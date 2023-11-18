Versie 2.24.2 van deCONZ is uitgekomen. DeCONZ is een Zigbee-gateway ontwikkeld door Dresden Elektronik. Met deze gateway is het mogelijk om Zigbee-apparaten van verschillende fabrikanten aan te sturen door middel van de Phoscon-webapp. De deCONZ-gateway is los te gebruiken, maar ook in combinatie met verschillende domotica-applicaties zoals Home Assistant, Domoticz en openHAB. De software kan alleen gebruikt worden in combinatie met een ConBee-usb-stick of een RaspBee Shield voor de Raspberry Pi. Meer informatie over deCONZ kan op ons forum worden gevonden. De changelog sinds versie 2.23.2 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

deCONZ 2.24.2 Fix Hue lights validator errors #7285

Fix wrong value for state/open on window covering devices #7314

on window covering devices #7314 Correct battery reporting attribute for Aqara E1 open/close sensor MCCGQ14LM #7279

Fix potential crashes during device pairing

Fix macOS backup/restore

Code sign and notarize macOS version deCONZ 2.24.1-beta This version runs smoother and use less CPU due changes in deCONZ core and the UI to tame heavy repainting and line drawing. Device Support Add support for another Hue Bloom modelid #7277

#7277 DDF add some clone for Tuya water sensor #7271

DDF for Tuya / Nous contact sensor E3 sensor (_TZ3000_v7chgqso) #7260

Add DDF for frient MOSZB-154 motion sensor pro #7264

New DDF for all IKEA blinds #7245

Updated DDF for IKEA STARKVIND Air Purifier #7248

DDF for IKEA VINDSTYRKA #7246

DDF for IKEA SYMFONISK sound contoller #7240

DDF for IKEA TRADFRI on/off switch #7237

DDF for IKEA TRADFRI motion sensor #7243

DDF for IKEA TRADFRI wireless dimmer #7242

DDF for IKEA TRADFRI open/close remote #7236

DDF for IKEA TRADFRI signal repeater #7249

DDF for IKEA TRADFRI SHORTCUT button #7235

DDF for TRADFRI remote control #7234

DDF for IKEA SYMFONISK sound remote gen2 #7233

DDF for IKEA STYRBAR remote control N2 #7232

DDF for IKEA RODRET dimmer #7230

IKEA bulbs: add productid #7244

#7244 Update DDFs for Hue motion sensors #7247

DDF for Aqara T1 temperature and humidity Sensor WSDCGQ12LM #7241

DDF for Legrand / BTicino Master remote SW Home / Away #7228

DDF for Hue secure contact sensor #7227 Enhancements Small adjustments on the bug report issue template #7274

Replace Markdown with YAML issue templates #7262

IKEA Rodret dimmer add config/alert #7238

#7238 Support new IKEA firmware battery percentage changes #7269

Update DDFs with current zcl:attr function names #7272

function names #7272 Support DataTypeReal #7253

#7253 Add API and websocket support for state/measured_value and corresponding cap items. #7252

and corresponding items. #7252 Rename state{x,y} item generic file #7251 Bug Fixes Fix heavy bogus database writes #7281

Fix CLIP sensor's config/battery not restored #7257

not restored #7257 Fix compiler warning for QLatin1String bounds #7258

Reformat JSON and fix JavaScript eslint warnings #7229