestry Presence Z1 #7657

DDF for Yagusmart Zigbee Smart Wall Light Switch 1 Gang No Neutral Wire Required #7699

Normalized names for Tuya remotes and added variant for TZ3000_TS0041 #7718

DDF add tuya clone for Soil sensor #7753

DDF clone for Namron Touch thermostat 16A (4512752) #7731

DDF clone for Tuya door sensor (_TZ3000_1bwpjvlz) #7700

DDF for Moes ZM-105-M 1 gang dimmer (_TZE204_dcnsggvz) #7708

DDF for Moes ZM-105-M 1-Gang Dimmer Module #7715

DDF clones for Hue white ambiance ZB3 lights (LTA009, LTU001, 915005996501) #7694

DDF for IKEA TRADFRI Driver 30W #7695

Add DDF for icasa AC Dimmer ICZB-IW11D #7697

DDF for Ikea Badring water leak sensor #7707

Fix state of Hue lights not always updated correctly #7704

DDF clones for Tuya TS0210 vibration sensors and renamed DDF #7706

DDF clone for Tuya 2-gang switch (_TZ3000_mtnpt6ws) #7712

DDF clone for Tuya _TZ3000_TS011F_smart_plug #7717

DDF for Aqara curtain driver E1 Rod Version ZNCLBL01LM #7572

DDF for Sunricher Ceiling Mount Microwave Occupancy Sensor SR-ZG9030A-MW #7677

DDF for Bosch Light/shutter control II #7683

Add support for Hue LWA028 #7690

DDF Tuya multi sensor clone (_TZE200_zl1kmjqx) #7658

DDF Tuya clone _TZ3000_hhiodade and update general.xml #7680

DDF for Tuya smoke sensor YG400A (_TZ3210_up3pngle) #7593

DDF for Namron 4512762 open/close sensor #7594

DDF for Aqara T1 wireless mini switch WB-R02D #7595

DDF for Xiaomi Aqara wireless switch WXKG11LM #7590

DDF for Xiaomi Mijia Wireless Switch WXKG01LM #7589

DDF for IKEA ASKVADER on/off switch #7592

DDF for Sonoff SNZB-06P #7582

DDF for Bosch Thermostat II 230V #7575

DDF for Sonoff TRVZB Thermostat #7357

Support for DDF bundles #7750

Add workflow for DDF Bundles #7743

Add UUID for all DDF files #7742

Remove referer filter on deletePassword endpoint #7749

Make various database function local to database.cpp #7727

Improve support for GET file HTTP response #7725

Use modelid.toLatin1String() in sendConfigureReportingRequest() #7724

Refactor string cache to use atom table #7723

Add CJ JSON parser #7722

Add scratch memory allocator #7721

DDF set Gold status for Moes MS-104BZ #7714