Versie 2.24.2 van deCONZ is uitgekomen. DeCONZ is een Zigbee-gateway ontwikkeld door Dresden Elektronik. Met deze gateway is het mogelijk om Zigbee-apparaten van verschillende fabrikanten aan te sturen door middel van de Phoscon-webapp. De deCONZ-gateway is los te gebruiken, maar ook in combinatie met verschillende domotica-applicaties zoals Home Assistant, Domoticz en openHAB. De software kan alleen gebruikt worden in combinatie met een ConBee-usb-stick of een RaspBee Shield voor de Raspberry Pi. Meer informatie over deCONZ kan op ons forum worden gevonden. De changelog sinds versie 2.23.2 kan hieronder worden gevonden.
deCONZ 2.24.2
- Fix Hue lights validator errors #7285
- Fix wrong value for
state/openon window covering devices #7314
- Correct battery reporting attribute for Aqara E1 open/close sensor MCCGQ14LM #7279
- Fix potential crashes during device pairing
- Fix macOS backup/restore
- Code sign and notarize macOS version
deCONZ 2.24.1-beta
This version runs smoother and use less CPU due changes in deCONZ core and the UI to tame heavy repainting and line drawing.Device Support
Enhancements
- Add support for another Hue Bloom
modelid#7277
- DDF add some clone for Tuya water sensor #7271
- DDF for Tuya / Nous contact sensor E3 sensor (_TZ3000_v7chgqso) #7260
- Add DDF for frient MOSZB-154 motion sensor pro #7264
- New DDF for all IKEA blinds #7245
- Updated DDF for IKEA STARKVIND Air Purifier #7248
- DDF for IKEA VINDSTYRKA #7246
- DDF for IKEA SYMFONISK sound contoller #7240
- DDF for IKEA TRADFRI on/off switch #7237
- DDF for IKEA TRADFRI motion sensor #7243
- DDF for IKEA TRADFRI wireless dimmer #7242
- DDF for IKEA TRADFRI open/close remote #7236
- DDF for IKEA TRADFRI signal repeater #7249
- DDF for IKEA TRADFRI SHORTCUT button #7235
- DDF for TRADFRI remote control #7234
- DDF for IKEA SYMFONISK sound remote gen2 #7233
- DDF for IKEA STYRBAR remote control N2 #7232
- DDF for IKEA RODRET dimmer #7230
- IKEA bulbs: add
productid#7244
- Update DDFs for Hue motion sensors #7247
- DDF for Aqara T1 temperature and humidity Sensor WSDCGQ12LM #7241
- DDF for Legrand / BTicino Master remote SW Home / Away #7228
- DDF for Hue secure contact sensor #7227
Bug Fixes
- Small adjustments on the bug report issue template #7274
- Replace Markdown with YAML issue templates #7262
- IKEA Rodret dimmer add
config/alert#7238
- Support new IKEA firmware battery percentage changes #7269
- Update DDFs with current
zcl:attrfunction names #7272
- Support
DataTypeReal#7253
- Add API and websocket support for
state/measured_valueand corresponding
capitems. #7252
- Rename state{x,y} item generic file #7251