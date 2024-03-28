Versie 2.26.3 van deCONZ is uitgekomen. DeCONZ is een Zigbee-gateway ontwikkeld door Dresden Elektronik. Met deze gateway is het mogelijk om Zigbee-apparaten van verschillende fabrikanten aan te sturen door middel van de Phoscon-webapp. De deCONZ-gateway is los te gebruiken, maar ook in combinatie met verschillende domotica-applicaties zoals Home Assistant, Domoticz en openHAB. De software kan alleen gebruikt worden in combinatie met een ConBee-usb-stick of een RaspBee Shield voor de Raspberry Pi. Meer informatie over deCONZ kan op ons forum worden gevonden. De changelog sinds versie 2.25.3 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

deCONZ version 2.26.3

Based on v2.26.2-beta, now stable (no further changes).

deCONZ version 2.26.2-beta

DDF for Aqara E1 Water Leak Sensor SJCGQ13LM #7676

Mode in State attribute in Hue Effects cluster as bitmap #7652

Don't load rules lasttriggered and timestriggered from database #7678

Replace use of deCONZ::jsonStringFromMap() by Json::serialize() #7675

Improve rules database handling #7672

Move REST API common code to rest_api.cpp/h #7674

Fix printf format warnings and align DEV prefix in device.cpp #7669

Show used OpenSSL version in about dialog.

Improve fonts on Windows and macOS in about and main window connection dialogs.

DDF for ubisys S1(-R) corrected #7630

Use bundled OpenSSL on macOS #7668

Show correct deCONZ version in macOS app bundle details #7670

deCONZ version 2.26.1-beta

DDF clone for Tuya 2 channel module (_TZ3000_nuenzetq) #7624

DDF clone for Tuya contact sensor (_TZ3000_zgrffiwg) #7631

DDF variant for Tuya 2-channel switch (_TZ3000_lmlsduws) #7612

DDF for LEDVANCE A60 FIL DIM T #7610

DDF for OSRAM PAR16 50 TW (GU10) #7609

DDF for Ikea on/off switch firmware versions before 0x23079631 #7643

Note: After the update it can take a while until the new DDF is picket up, pressing the top button and waiting for ca. 1 minute should complete the process.

Note: After the update it can take a while until the new DDF is picket up, pressing the top button and waiting for ca. 1 minute should complete the process. Expose OTA file version for matchexpr #7642

DEV refresh non sleeper endpoints and simple descriptors once per session #7637

JS add R.hasCluster(ep,clusterId [,side]) #7634

Remove old and unused QT Javascript engine code #7629

Refactor DuktapeJS memory management, use deCONZ library #7628

Prevent store ResourceItem item of RDevice resource in APS indication #7627

Don't poll unsupported ZCL attributes more than once #7625

Relax reporting interval of Sonfoff SNZB-02 multisensor #7616

More detailed ZGP logging, relax Friends of Hue switch detection #7611

Improve ResourceItem::setValue() usage in Device class #7607

Add default refresh.interval of 5 secs to state/hue item #7606

DDF support disable binding table requests #7605

deCONZ core now tries to extract the extended address of an incoming packet from the neighbor tables if it isn't known otherwise. This prevents things getting stuck in case a device changes it's NWK address.

Support --dev parameter on Windows d12e75

parameter on Windows d12e75 GCFFlasher shipped with deCONZ updated to version v4.4.0

Fix adding non existing clusters to devices and shown in the GUI, this could have happened when requests for such a cluster were send to a device and it responded with ZCL unsupported attribute status code.

Philips Hue ZLL/ZB3 match DDF only for newer firmware #7635

Fix non stop reading of binding table for legacy devices #7638

Fix consumption reporting for Lidl SilverCrest (_TZ3000_j1v25l17) #7621

Fix negative value for sensitivity for Aqara/Xiaomi vibration sensor #7618

Fix StateChange write with invalid values on boot #7626

Fix OSRAM Classic A60 W clear crash #7613

Fix OSRAM Classic A60 RGBW crash #7608

Fix for IKEA Tradfri control outlet #7604

Fix unnecessary read requests for some Xiaomi devices #7602

The old sensor control is quite limited in support for various sensors. Automations are our new generic way to setup rules with sensors and other devices. Read more about it here.

deCONZ version 2.26.0-beta

DDF for Moes Thermostat #7585

Relax polling of DDF devices without refresh.interval #7601

IKEA Vallhorn add missing bindings for light #7584