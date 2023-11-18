Software-update: deCONZ 2.24.2

deCONZ logo (79 pix)Versie 2.24.2 van deCONZ is uitgekomen. DeCONZ is een Zigbee-gateway ontwikkeld door Dresden Elektronik. Met deze gateway is het mogelijk om Zigbee-apparaten van verschillende fabrikanten aan te sturen door middel van de Phoscon-webapp. De deCONZ-gateway is los te gebruiken, maar ook in combinatie met verschillende domotica-applicaties zoals Home Assistant, Domoticz en openHAB. De software kan alleen gebruikt worden in combinatie met een ConBee-usb-stick of een RaspBee Shield voor de Raspberry Pi. Meer informatie over deCONZ kan op ons forum worden gevonden. De changelog sinds versie 2.23.2 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

deCONZ 2.24.2

  • Fix Hue lights validator errors #7285
  • Fix wrong value for state/open on window covering devices #7314
  • Correct battery reporting attribute for Aqara E1 open/close sensor MCCGQ14LM #7279
  • Fix potential crashes during device pairing
  • Fix macOS backup/restore
  • Code sign and notarize macOS version

deCONZ 2.24.1-beta

This version runs smoother and use less CPU due changes in deCONZ core and the UI to tame heavy repainting and line drawing.

Device Support
  • Add support for another Hue Bloom modelid #7277
  • DDF add some clone for Tuya water sensor #7271
  • DDF for Tuya / Nous contact sensor E3 sensor (_TZ3000_v7chgqso) #7260
  • Add DDF for frient MOSZB-154 motion sensor pro #7264
  • New DDF for all IKEA blinds #7245
  • Updated DDF for IKEA STARKVIND Air Purifier #7248
  • DDF for IKEA VINDSTYRKA #7246
  • DDF for IKEA SYMFONISK sound contoller #7240
  • DDF for IKEA TRADFRI on/off switch #7237
  • DDF for IKEA TRADFRI motion sensor #7243
  • DDF for IKEA TRADFRI wireless dimmer #7242
  • DDF for IKEA TRADFRI open/close remote #7236
  • DDF for IKEA TRADFRI signal repeater #7249
  • DDF for IKEA TRADFRI SHORTCUT button #7235
  • DDF for TRADFRI remote control #7234
  • DDF for IKEA SYMFONISK sound remote gen2 #7233
  • DDF for IKEA STYRBAR remote control N2 #7232
  • DDF for IKEA RODRET dimmer #7230
  • IKEA bulbs: add productid #7244
  • Update DDFs for Hue motion sensors #7247
  • DDF for Aqara T1 temperature and humidity Sensor WSDCGQ12LM #7241
  • DDF for Legrand / BTicino Master remote SW Home / Away #7228
  • DDF for Hue secure contact sensor #7227
Enhancements
  • Small adjustments on the bug report issue template #7274
  • Replace Markdown with YAML issue templates #7262
  • IKEA Rodret dimmer add config/alert #7238
  • Support new IKEA firmware battery percentage changes #7269
  • Update DDFs with current zcl:attr function names #7272
  • Support DataTypeReal #7253
  • Add API and websocket support for state/measured_value and corresponding cap items. #7252
  • Rename state{x,y} item generic file #7251
Bug Fixes
  • Fix heavy bogus database writes #7281
  • Fix CLIP sensor's config/battery not restored #7257
  • Fix compiler warning for QLatin1String bounds #7258
  • Reformat JSON and fix JavaScript eslint warnings #7229

deCONZ

Versienummer 2.24.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website deCONZ
Download https://deconz.dresden-elektronik.de/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

18-11-2023 • 08:57

18-11-2023 • 08:57

7

Bron: deCONZ

Reacties (7)

Dwazer 18 november 2023 13:06
Ik heb deze stick zelf draaien i.c.m. ZHA in HA.
Maar dat updateproces heeft mij altijd in de weg gezeten: Of er kwam een foutmelding, of bij het nalezen van install logs was er een "Update" directory niet aangemaakt vanwege %INSERTRESON%".

Na even stoeien, zit ik nog op versie 2.22.02.

Zijn er meer mensen die er moeite mee hebben?
En ja deze had ik uiteraard al gevonden :)
Maar wellicht is het bereik vanaf hier groter :)
Gizz @Dwazer18 november 2023 14:58
Ik heb deze stick zelf draaien i.c.m. ZHA in HA.
Nee? :) deCONZ is geen stick, deCONZ is software en de tegenhanger van ZHA en Z2M.

Nu zijn er twee opties, afgaande op je verhaal:
  • Je gebruikt een ConBee-stick in combinatie met ZHA.
  • Je gebruikt een ConBee-stick in combinatie met deCONZ.
In het eerste geval kun je hier terecht met je vraag.
lenwar @Dwazer18 november 2023 16:19
Als je Deconz als HA-addon gebruikt (ik maak even een aanname), moet je gewoon wachten tot er een geupdatte versie van de addon is.

Zoals @Gizz hieronder al zegt. DeCONZ is een stuk software. Een HA-addon is een container. Containers zijn statisch. (Je kan ze niet aanpassen). Mocht je toch wat aangepast hebben is het ongedaan na een reboot van de container.
Fdirckx @Dwazer20 november 2023 07:03
Ik heb zelf de container her installed na dat ik een backup heb gedraaid van de oude.
Dit werkte alleen maar update deed hij niet maar eerst weg gooien en her installeren wel.

deconzcommunity/deconz
LeGato23 19 november 2023 13:00
De 2.24.02 Windows versie is nog niet beschikbaar?

Edit: De 2.24.02 update is inmiddels beschikaar met dank aan @Mimiix

[Reactie gewijzigd door LeGato23 op 26 juli 2024 19:37]

Dwazer @LeGato2320 november 2023 10:36
Nee, zo te zien niet en deze URL loopt dood O-)
Mimiix @Dwazer21 november 2023 10:25
Nu wel beschikbaar :)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

