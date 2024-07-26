Versie 2.27.6 van deCONZ is uitgekomen. DeCONZ is een Zigbee-gateway ontwikkeld door Dresden Elektronik. Met deze gateway is het mogelijk om Zigbee-apparaten van verschillende fabrikanten aan te sturen door middel van de Phoscon-webapp. De deCONZ-gateway is los te gebruiken, maar ook in combinatie met verschillende domotica-applicaties zoals Home Assistant, Domoticz en openHAB. De software kan alleen gebruikt worden in combinatie met een ConBee-usb-stick of een RaspBee Shield voor de Raspberry Pi. Meer informatie over deCONZ kan op ons forum worden gevonden. De changelog sinds versie 2.26.3 kan hieronder worden gevonden.
deCONZ version 2.27.6Bug Fixes
- Fix raw JSON DDF load order for user location #7851
deCONZ version 2.27.5-betaBug Fixes
Firmware
- Fix consumption value for Innr SP 240 #7835
- Fix crash on macOS #7817
- Fix deCONZ UI coordinator name displayed empty ec4724
- Fix macOS OpenSSL library loading 9a404e
- Fix Osram Plug Z3 OTA update reboot cycle 523c50
There's a new ConBee III firmware version 0x26530900 with important fixes for device joining. v2.27.4-beta Pre-releaseEnhancements
Bugfixes
- Change DDF bundle file extension to .ddb to align with UI node labels #7813
- Fix Philips Hue dimmer switch configuration in Phoscon App
- Fix Philips Hue wall switch configuration of newer models in Phoscon App #7785
- Fix Ikea Starvind not showing up in Phoscon App #7775
deCONZ version 2.27.3-betaDevice Support
Enhancements
- DDF clone for Tuya Soil sensor (_TZE204_myd45weu) #7808
- DDF for Drayton Wiser Radiator Thermostat iTRV #7801
- Add DDF for Wiser room thermostat CCTFR6400 #7798
Bug Fixes
- BufString use U_ASSERT() instead of assert() #7809
- DDF loader improve logging; load DDFs where manufacturer name constant is unknown #7796
Misc
- Fix DDF get descriptors request #7803
- Fix loading OpenSSL library #7802 4b34e5 5c424b
- Fix Xiaomi curtain file extension #7797
- Fix atom table assigning 0 index on some setups which made problems while loading DDFs 6e4766
Work has started to support HTTPS / SSL connections, by default with self signed certificates. This should land in a few weeks for testing and also gets rid of Qt Network and Websockets modules. In contrast to the current the new implementation supports IPv4 and IPv6 on the same listening sockets. As SSL backend OpenSSL is used, with the goal to support others like WolfSSL in future.
deCONZ version 2.27.2-beta
This is a hot fix release for v2.27.x versions.Bug Fixes
Fix loading of DDFs due constants.json race #7793
deCONZ version 2.27.1-betaBug Fixes
Device Support
- Fix loading of DDFs on Linux which prevented various devices to work 224d91 #7783 #7785 #7776 #7775
- lidl/hg08673 / TS011F - Removed stray ";" that stopped consumption from working #7779
Enhancements
- DDF for Tuya covering reverse configuration #7739
- DDF for Tuya 4-gang switches (_TZ3000_a4xycprs, _TZ3000_u3nv1jwk) #7781
- Support uploading zipped DDF bundles via Phoscon App as they can be downloaded from pull requests. A Zip file can contain one or multiple bundles.
- Improve bulk upload of DDF bundles and hotreload #7792
- REST API remove single DDF descriptor request #7790
- REST API GET DDF bundle descriptor, return file hash #7789
- Log which modelid / manufacturer names lookup DDFs #7788
- REST API improve DDF upload error reporting #7791
- Add interaction dispatcher workflow #7772
- Rename Marthoc-docker to deconz-docker in bug_report.yml #7768
deCONZ version 2.27.0-beta
This release has two larger highlights.deCONZ is now Open Source
Since 2012 the deCONZ core application, aka the GUI that runs the REST-API plugin was Closed Source and is now released as Open Source in the https://github.com/dresden-elektronik/deconz GIT repository. This is the first release build from that repository. Reach out to the repository description to read about the goals and future development path of deCONZ.DDF Bundle Support
The second big change is the new DDF Bundle feature as tech preview.
This brings:
- Faster shipping of device integrations
- Independent of deCONZ releases
- Much more robustness, since new DDFs / bundles can't break others and can be rolled back on a per device basis.
- Automatic CI builds for test versions of new DDF bundles during GitHub PRs
For example: When a new device gets supported or updated you only need to upload one DDF bundle (file extension
.ddf) via Phoscon App or REST-API. It is picket up right away for respective devices. No need to update or even restart deCONZ. This release only has a rudimentary UI in the Phoscon App to upload new DDF bundles. This will be extended to provide more easily accessible control available already via REST-API.
There are also new Web based community projects as https://deconz-community.github.io/ddf-tools in development to tinker with and search for DDF bundles, which will play an important role soon. For more technical under the hood details and what the fuzz is about please visit #7750.
Work in Progress: There is one notable limitation that switches which depend on
button_maps.jsonaren't handled fully by bundles yet, this will be resolved soon.
Note for Developers: From the workflow perspective how to edit DDFs this still works as before by editing the usual JSON files. These are also shipped as before in theDevice Support
devices/directory. Via REST-API a device can be instructed to use bundles or raw JSON files with hot-reload. The bundles themself are build by CI in PRs. A more detailed picture will be given in a live session :)
Enhancements
- DDF for Tapestry Presence Z1 #7657
- DDF for Yagusmart Zigbee Smart Wall Light Switch 1 Gang No Neutral Wire Required #7699
- Normalized names for Tuya remotes and added variant for TZ3000_TS0041 #7718
- DDF add tuya clone for Soil sensor #7753
- DDF clone for Namron Touch thermostat 16A (4512752) #7731
- DDF clone for Tuya door sensor (_TZ3000_1bwpjvlz) #7700
- DDF for Moes ZM-105-M 1 gang dimmer (_TZE204_dcnsggvz) #7708
- DDF for Moes ZM-105-M 1-Gang Dimmer Module #7715
- DDF clones for Hue white ambiance ZB3 lights (LTA009, LTU001, 915005996501) #7694
- DDF for IKEA TRADFRI Driver 30W #7695
- Add DDF for icasa AC Dimmer ICZB-IW11D #7697
- DDF for Ikea Badring water leak sensor #7707
- Fix state of Hue lights not always updated correctly #7704
- DDF clones for Tuya TS0210 vibration sensors and renamed DDF #7706
- DDF clone for Tuya 2-gang switch (_TZ3000_mtnpt6ws) #7712
- DDF clone for Tuya _TZ3000_TS011F_smart_plug #7717
- DDF for Aqara curtain driver E1 Rod Version ZNCLBL01LM #7572
- DDF for Sunricher Ceiling Mount Microwave Occupancy Sensor SR-ZG9030A-MW #7677
- DDF for Bosch Light/shutter control II #7683
- Add support for Hue LWA028 #7690
- DDF Tuya multi sensor clone (_TZE200_zl1kmjqx) #7658
- DDF Tuya clone _TZ3000_hhiodade and update general.xml #7680
- DDF for Tuya smoke sensor YG400A (_TZ3210_up3pngle) #7593
- DDF for Namron 4512762 open/close sensor #7594
- DDF for Aqara T1 wireless mini switch WB-R02D #7595
- DDF for Xiaomi Aqara wireless switch WXKG11LM #7590
- DDF for Xiaomi Mijia Wireless Switch WXKG01LM #7589
- DDF for IKEA ASKVADER on/off switch #7592
- DDF for Sonoff SNZB-06P #7582
- DDF for Bosch Thermostat II 230V #7575
- DDF for Sonoff TRVZB Thermostat #7357
Bug Fixes
- Support for DDF bundles #7750
- Add workflow for DDF Bundles #7743
- Add UUID for all DDF files #7742
- Remove referer filter on deletePassword endpoint #7749
- Make various database function local to database.cpp #7727
- Improve support for GET file HTTP response #7725
- Use modelid.toLatin1String() in sendConfigureReportingRequest() #7724
- Refactor string cache to use atom table #7723
- Add CJ JSON parser #7722
- Add scratch memory allocator #7721
- DDF set Gold status for Moes MS-104BZ #7714
- Fix Ikea Rodret group bindings/button events #7757
- Fix script paths for DDF files #7726
- Fix introspect response #7751
- Update API responses for time config #7745
- Fix typo in group api #7748
- Remove unused Ikea blind DDF's #7736
- Fix pairing Profalux roller shutter in legacy code #7735
- Add missing file extension #7732
- Removing erroneous temperature exposure for Aqara SSM-U01 switch #7719
- Fix state of Hue lights not always updated correctly #7704
- Fix temperature reporting for Aqara Single Switch Module T1 (With Neutral) SSM-U01 #7650
- Revert "DDF clone for Namron Touch thermostat 16A (4512752)" #7733