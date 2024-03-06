Software-update: Home Assistant Core 2024.3.0

Home Assistant logo (79 pix) Versie 2024.3.0 van Home Assistant Core is uitgebracht. Home Assistant Core is een opensourceplatform voor homeautomation gemaakt in Python 3. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het MQTT-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie over Home Assistant verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons eigen forum. De volledige releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn hier te vinden; dit is de aankondiging daaruit:

2024.3: Drag 'n Drop it like it's hot!

Yes, you read the title right! I’m super stoked about this one. It has been talked about for ages… I promise it is real: Drag ’n drop for dashboards is finally here! A first experimental version of the section dashboard that supports drag ’n drop. A tremendous step forward and an even bigger milestone for Home Assistant! But don’t be blinded by these Dungeons ’n Dragons; there is a lot more!

New intents for Assist (I can finally tell my vacuum to start cleaning!), using script inputs/fields from the dashboard, and a new energy graph for individual devices. And that is just the tip of the iceberg! Enjoy the release!

Home Assistant

Versienummer 2024.3.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Home Assistant
Download https://home-assistant.io/getting-started/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 06-03-2024 20:54
27 • submitter: Frenck

06-03-2024 • 20:54

27

Submitter: Frenck

Bron: Home Assistant

Update-historie

12-06 Home Assistant Core 2025.6.0 43
08-05 Home Assistant Core 2025.5.0 22
03-04 Home Assistant Core 2025.4.0 26
05-03 Home Assistant Core 2025.3.0 8
06-02 Home Assistant Core 2025.2.0 19
03-01 Home Assistant Core 2025.1.0 71
04-12 Home Assistant Core 2024.12.0 50
06-11 Home Assistant Core 2024.11.0 73
02-10 Home Assistant Core 2024.10.0 12
09-'24 Home Assistant Core 2024.9.0 26
Meer historie

Lees meer

Home Assistant Core

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
Overige software

Reacties (27)

-Moderatie-faq
27
27
9
1
0
15
Wijzig sortering
sweetdude 7 maart 2024 09:18
LET OP: Voor de mensen die updaten van versie 2024.2 naar deze.

Er is een issue voor als je een skyconnect en RFX antenne aan je HA doos hebt hangen. zie dit issue:
https://github.com/home-assistant/core/issues/111224

Ik kwam hem tegen met de update die ik deed naar 2024.2.3.
Toen ik savonds thuis kwam waren de rolluiken niet af die door de RFXcomm niet meer aangestuurd werden.
Het uittrekken van de skyconnect was de oplossing. (gelukkig had ik daar nog niet veel op gekoppeld)
Snotvis 6 maart 2024 21:14
Gave update, heb zin om er mee bezig te gaan - alleen eerst m'n k3s cluster maar eens de projectfase uitkrijgen :'(

On another note: zijn er ervaren HA'ers die weten of je Tuya/smartlife kan bypassen en smart devices direct aan HA kan linken met IP/domeinnaam? Had eerder al gelezen dat Tuya IoT een optie is (als bridge), maar ik zou Tuya liever niet gebruiken als het even kan.
Anoniem: 685461 @Snotvis7 maart 2024 08:04
Ik heb begrepen dat Tuyan Local of Local Tuya ondanks dat de communicatie vanuit Home Assistant naar de apparaat locaal verloopt, de status van de apparaat alsnog wordt doorgegeven naar de cloud.

Je ziet dan ook inderdaad als je een knop aan doet, dat de status in de Tuya app ook verandert. Een oplossing daarvoor schijnt te zijn om de IP adres naar buiten toe te blokkeren in de router of firewall. Dit heb ik zelf niet uitgetest aangezien ik toen over ben gestapt naar Zigbee.
Snotvis @Anoniem: 6854617 maart 2024 11:54
[...] ondanks dat de communicatie vanuit Home Assistant naar de apparaat locaal verloopt, de status van de apparaat alsnog wordt doorgegeven naar de cloud.
Dat zag ik gister ook voorbij komen inderdaad. Tijd om er mee te gaan knutselen, eens te zien welke IP's worden benaderd vanuit de app en hoe de apparaten reageren op een WAN-block :)
patrickvdhart @Anoniem: 6854618 maart 2024 09:09
Ik gebruik de Tuya app niet, heb de Tuya apparaten (wcd, thermometer, open/dicht detectie) via Zigbee2MQTT gekoppeld. Gaat er dan nog data naar Tuya zelf?
Anoniem: 685461 @patrickvdhart8 maart 2024 18:33
In dat geval gaat er geen data naar Tuya. Ik heb zelf ook Tuya devices via ZHA (ook eerder met Zigbee2mqtt geprobeerd). In dat geval wordt de status van de drvice ook niet meer getoond in de Tuya app.
patrickvdhart @Anoniem: 6854619 maart 2024 11:52
Helder, dank je
sjanssen15 @Snotvis7 maart 2024 08:23
Onlangs is er een update uitgebracht voor de Tuya integratie dat je makkelijker kan integreren en ik dacht ook lokaal kan verbinden. De cloud versie wordt wel aangeraden om makkelijker id’s op te halen, maar het moet ook nu lokaal kunnen (wel echt niet leuk om in te stellen dacht ik)
wautah91 @Snotvis7 maart 2024 08:46
Of je device flashen naar ESPHome met tuya cloudcutter (nieuwe apparaten met Beken chips) of tuya convert (oudere apparaten met esp chip).
Snotvis @wautah917 maart 2024 11:58
Pfoe, dat was uitgebreider dan dat ik verwacht had! Dan moet ik daar maar eens goed voor gaan zitten (en een backup van gegevens maken, als ik de comments mag geloven). Linkjes zijn opgeslagen, bedankt :)
Tozz @wautah917 maart 2024 13:32
Werkt niet met Tuya devices die maanden (jaren?) geleden een update gehad hebben
wautah91 @Tozz7 maart 2024 14:00
Dat klopt, niet alle esp gebaseerde apparaten werken. Tuya heeft heel wat apparaten weten te patchen. Voor zo ver ik weet kun je wel alle BK chips flashen
hjtuinenburg @Snotvis6 maart 2024 21:27
Zoek even op LocalTuya
stijnb1234 @hjtuinenburg6 maart 2024 22:00
Of Tuya Local
DikkieDick @hjtuinenburg8 maart 2024 07:10
ik heb daar een tijd mee gewerkt, maar dat vond ik een crime en meeste van de tijd werkte het niet. Ik gebruik nu de Tuya-integratie die de gegevens van iot.tuya.com ophaalt. Dus staan mijn lampen en schakelaars wel in de cloud maar het zal me worst wezen. Dit werkt tenminste (bij mij) naar behoren. Voeg een smartplug toe in de smartlife-app en even later is ie ook in HA zichtbaar.
_Thanatos_ @Snotvis7 maart 2024 13:30
adhv deze thread raakte ik lichtelijk geinteresseerd in wat Tuya is, maar als ik op hun website kijk, dan krijg ik enterprise-jeuk. Het lijkt erop dat het puur software is, een soort alternatief voor Home Assistant, maar dan meer voor de Jan/Janneke Modaal. Maar tegelijkertijd ook developer-options, dus misschien toch stiekem niet voor meneer/mevrouw Modaal?

Dus ik ben benieuwd wat je precies van Tuya gebruikt. En waarom, als je het wil omzeilen met HA, je niet gewoon besluit Tuya niet te gebruiken, gezien het alleen software lijkt te zijn...
Snotvis @_Thanatos_7 maart 2024 14:22
Ik gebruik het atm om een stekkerdoos en 1-2 rgb controllers aan te sturen. In het verleden heb ik heel even HA uitgetest op Docker, maar vrij snel besloten dat ik de rest van m'n containers naar K3s wou verplaatsen. Dit project is nog... gaande, zeg maar.

In ieder geval ben ik me meer gaan richten op self hosten en heb ik meer securityoverwegingen genomen in m'n netwerk, maar Tuya (smart life) is daar toch wel de grootste uitschieter van. In verband met meer IoT software, security en toekomstplannen zou ik alles naar HA willen moven. Op het ogenblik heb ik nog niets om naar over te stappen, maar ik ben zeker bezig met alles vast een beetje voor te kauwen :)
hjtuinenburg @_Thanatos_7 maart 2024 16:27
Tuya is primair hardware, ESP achtige hardware zoals schakelaars die met wifi aan te sturen zijn.

Voor de aansturing gebruikt Tuya cloud technologie, maar veel mensen vinden een outbound verbinding naar de cloud van een (Chinese?) producent niet prettig, of zijn bang voor gevolgen indien producent de server om wat voor reden dan ook uitzet.

Daarvoor zijn dan oplossingen die dezelfde apparatuur lokaal aansturen, of, al dan niet mbv solderen, een andere firmware op de ESP controller flashen voor andere functionaliteit.
DainBramaged @Snotvis7 maart 2024 16:18
Sommig Tuya producten zijn ook naar ESPHome te flashen dat maakt het nog makkelijker.
sys64738 Moderator F&V 6 maart 2024 20:57
Drag-n-drop en die nieuwe layout zijn erg welkome vernieuwingen. Hoewel ik heel blij ben met mijn huidige dashboard was het een behoorlijk gepiel om het netjes te krijgen. Vanaf nu moet dat stukken makkelijker gaan.
_Thanatos_ @sys647387 maart 2024 13:22
Wat was er precies een gepiel aan? Je kunt de order toch gewoon instellen met een nummertje? Of heb jij die optie om de een of andere reden niet?
langestefan 6 maart 2024 20:59
Hele mooie update. D&D wordt al jaren om gevraagd in de community.
geerttttt 7 maart 2024 09:12
Ik ben sinds dit jaar grote fan van Homeassistant en heb nu bijna alles overgezet van mijn domotica. Ook goed om te zien dat er gewerkt wordt aan verbetering van de gebruiksvriendelijkheid maar tegelijkertijd is er nog een lange weg te gaan.

Een normale gebruiker zou vrijwel nooit iets met yaml hoeven te doen bijvoorbeeld. Dat begint nu een beetje te komen.

En meer aanpasbaarheid van het dashboard zou fijn zijn. Het blijven nu altijd widgets met een rond randje die op desktop modus in het midden zweven en willekeurig gerasterd worden en op mobiel full-width blokjes.
_Thanatos_ @geerttttt7 maart 2024 13:35
Net nog erachter gekomen dat OTA updates van zigbee devices een stuk yaml-configuratie vereist. En dat moet zelfs per vendor expliciet aangezet worden. Waarom OTA updates niet gewoon standaard een notificatie geven, met manual update als mogelijke actie, snap ik niks van. Lijkt me een basic feature voor een systeem dat fysieke devices in exclusief beheer neemt.

Maar je hebt dus twee opties:
1. Geen OTA updates. Gewoon niks, nooit.
2. Expliciet per vendor aanzetten. Alle updates gebeuren zonder notificatie, zonder consent.

Je krijg nergens te zien wat er wanneer geupdate is, of als er een update gefaald is. Ja, een of ander verbose log, wat je ook eerst moet aanzetten 🤦🏻‍♂️, maar dat heeft hetzelfde probleem als die yaml-bestanden: daar hoor je niet in te hoeven roeren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door _Thanatos_ op 23 juli 2024 08:16]

BugBoy 6 maart 2024 21:08
Dockerhub heeft nog niet de final van 2024.3 staan. Nog even geduld dus voor de Dockeraars.
CasterTroy @BugBoy7 maart 2024 10:07
Here it is

https://registry.hub.dock...a138e8a35?context=explore
_Thanatos_ 7 maart 2024 13:02
Net geupdate.

Hoe werkt dat drag&drop? Waar zit dat precies? Of moet ik eerst ergens iets aanzetten ofzo?

/edit
Ook jammer dat de lamp-transities nog steeds niet goed werken. Mijn Hue lamp transitiont ALTIJD bij het uitgaan en NOOIT bij het aangaan. Wat ik ook aan transitions configureer. En, voor als de transition configuratie ooit gaat werken, de kortste transition is 1 seconde 🤨

[Reactie gewijzigd door _Thanatos_ op 23 juli 2024 08:16]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq