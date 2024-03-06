Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor mfa, OpenVPN, IPsec, CARP en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 24.1.3 uitgebracht en de releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.
OPNsense 24.1.3 released
This update fixes minor issues in the software and adds a CSV import/export to the Kea DHCP reservations to make bulk edits much easier. It also fixes defaults in Suricata 7 that would negatively impact the IPS mode usage and updates the curl package to its current latest version. Here are the full patch notes:
- system: prevent gateway removal when it is currently bound to an interface
- system: fix assorted PHP deprecation warnings
- firewall: add optional advanced property "State policy" to influence state creation on a per rule base
- firewall: fix floating rule display (contributed by lin-xianming)
- firewall: fix display of ICMP tooltip (contributed by lin-xianming)
- firmware: fix missing space in audit message
- kea-dhcp: add import/export as CSV on reservations
- intrusion detection: set exception-policy and app-layer.error-policy to their advertised defaults
- unbound: make atomic copies of root.hints file to hopefully appease Unbound startup problems
- unbound: fix missing /lib nullfs mount in chroot
- unbound: add aggressive-nsec option toggle (contributed by kulikov-a)
- wireguard: remove duplicate "pubkey" field, remove required tag and validate on Base64 in model
- wireguard: address assorted interface configuration inconsistencies during configuration
- mvc: fix model cloning when array items contain nested containers
- ui: fix epoch support as number in bootgrid
- ui: replace all > and < occurrences in treeview (contributed by lin-xianming)
- wizard: reorder storage sequence to fix hostname/domain change bug
- plugins: os-theme-cicada 1.35 (contributed by Team Rebellion)
- plugins: os-theme-rebellion 1.8.10 (contributed by Team Rebellion)
- ports: curl 8.6.0
- ports: dnspython 2.6.1
- ports: expat 2.6.0
- ports: libpfctl 0.9
- ports: libxml 2.11.7
- ports: lighttpd 1.4.74
- ports: pcre2 10.43
- ports: php 8.2.16