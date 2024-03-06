Software-update: Tor Browser 13.0.11

Tor Browser Bundle logo (75 pix) Versie 13.0.11 van Tor Browser is uitgekomen. Tor staat voor The Onion Router en is een netwerk dat gebruikt kan worden om redelijk anoniem over internet te surfen. Al het tcp-verkeer van gebruikers wordt langs verschillende Tor-routers geleid, waarna het voor de ontvanger vrijwel niet meer mogelijk is om te achterhalen wie de oorspronkelijke verzender was. Binnen het Tor-netwerk is die informatie nog wel aanwezig, zodat antwoorden, uiteraard ook weer via het stelsel van routers, uiteindelijk weer op de juiste plek aankomen. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New Release: Tor Browser 13.0.11

This is an emergency release which updates our the domain fronting configuration for the Snowflake pluggable transport and the moat connection to the rdsys backend used by the censorship circumvention system. A known issue is that the source archives do not match likely due to a change in xz-utils (the underlying source in the archive is identical, only the compressed archive differs). This is not considered a blocker for this release and is being tracked here. The full changelog since Tor Browser 13.0.10 is:

All Platforms

Build System

Tor Browser

Versienummer 13.0.11
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website The Tor Project
Download https://www.torproject.org/download/languages
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 06-03-2024 16:36
0 • submitter: Munchie

06-03-2024 • 16:36

0

Submitter: Munchie

Bron: The Tor Project

Update-historie

28-05 Tor Browser 14.5.3 0
19-05 Tor Browser 14.5.2 0
30-04 Tor Browser 14.5.1 0
17-04 Tor Browser 14.5 0
01-04 Tor Browser 14.0.9 0
27-03 Tor Browser 14.0.8 9
04-03 Tor Browser 14.0.7 4
08-02 Tor Browser 14.0.6 0
05-02 Tor Browser 14.0.5 0
08-01 Tor Browser 14.0.4 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Tor Browser

geen prijs bekend

Browsers

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
0
0
0
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq