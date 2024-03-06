Software-update: OPNsense 24.1.3

OPNsense logo (79 pix) Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor mfa, OpenVPN, IPsec, CARP en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 24.1.3 uitgebracht en de releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

OPNsense 24.1.3 released

This update fixes minor issues in the software and adds a CSV import/export to the Kea DHCP reservations to make bulk edits much easier. It also fixes defaults in Suricata 7 that would negatively impact the IPS mode usage and updates the curl package to its current latest version. Here are the full patch notes:

  • system: prevent gateway removal when it is currently bound to an interface
  • system: fix assorted PHP deprecation warnings
  • firewall: add optional advanced property "State policy" to influence state creation on a per rule base
  • firewall: fix floating rule display (contributed by lin-xianming)
  • firewall: fix display of ICMP tooltip (contributed by lin-xianming)
  • firmware: fix missing space in audit message
  • kea-dhcp: add import/export as CSV on reservations
  • intrusion detection: set exception-policy and app-layer.error-policy to their advertised defaults
  • unbound: make atomic copies of root.hints file to hopefully appease Unbound startup problems
  • unbound: fix missing /lib nullfs mount in chroot
  • unbound: add aggressive-nsec option toggle (contributed by kulikov-a)
  • wireguard: remove duplicate "pubkey" field, remove required tag and validate on Base64 in model
  • wireguard: address assorted interface configuration inconsistencies during configuration
  • mvc: fix model cloning when array items contain nested containers
  • ui: fix epoch support as number in bootgrid
  • ui: replace all > and < occurrences in treeview (contributed by lin-xianming)
  • wizard: reorder storage sequence to fix hostname/domain change bug
  • plugins: os-theme-cicada 1.35 (contributed by Team Rebellion)
  • plugins: os-theme-rebellion 1.8.10 (contributed by Team Rebellion)
  • ports: curl 8.6.0
  • ports: dnspython 2.6.1
  • ports: expat 2.6.0
  • ports: libpfctl 0.9
  • ports: libxml 2.11.7
  • ports: lighttpd 1.4.74
  • ports: pcre2 10.43
  • ports: php 8.2.16

OPNsense

Versienummer 24.1.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen BSD
Website OPNsense
Download https://opnsense.org/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 06-03-2024 17:58
6 • submitter: smerik

06-03-2024 • 17:58

6

Submitter: smerik

Bron: OPNsense

Update-historie

18-06 OPNsense 25.1.9 1
12-06 OPNsense 25.1.8 5
19-05 OPNsense 25.1.7 6
09-05 OPNsense 25.1.6 16
10-04 OPNsense 25.1.5 10
26-03 OPNsense 25.1.4 1
13-03 OPNsense 25.1.3 10
28-02 OPNsense 25.1.2 12
13-02 OPNsense 25.1.1 11
01-02 OPNsense 25.1 10
Meer historie

Lees meer

OPNsense

geen prijs bekend

5 van 5 sterren
Beveiliging en antivirus

Reacties (6)

-Moderatie-faq
6
6
5
0
0
1
Wijzig sortering
xxs 6 maart 2024 19:20
Update nog niet beschikbaar voor mijn 24.1.2_1 doosje, niet vanaf de GUI, niet vanaf de console en ook niet na switchen van repository mirror.

Edit: Op de Zwitserse HiHo mirror wel beschikbaar

[Reactie gewijzigd door xxs op 22 juli 2024 13:29]

Barreljan @xxs6 maart 2024 19:51
De update was hier wel direct beschikbaar. Zonder problemen geïnstalleerd, uiteraard
satunya @xxs6 maart 2024 23:03
Bij mij ook nog niet beschikbaar, net als de Adguard Home update....
We kijken morgen nog wel eens een keer....
Neus 6 maart 2024 18:12
Heerlijke firewall, ben al jaren over sinds ik pfSense heb verlaten. Stabiel en (redelijk) makkelijk te bedienen. Draait ook op oudere Sophos UTM dozen want dat zijn gewoon PC's eigenlijk. Ideaal, scheelt weer abonnements kosten.
TheSanderZone @Neus8 maart 2024 00:17
Hmm, alleen jammer dat de GUI veel complexer is dan een Sophos SG/UTM. Klanten die tegenwoordig weg moeten, ivm de EOL van SG/UTM, krijg ik niet maar sense.
Calypso 7 maart 2024 06:48
Inmiddels is er ook al een _1 hotfix:

A hotfix release was issued as 24.1.3_1:

intrusion detection: fix whitespace issue in yaml configuration file

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq