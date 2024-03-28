Versie 2.26.3 van deCONZ is uitgekomen. DeCONZ is een Zigbee-gateway ontwikkeld door Dresden Elektronik. Met deze gateway is het mogelijk om Zigbee-apparaten van verschillende fabrikanten aan te sturen door middel van de Phoscon-webapp. De deCONZ-gateway is los te gebruiken, maar ook in combinatie met verschillende domotica-applicaties zoals Home Assistant, Domoticz en openHAB. De software kan alleen gebruikt worden in combinatie met een ConBee-usb-stick of een RaspBee Shield voor de Raspberry Pi. Meer informatie over deCONZ kan op ons forum worden gevonden. De changelog sinds versie 2.25.3 kan hieronder worden gevonden.
deCONZ version 2.26.3
Based on v2.26.2-beta, now stable (no further changes).
deCONZ version 2.26.2-betaDevice Support
Enhancements
- DDF for Aqara E1 Water Leak Sensor SJCGQ13LM #7676
- Mode in State attribute in Hue Effects cluster as bitmap #7652
Bug Fixes
- Don't load rules lasttriggered and timestriggered from database #7678
- Replace use of deCONZ::jsonStringFromMap() by Json::serialize() #7675
- Improve rules database handling #7672
- Move REST API common code to rest_api.cpp/h #7674
- Fix printf format warnings and align DEV prefix in device.cpp #7669
- Show used OpenSSL version in about dialog.
- Improve fonts on Windows and macOS in about and main window connection dialogs.
- DDF for ubisys S1(-R) corrected #7630
- Use bundled OpenSSL on macOS #7668
- Show correct deCONZ version in macOS app bundle details #7670
deCONZ version 2.26.1-betaDevice Support
Enhancements
- DDF clone for Tuya 2 channel module (_TZ3000_nuenzetq) #7624
- DDF clone for Tuya contact sensor (_TZ3000_zgrffiwg) #7631
- DDF variant for Tuya 2-channel switch (_TZ3000_lmlsduws) #7612
- DDF for LEDVANCE A60 FIL DIM T #7610
- DDF for OSRAM PAR16 50 TW (GU10) #7609
Bug Fixes
- DDF for Ikea on/off switch firmware versions before 0x23079631 #7643
Note: After the update it can take a while until the new DDF is picket up, pressing the top button and waiting for ca. 1 minute should complete the process.
- Expose OTA file version for matchexpr #7642
- DEV refresh non sleeper endpoints and simple descriptors once per session #7637
- JS add R.hasCluster(ep,clusterId [,side]) #7634
- Remove old and unused QT Javascript engine code #7629
- Refactor DuktapeJS memory management, use deCONZ library #7628
- Prevent store ResourceItem item of RDevice resource in APS indication #7627
- Don't poll unsupported ZCL attributes more than once #7625
- Relax reporting interval of Sonfoff SNZB-02 multisensor #7616
- More detailed ZGP logging, relax Friends of Hue switch detection #7611
- Improve ResourceItem::setValue() usage in Device class #7607
- Add default refresh.interval of 5 secs to state/hue item #7606
- DDF support disable binding table requests #7605
- deCONZ core now tries to extract the extended address of an incoming packet from the neighbor tables if it isn't known otherwise. This prevents things getting stuck in case a device changes it's NWK address.
- Support
--devparameter on Windows d12e75
- GCFFlasher shipped with deCONZ updated to version v4.4.0
New Phoscon App Automations feature (BETA)
- Fix adding non existing clusters to devices and shown in the GUI, this could have happened when requests for such a cluster were send to a device and it responded with ZCL unsupported attribute status code.
- Philips Hue ZLL/ZB3 match DDF only for newer firmware #7635
- Fix non stop reading of binding table for legacy devices #7638
- Fix consumption reporting for Lidl SilverCrest (_TZ3000_j1v25l17) #7621
- Fix negative value for sensitivity for Aqara/Xiaomi vibration sensor #7618
- Fix StateChange write with invalid values on boot #7626
- Fix OSRAM Classic A60 W clear crash #7613
- Fix OSRAM Classic A60 RGBW crash #7608
- Fix for IKEA Tradfri control outlet #7604
- Fix unnecessary read requests for some Xiaomi devices #7602
The old sensor control is quite limited in support for various sensors. Automations are our new generic way to setup rules with sensors and other devices. Read more about it here.
deCONZ version 2.26.0-betaDevice Support
Enhancements
- DDF for Moes Thermostat #7585
Bug Fixes
- Relax polling of DDF devices without refresh.interval #7601
- IKEA Vallhorn add missing bindings for light #7584