Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor mfa, OpenVPN, IPsec, CARP en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 24.1.3 uitgebracht en de releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

This update fixes minor issues in the software and adds a CSV import/export to the Kea DHCP reservations to make bulk edits much easier. It also fixes defaults in Suricata 7 that would negatively impact the IPS mode usage and updates the curl package to its current latest version. Here are the full patch notes: