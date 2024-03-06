Software-update: AdGuard Home 0.107.45

Adguard Home logo (79 pix)AdGuard Home versie 0.107.45 is uitgekomen. Met deze software kan er thuis een dns-server worden opgezet om zo onder meer advertenties en malware te blokkeren op het hele netwerk, waardoor dat niet langer op elk individueel apparaat nodig is. Het is daarmee dus vergelijkbaar met Pi-hole. AdGuard Home werkt op een machine met Windows, macOS, Linux of FreeBSD, is ook in staat om tegen phishing te beschermen en heeft parental control. Op ons eigen forum kan over het programma worden gediscussieerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Security
  • Go version has been updated to prevent the possibility of exploiting the Go vulnerabilities fixed in Go 1.21.8.
Added
  • Context menu item in the Query Log to add a Client to the Persistent client list (#6679).
Changed
  • Starting with this release our scripts are using Go's forward compatibility mechanism for updating the Go version.Important note for porters: This change means that if your go version is 1.21+ but is different from the one required by AdGuard Home, the go tool will automatically download the required version.If you want to use the version installed on your builder, run: 
    go get go@$YOUR_VERSION
go mod tidy

and call make with GOTOOLCHAIN=local.

Deprecated
  • Go 1.21 support. Future versions will require at least Go 1.22 to build.
Fixed
  • Missing IP addresses in logs when querying for domain names from the ignore lists.
  • Blank page after resetting access clients (#6634).
  • Wrong algorithm for caching bootstrapped upstream addresses (#6723).
Removed
  • Go 1.20 support, as it has reached end of life.

Adguard Home 0.103.2 screenshot

Versienummer 0.107.45
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website AdGuard Team
Download https://github.com/AdguardTeam/AdGuardHome/releases/tag/v0.107.45
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 06-03-2024 18:51
4 • submitter: Glassertje

06-03-2024 • 18:51

4

Submitter: Glassertje

Bron: AdGuard Team

Update-historie

27-05 AdGuard Home 0.107.62 8
22-04 AdGuard Home 0.107.61 0
14-04 AdGuard Home 0.107.60 2
19-03 AdGuard Home 0.107.58 18
21-02 AdGuard Home 0.107.57 15
23-01 AdGuard Home 0.107.56 23
11-12 AdGuard Home 0.107.55 12
06-11 AdGuard Home 0.107.54 25
03-10 AdGuard Home 0.107.53 5
07-'24 AdGuard Home 0.107.52 47
Meer historie

Lees meer

AdGuard Home

geen prijs bekend

Systeem- en netwerkutility's

Reacties (4)

-Moderatie-faq
4
4
4
1
0
0
Wijzig sortering
Mich 6 maart 2024 19:17
Ik gebruik adguard alleen maar voor de voorpagina met alle statistieken voor een snel inzicht wat er gebeurd in mijn thuis netwerk. Het liefst had ik het bij opnsense gehouden met unbound. Weet iemand of deze statistieken op een grafische manier ook in opnsense beschikbaar zijn al dan niet met een plugin.
Centauriprime @Mich6 maart 2024 19:37
De mogelijkheden zijn er wel.

https://github.com/b4b857f6ee/opnsense_grafana_dashboard

Of andere grafana boards
TheCeet
@Mich6 maart 2024 19:35
In opnsense is het niet zo uitgebreid als AGH. Maar je kan dit zien onder Reporting > Unbound DNS.
d-vine 6 maart 2024 19:37
Gebruik het al 2 jaar net veel plezier.

Misschien een gekke vraag maar waarom beginnen deze versies met 0.x.x
Gevoelsmatig zou versie 1.x.x een versie zijn die geschikt is voor productie en vandaaruit doorbouwen.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq