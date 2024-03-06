Versie 13.0.11 van Tor Browser is uitgekomen. Tor staat voor The Onion Router en is een netwerk dat gebruikt kan worden om redelijk anoniem over internet te surfen. Al het tcp-verkeer van gebruikers wordt langs verschillende Tor-routers geleid, waarna het voor de ontvanger vrijwel niet meer mogelijk is om te achterhalen wie de oorspronkelijke verzender was. Binnen het Tor-netwerk is die informatie nog wel aanwezig, zodat antwoorden, uiteraard ook weer via het stelsel van routers, uiteindelijk weer op de juiste plek aankomen. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

This is an emergency release which updates our the domain fronting configuration for the Snowflake pluggable transport and the moat connection to the rdsys backend used by the censorship circumvention system. A known issue is that the source archives do not match likely due to a change in xz-utils (the underlying source in the archive is identical, only the compressed archive differs). This is not considered a blocker for this release and is being tracked here. The full changelog since Tor Browser 13.0.10 is:

All Platforms

Bug tor-browser#42435: Update moat domain fronting configuration

Build System