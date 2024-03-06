AdGuard Home versie 0.107.45 is uitgekomen. Met deze software kan er thuis een dns-server worden opgezet om zo onder meer advertenties en malware te blokkeren op het hele netwerk, waardoor dat niet langer op elk individueel apparaat nodig is. Het is daarmee dus vergelijkbaar met Pi-hole. AdGuard Home werkt op een machine met Windows, macOS, Linux of FreeBSD, is ook in staat om tegen phishing te beschermen en heeft parental control. Op ons eigen forum kan over het programma worden gediscussieerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Security Go version has been updated to prevent the possibility of exploiting the Go vulnerabilities fixed in Go 1.21.8. Added Context menu item in the Query Log to add a Client to the Persistent client list (#6679). Changed Starting with this release our scripts are using Go's forward compatibility mechanism for updating the Go version.Important note for porters: This change means that if your go version is 1.21+ but is different from the one required by AdGuard Home, the go tool will automatically download the required version.If you want to use the version installed on your builder, run: go get go@$YOUR_VERSION go mod tidy and call make with GOTOOLCHAIN=local . Deprecated Go 1.21 support. Future versions will require at least Go 1.22 to build. Fixed Missing IP addresses in logs when querying for domain names from the ignore lists.

Blank page after resetting access clients (#6634).

Wrong algorithm for caching bootstrapped upstream addresses (#6723). Removed Go 1.20 support, as it has reached end of life.