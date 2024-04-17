Oracle heeft de achtste update voor VirtualBox versie 7.0 uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. In versie 7.0.16 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

This is a maintenance release. The following items were fixed and/or added: VMM: Fixed a guru meditation executing nested-guests using the KVM hypervisor in the guest on Intel hosts (bug #21805)

VMM: Fixed Linux VM crash on some recent AMD models

USB: Fixed issue when EHCI controller was mishandling short packets (bug #20726)

Audio: Introduced general improvements

VBoxManage and vboximg-mount: Updated usage information and documentation (bugs #21895, #21992 and #21993)

Guest Control: Fixed starting Windows guest processes in the correct Windows session (7.0 regression)

Linux Host: Fixed issue when VBox.sh was deleting wrong VBoxSVC IPC socket when VM was started using sudo (bug #20928)

Linux Host: Fixed kernel modules build failure when using GCC 13.2

macOS Host: Fixed issue when App Nap was affecting VM performance (bug #18678)

Linux Host and Guest: Added fixes related to UBSAN warnings discovered on recent Linux distributions (bug #21877)

Linux Host and Guest: Added possibility to prevent kernel module from automatic loading during system boot by adding mod_name.disabled=1 into kernel command line

Linux Host and Guest: Added initial support for kernel 6.9 (bug #22033)

Linux Host and Guest: Fixed mk_pte warning introduced in kernel 6.6 (bug #21898)

Linux Guest Additions: Added initial support for kernel 6.8

Windows Guest Additions: Introduced general improvements in graphics area