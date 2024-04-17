Software-update: VirtualBox 7.0.16

VirtualBox logo (105 pix) Oracle heeft de achtste update voor VirtualBox versie 7.0 uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. In versie 7.0.16 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

This is a maintenance release. The following items were fixed and/or added:
  • VMM: Fixed a guru meditation executing nested-guests using the KVM hypervisor in the guest on Intel hosts (bug #21805)
  • VMM: Fixed Linux VM crash on some recent AMD models
  • USB: Fixed issue when EHCI controller was mishandling short packets (bug #20726)
  • Audio: Introduced general improvements
  • VBoxManage and vboximg-mount: Updated usage information and documentation (bugs #21895, #21992 and #21993)
  • Guest Control: Fixed starting Windows guest processes in the correct Windows session (7.0 regression)
  • Linux Host: Fixed issue when VBox.sh was deleting wrong VBoxSVC IPC socket when VM was started using sudo (bug #20928)
  • Linux Host: Fixed kernel modules build failure when using GCC 13.2
  • macOS Host: Fixed issue when App Nap was affecting VM performance (bug #18678)
  • Linux Host and Guest: Added fixes related to UBSAN warnings discovered on recent Linux distributions (bug #21877)
  • Linux Host and Guest: Added possibility to prevent kernel module from automatic loading during system boot by adding mod_name.disabled=1 into kernel command line
  • Linux Host and Guest: Added initial support for kernel 6.9 (bug #22033)
  • Linux Host and Guest: Fixed mk_pte warning introduced in kernel 6.6 (bug #21898)
  • Linux Guest Additions: Added initial support for kernel 6.8
  • Windows Guest Additions: Introduced general improvements in graphics area

VirtualBox 7.0.0 bèta

Versienummer 7.0.16
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Solaris, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Oracle
Download https://www.virtualbox.org/wiki/Downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Update-historie

JoHnnY-Btm 17 april 2024 10:46
interessante tool ivm de hele toestand omtrent VM's

ik las net trouwens wel een comment uit een eerdere versie:

VirtualBox is van Oracle en Oracle behoort wat mij betreft tot hetzelfde groepje als Broadcom en VMWare. In mijn mening ben je eigenlijk beter af met VMWare Player voor prive/hobby en QEMU in zakelijke of opensource omgeving.

dan zou ik eerder aan de VMWare Player houden die ik nu heb versie 16 Pro (lang niet meer gebruikt)

[Reactie gewijzigd door JoHnnY-Btm op 23 juli 2024 08:33]

Rolfie @JoHnnY-Btm17 april 2024 10:51
QEMU doet het volgens mij niet op Windows?

VB is best heel aardig en een paar leuke features. Bijvoorbeeld dat het op Windows HyperV als hypervisor kan gebruiken.
Alleen de extensions zijn een lastige, die mag je niet zakelijk gebruiken, maar veelal ook niet echt nodig voor de meeste ontwikkelingen.

Heb met VB nog wel eens complete test omgeving gemaakt om upgrades, applicaties of scripting te testen. Performance was meer dan goed.
JoHnnY-Btm @Rolfie17 april 2024 11:23
Alleen de extensions zijn een lastige, die mag je niet zakelijk gebruiken, maar veelal ook niet echt nodig voor de meeste ontwikkelingen.
zelf weet ik alleen niet welke extensions niet voor zakelijk gebruik gebruikt mag worden maar over het algemeen gebruik ik het zoals vermoedelijk jij eigenlijk alleen prive om dergelijke dingen en zaken te testen.
Heb met VB nog wel eens complete test omgeving gemaakt om upgrades, applicaties of scripting te testen. Performance was meer dan goed.
beter dan VMWare of vergelijkbaar?
Nathilion @JoHnnY-Btm17 april 2024 11:37
In het extension pack (dl hier)zit ondersteuning voor het volgende:
  • VirtualBox Remote Desktop Protocol (VRDP) support.
  • Host webcam passthrough.
  • Intel PXE boot ROM.
  • Disk image encryption with AES algorithm.
  • Cloud integration features.
Nog niet zo heel lang geleden zat daar ook support voor USB2 en USB3 in. Maar dat lijkt nu standaard er in te zitten.
twiet @Nathilion17 april 2024 11:47
Let wel op dat het extension pack alleen gratis is voor persoonlijk of educatief gebruik. Zie https://redresscompliance...d-features-and-licensing/

Voor zakelijk gebruik moet je een licentie aanschaffen. Uiteraard werkt het extension pack zonder betaalde licentie, zoals met veel Oracle producten, maar als zakelijk gebruiker ben je dan in overtreding.
GeroldM @twiet18 april 2024 04:07
En als het jacht van Larry Ellison weer een nieuwe facelift wil...of was het de man zelf, of was hat dat zijn 2 jaar oude jacht alweer zo ouderwets is dat hij een nieuwe moet hebben? Ik ben altijd in de war....

In ieder geval, dan komen de auditeurs van Oracle binnenvallen en gaan controleren of jij wel aan de door hun gestelde eisen voldoet. En geen nood, zij weten altijd wel wat te vinden dat niet klopt en dat mag je dan mooi verrekenen met je volgende aderlat...contractverlenging. Oh, en wat het ook was die extra kosten zijn nu standaard onderdeel van je nieuwe contract en de prijs is gelijk een stuk hoger.

En dat oe je maar beter want anders schoppen zij de hun advocaten wakker en kan je het met he gerechtelijk uitvechten. En nee, dan kent Oracle helemaal geen genade meer. En ja, er zijn niet zo heel veel bedrijven ter wereld met een langer finincieel uithoudingsvermogen.

Ooit waren hun produkten zoveel beter dat je als bedrijf wel met hun in zee wilde. Dat verschil is tegenwoordig behoorlijk weggewerkt. Microsoft's databases zijn flink wat goedkoper dan Oracle en doen bijna net zo veel net zo snel. Ook met Microsoft zijn de kosten niet bepaald laag te noemen, maar vergeleken met Oracle is het bijna een koopje (Oracle is echt heel erg duur).
yvez @JoHnnY-Btm17 april 2024 12:37
Voor complete omgevingen gebruik ik Proxmox. Virtual box gebruik ik zelf alleen om nieuwe isos etc snel te testen. :)
Rolfie @JoHnnY-Btm17 april 2024 12:51
zelf weet ik alleen niet welke extensions niet voor zakelijk gebruik gebruikt mag worden maar over het algemeen gebruik ik het zoals vermoedelijk jij eigenlijk alleen prive om dergelijke dingen en zaken te testen.
Nee, mag niet zakelijk gebruikt worden.
beter dan VMWare of vergelijkbaar?
Mijn limitaties zijn voornamelijk mijn SATA SSD. VMMware console werkt beter moet ik zeggen. Maar in VMWare zijn de netwerk mogelijkheden aanzienlijk beter, maar ook veel minder gebruikers vriendelijk.
Performance is denk ik hetzelfde, maar mijn HW is betrekkelijk oud, al heb ik veel veel geheugen, dus kan de VM's ook veel toewijzen, wat een heel hoop goed maakt. 128GB werkt op zo'n moment wel lekker.

Ik heb ook een Licentie voor VMWare workstation, maar gebruik deze eigenlijk niet meer.
Cergorach @JoHnnY-Btm17 april 2024 10:59
Ivm. VMware Workstation Pro en Player is Virtualbox helemaal niet zo een interessante tool (buiten beperkt hobby gebruik). De licenties voor een relatief belangrijke component voor zakelijk gebruik is rond uit stupide te noemen bij Oracle (minimaal 100 licenties).

Daarnaast valt (momenteel) VMware Workstation Pro en Player buiten de huidige licentie puinhoop van Broadcom.

Ik heb Virtualbox lang gebruikt voordat ik geheel ben overgestapt naar VMware Workstation Pro en gebruik deze nu al 4 jaar lang heel tevreden (zakelijk), ik zit zelf ook nog steeds op versie 16 en heb de upgrade naar 17 nog niet gedaan (moet ik nog wel even doen). Zelfs als men op een later moment overstapt naar een subscription model verwacht ik dat ik bij VMware Workstation Pro blijf...

Dit zijn natuurlijk geen van allen 'server' producten, maar juist geschikt voor op je lokale PC.
vgroenewold @Cergorach17 april 2024 11:08
Ik heb virtualbox net in gebruik, eigenlijk met name vanwege de onzekerheid die ik proef rondom vmware en diens overname.
Cergorach @vgroenewold17 april 2024 11:27
Ik ga me daar pas druk om maken wanneer dat echt nodig is, momenteel vallen VMware Workstation Pro en Player nog buiten de huidige licentie puinhoop van Broadcom. Als dat in de toekomst veranderd kan ik dan altijd nog kijken of ik overstap naar wat anders of niet, wat ook geheel ligt aan het mogelijke nieuwe business model voor VMware Workstation Pro en Player...

En aan mijn kant kan er ondertussen ook van alles veranderd zijn, dus mij nu al zorgen gaan maken over wat mogelijk in de toekomst gebeurd is niet productief. *sticks head back in the sand* ;)

Maar als je er mee wil experimenteren is natuurlijk altijd even handig. Lees je ook goed in op de licentie voorwaarden van Virtualbox en diens belangrijkste Oracle component, die willen ook nog wel eens veranderen...
Miglow @vgroenewold17 april 2024 11:28
Toen ik begon met Home Assistant heb ik ook Virtualbox gebruikt, maar daar raakte toch regelmatig de database corrupt en liep de installatie vast. Overgestapt naar VMware Player en sindsdien blijft het gewoon draaien. N=1, maar desondanks zou ik VMWare prefereren boven VirtualBox
rsbroer @Miglow17 april 2024 12:08
Ik had recent wel dat Home Assistant niet meer wilde verder draaien binnen VMware Player.
Gelukkig simpel op te lossen door enkele "locked" files & folders te verwijderen.
vgroenewold @Miglow18 april 2024 08:52
Yikes, dat zou minder zijn ja. Ik kijk het even aan, maar als dat gebeurt dan ben ik snel weg ja.
JoHnnY-Btm @Cergorach17 april 2024 11:30
dat laatste vooral, ik gebruik het puur prive om het één en ander te testen dus zal het ook niet zakelijk gebruiken mits ik een bedrijvigheid zou hebben, maar dan zou ik ook wel een sub model gaan gebruiken zoals je al omschrijft ligt dat met Oracle met licenties vrij dom in elkaar
GeroldM @Cergorach18 april 2024 04:53
Was VMWare Workstation voor prive gebruik niet zo'n 500 euro om aan te schaffen? Alleen de VMWare Player was gratis te gebruiken.

Vond dat altijd een heel hoge prijs in vergelijking met wat Oracle vroeg en nog steeds vraagt voor VirtualBox (prive gebruik). VMWare Workstation was in mijn ogen niet 500 keer beter dan VirtualBox.

Nu heeft VirtualBox wel een boel problemen en leuk als je maar een paar VMs ermee hoeft te beheren. Dat verandert behoorlijk als je een tiental verschillende VMs moet gaan beheren. Ben daardoor een paar jaar terug toch eens gaan kijken naar Hyper-V.

Hyper-V heeft op zich goede integratie met de host en het is vrij gemakkelijk om een boel VMs ermee te beheren. Maar Hyper-V werkt helemaal niet soepel als het gaat met integratie in de netwerk-stack van de host. Op het eerste gezicht lijkt dat allemaal juist heel goed te werken. Maar dat is helemaal niet het geval. Ook ben je behoorlijk beperkt met versies van Linux doe je in Hyper-V kunt draaien.

Nu ik ben overgestapt naar ProxMox Doe ik echt veel meer met minder resources. Nu draai ik een VPN-client in een Windows en daarmee maak ik contact met een VPN server van een klant. Een klant die verbaal een beetje doorslog toen hun beveiligingssoftware ook ons netwerk doorploegde en daar op sommige computers een protable versie van een programmavond, genaamd: ProcessHacker. Als je bekend bent met de Windows Task Manager, dan kan ik je aanraden om eens naar alternatieven ervoor te gaan kijken. Er zijn namelijk veel betere en uitgebreidere kandidaten voor die taak. ProcessExplorer is er 1 van. ProcessHacker een andere.

Dus werd er maar besloten om via een VM een VPN verbinding met die klant op te zetten. Zij respecteren hun grenzen niet en het verbale gezeik was echt teveel van het goede. Deze VM is echt heel erg dicht-getimmerd. De CIS score van de Microsoft beveiligings-benchmark is 98%. Ter vergelijking, een standaard Windows Server installatie is veiliger ingesteld dan van de normale Windows edities. Evenwel schoort een standaard Server installatie maar rond de 45% in de CIS benchmark.

Wij geen gezeik meer aan ons hoofd en de klant blij want wij maken met praktisch kale Windows versies welke zijn ingesteld dat naast alle beveiliging deze ook niets onthouden. Kan je een wachtwoord niet herrinneren, dan gaat de 2FA voor VPN en services van de klant ook niet voor je werken. Maar goed, ook zijn/haar Bitwarden vault kan raadplegen, tsjah, dan heeft de gebruiker nu echt een probleem.

Al het bovenstaande gebeurde dus eerst met VirtualBox. Moest daarmee vaak 2 keer proberen in te loggen via VPN en dan werkte het wel. Met Hyper-V? meestal kon je wel contact leggen via VPN na zo'n 6 pogingen. Via Proxmox gaat alles in 1 keer goed. Geen gezeur, super stabiel en voelt sneller aan.

Ik ga echt niet meer terug naar het type Hypervisor terug waar VirtualBox.Hyper-V en VMWare Player/Workstation gebruik van maken. Heb ondertussen enkele template VMs gemaakt in Proxmox. Deze spoelen binnen 3 minuten (Linux) tot 10 minuten (Windows) op en dan kan ik meteen beginnen met "klooien".

Nu is Proxmox ook niet heilig en er zijn genoeg alternatieven. Spendeer daar eens tijd aan, je doet jezelf daar een heel wat groter plezier mee dan dat het op het eerste gezicht lijkt. Proxmox vind ik persoonlijk lekker werken, vandaar dat ik het zo vaak noem.
Cergorach @GeroldM18 april 2024 09:39
VMware Workstation Pro €194,30
VMware Player: €145,52
Waarschijnlijk ex. BTW

Ik heb in 2020 $249 betaald.

Bron:
https://store-eu.vmware.com/workstation_buy_dual#GS

Dit is natuurlijk voor zakelijk gebruik, je kan met virtualbox een hoop doen prive, maar zeer zeker niet alles. Vandaar 'beperkt prive gebruik'. Het prijsverschil tussen Player en Workstation Pro vind ik te klein om player te adviseren om te kopen.

VMware Workstation voldoet aan mijn eisen en de kosten zijn minder dan de tijd die ik zou besteden om Proxmox draaiende te krijgen en te houden. Wellicht dat ik er in de toekomst naar ga kijken op een dedicated Linux bak, maar dat wordt waarschijnlijk ergens rond oktober 2025... ;)
sircampalot @JoHnnY-Btm17 april 2024 10:50
Ik heb je tekst 4x doorgelezen en ik begrijp nog niet wat je bedoeld.
JoHnnY-Btm @sircampalot17 april 2024 11:20
excuus, ik was zelf even in topics gaan neuzen van voorgaande gereleasde versies en toen kwam ik de comment tegen ook vooral over het licentie beding van meeste Vm-Virtual machine applicaties.
marktweakt @JoHnnY-Btm17 april 2024 11:17
Heb je voor prive/hobby bij vmware niet een licentie voor VMware Workstation nodig voor het maken van Vm's?

Bij Virtualbox is dit (nog) gewoon gratis.
M3m3nt0m0r1 @marktweakt17 april 2024 12:35
Ja. Met player kan je niks maken, alleen openen.
NL_Windhoos @M3m3nt0m0r117 april 2024 14:03
Dat is echt al jaren niet meer van toepassing. Met Player kun je tegenwoordig zowel from scratch VM's aanmaken als OVA's importeren. Pro heb je met name nodig voor de geavanceerde features, zoals uitgebreidere networking settings.
JoHnnY-Btm @marktweakt17 april 2024 11:27
heb het even nagezocht, al enige tijd niet meer gebuikt maar ik heb

VMware Workstation Player Pro versie 16 maar of er echt een licentie nodig is om Vm's te maken lijkt mij niet, meen mij te herinneren dat dit ook zonder kon maar mogelijk voor meerdere opties dat een licentie nodig was. ik heb een geripte versie op mijn systeem staan dus ik kan je niet duidelijk aangeven of het zo is.
beerse
@marktweakt17 april 2024 14:06
Het niet kunnen maken van een nieuwe gast hoeft geen probleem te zijn:
Een bestaand system is te kopieren, dat zijn alleen maar een aantal bestanden in een directory.
Voor veel linux distributies (en omstreken) zijn zogenaamde virtual-appliances beschikbaar: kant en klare virtuele systemen. Volgens mij 'ova'-files als je ze kan downloaden.

Toegegeven, virtualisatie al een tijd niet op eigen hardware gebruikt.
sus 17 april 2024 11:12
Lange tijd gebruikt om op mijn linux desktop toch af en toe een windows-app te kunnen draaien die niet in Wine loopt. Sinds een jaar volledig over naar QEMU/KVM, wat een verschil. Dat loopt echt vele malen vlotter dan VirtualBox
atomos 17 april 2024 15:30
Hier heb ik nu problemen met het opslaan van een virtual machine :(
Linux host Versie 7.0.16 r162802 (Qt5.15.3)
virtual machine:
windows 10 home
guest Oracle_VM_VirtualBox_Extension_Pack-7.0.16.vbox-extpack
Ik kan de staat van de virtual machine niet opslaan :'( en moet hem geforceerd afsluiten, dat is dus niet de bedoeling.
aronlod 18 april 2024 18:43
Wilde zojuist 7.0.16-162802 downloaden, maar vond de volgende waarschuwing bij de links:

ATTENTION: PLEASE REFRAIN FROM UPGRADING TO 7.0.16 FOR NOW. THIS RELEASE HAS AN ISSUE WHICH MIGHT CAUSE HOST OS CRASH WHEN VM IS CONFIGURED TO USE BRIDGED OR HOST-ONLY NETWORKING. WE WILL SEND AN ANNOUNCEMENT TO MAILING LISTS WHEN FIX WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD.

