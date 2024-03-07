TechSmith heeft versie 2024.1 van Snagit uitgebracht. Met dit programma, dat voor zowel Windows als macOS beschikbaar is, kunnen plaatjes, tekst, bewegende beelden en webpagina's worden afgevangen en bewerkt. Zo kunnen er effecten als perspectief, spotlight en magnify op worden losgelaten. Verder kunnen ter verduidelijking teksten, pijlen en cirkels worden aangebracht. De screenshots kunnen als afbeeldingen worden opgeslagen of direct in diverse programma's zoals Word en PowerPoint worden geïmporteerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Features Muted Mic Alert Added messaging to let users know the microphone is muted if Snagit detects mic activity during video recording.

Stamps Refresh Snagit 2024.1.0 comes loaded with even more new stamps to quickly add stylish touches to your images. Stamps included in previous versions of Snagit are still available for free on the TechSmith Assets for Snagit service.

Easy Camera Mode Swapping Added the ability to switch between Fullscreen webcam and Picture-in-Picture video with a single click.

Added the ability to hide Snagit toolbars, previews, and other interface items from completed scrolling and video captures on Windows 10.20H1 and newer. To change this setting, adjust "Hide Snagit during capture and remove Snagit controls from completed captures" in Capture Preferences.

Feature Updates The Snagit Library now shows PNG and JPG files when you save them to your selected library location.

Added a button to the upper right corner of Editor to share feedback and feature requests.

Added an option to Editor Preferences to exclude capture source information from file names and titles when sharing.

Clarified messaging when the library is being indexed after changing the location.

Improved messaging when network connection prevents Snagit from sharing to Screencast.

When you install Stamps from the Snagit Assets website, the Stamps Quick Styles view now scrolls automatically to the first stamp of the downloaded set.

Updated Stamps to include keywords for all supported languages.

Updated the in-product training video for Video from Images to show in the correct language for Spanish, Japanese, and Portuguese installations of Snagit.

Added dark mode support to sign-in, software key entry, and related dialog windows. Updates for IT Administrators Enterprise Deployment Tool Added messaging to the Install Features tab to clarify which Share destinations require a TechSmith account. Updated the Disable Snagit Settings tab with information about what functionality will be lost when disabling certain settings.

Added support for a tool to convert Snagit Libraries from previous versions when Snagit is installed without SQL CE libraries. Tool is available for download on the TechSmith Enterprise Deployment Resouces page

Added the option to disable the initial startup welcome window with onboarding tours. Bug Fixes Fixed an issue where Combining Videos would not work on certain hardware configurations.

Fixed a crash that could occur when starting a capture.

Fixed a crash that could occur when starting a tour from the welcome window.

Fixed a crash that could occur when refreshing the Recent Captures Tray or closing all captures in the tray.

Fixed Smart Move and Edit Text to correctly support accented characters.

Fixed an issue where duplicate sets of stamps could be installed in rare circumstances.

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented text entry in the Stamp tool search.

Fixed truncation in Editor Preferences for French and Spanish installations of Snagit.

Fixed an issue where the Batch Export wizard on French, German, and Japanese installations of Snagit might not include selected items.