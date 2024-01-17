Software-update: VirtualBox 7.0.14

VirtualBox logo (105 pix) Oracle heeft de zevende update voor VirtualBox versie 7.0 uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. Nieuw in versie 7.0 is onder meer dat Windows 11 nu officieel wordt ondersteund. In versie 7.0.14 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

This is a maintenance release. The following items were fixed and/or added:
  • Audio: Added more fixes for switching host audio devices on Windows hosts using the WAS backend
  • 3D: Added general improvements
  • OCI: Fixed wrong guest RAM unit usage in VirtualSystemDescription, memory is provided in bytes, "Byte" is the base unit
  • Main: OVF Import/Export: Added support for importing and exporting VMs containing NVMe storage controllers (bug #19320)
  • Main: OVF Import/Export: Added support for exporting a VM which contains a medium inserted into a virtual CD/DVD drive which is attached to a Virtio-SCSI controller
  • Devices: Fixed a problem where Windows guests "forget" in-progress touch events when the user holds down a finger without moving it for a period of time.
  • macOS Host USB: Added support for newer storage devices
  • macOS Host: Fixed memory Leak in the VBoxIntNetSwitch process when VM was configured to use 'Internal Networking' (bug #21752)
  • Linux Host and Guest: Added initial support for RHEL 9.4 kernel
  • Linux Guest Additions: Fixed kernel panic on RHEL 8.9 kernel caused by vboxvideo (bugs #10381 and #21911)
  • Solaris Guest Additions: Added support for the Additions to be installed into an alternate root path ('pkgadd -R')
  • Solaris Guest Additions: Removed requirement to reboot VM after uninstalling GAs
  • RDP: Fix possible crash when connecting with the Apple Silicon variant of the Microsoft Remote Desktop application (bug #21820).
  • BIOS: Fixed handle number used for DMI OEM table (bug #19781)

VirtualBox 7.0.0 bèta

Versienummer 7.0.14
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Oracle
Download https://www.virtualbox.org/wiki/Downloads
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Oracle

pvrantwijk 17 januari 2024 08:55
Wordt dit de toekomst voor VMware Workstation gebruikers nu Broadcom bezig is met het slopen van VMware?
beerse
@pvrantwijk17 januari 2024 11:17
Als de licentie politiek van VMware een issue is, dan is VirtualBox geen alternatief: Oracle heeft in de regel ook geen aardige licentie politiek.
The Zep Man @beerse17 januari 2024 11:20
VirtualBox zelf valt onder de GPLv2, dus niets mis mee. Het is alleen het extension pack waar je voor moet uitkijken.

Dan nog gebruik ik liever producten waar Oracle niet aan het hoofd staat. ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 23 juli 2024 12:26]

beerse
@The Zep Man17 januari 2024 11:34
Toegegeven, GPL is wel een wenselijke licentie. Maar het extensionpack heb je best al snel nodig. En als ik zie hoe oracle met andere producten om gaat die ooit wel een vrije licentie hadden verbaas ik mij nergens meer over: MySql, OpenOffice, Java om er maar een paar te noemen...

VMware biedt ook altijd nog de VMwarePlayer (VMware Workstation Player). De kans dat ze die betaald gaan maken acht ik klein, daar hebben ze VMwareWorkstationPro voor.

Een aardige herinnering is wel uit het begin van de virtualisatie nu zo'n 20 jaar geleden, de tijd van VMware Workstation versies 1 en 2. Via VMware kreeg 3 maanden de tijd om een licentie in te voeren, daarna blokkeerde VMware Workstation. Bij Oracle kon je een proef installatie van hun software aanvragen die dan als geïnstalleerd vmware-image kwam die je in VMwareWorkstation kon laden. Inclusief een VMware licentie voor een half of een heel jaar. Daar heb ik (privé) een paar jaar creatief gebruik van gemaakt.
Later heeft VMware de VMware PLayer uit gebracht, onder andere voor dit soort zaken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 23 juli 2024 12:26]

The Zep Man @beerse17 januari 2024 14:37
Toegegeven, GPL is wel een wenselijke licentie. Maar het extensionpack heb je best al snel nodig.
Noem eens waarom. Zelf heb ik die nooit nodig gehad voor veel VM's (en vaak ook niet geïnstalleerd).

Verder eens met dat ik Oracle ook vermijd. Voor elk van de genoende producten is voor mij een werkbaar alternatief.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 23 juli 2024 12:26]

beerse
@The Zep Man17 januari 2024 15:43
Toegegeven, het is al een tijd geleden dat ik er naar gekeken had. Maar in mijn geheugen stond dat het extension pack nodig was voor de betere ervaring met netwerk en/of het overnemen van de console van het gast-systeem en het doorgeven van usb van de host naar de gast en zo. Maar dat zie ik nu niet meer in de huidige spec van dat extension pack staan.

Wat er eventueel nog wel interessant is, zou de rdp-extentie zijn, met name om de console van een linux gast via rdp aan te kunnen bieden maar verder helemaal niets. Als je de rdp niet gaat gebruiken of alleen maar msWindows gebaseerde gasten hebt, dan heb je deze rdp-extentie ook niet nodig.
The Zep Man @beerse17 januari 2024 19:22
Als je de rdp niet gaat gebruiken of alleen maar msWindows gebaseerde gasten hebt, dan heb je deze rdp-extentie ook niet nodig.
Als je Linux gebruikt kan je ook guest-based SSH gebruiken (of RDP als je dat echt wilt).
hoikboik @pvrantwijk17 januari 2024 09:23
Tbh heb zelf al gehad dat virtualbox mij beter af was dan VMware redelijk recent.
Ik moest een wireless adapter door zetten naar me VM, alleen bij vmware moet je nog wat instellingen aanpassen, waarbij virtualbox aangaf om die port te gebruiken voor wlan.

Oplossing:
VMware gebruiken, en Virtualbox iig geinstalleerd houden voor als het nodig is :+
Anoniem: 84997 @pvrantwijk17 januari 2024 09:53
had ooit eens ergens gelezen dat er maar 1 of 2 developers met VirtualBox werken. Weet niet zeker of dit klopt.
Zelf ben ik overgestapt naar QEMU. Uitpluizen van de parameters voor Windows 11 kostte me wel een middag, maar dan kan 't weer een paar jaar vooruit :)
TechSupreme @pvrantwijk17 januari 2024 09:22
VMWare Player, Fusion en Workstation zijn er anders nog steeds hoor.

VirtualBox zal nooit kunnen concureren met andere pakketen, algemene concensus is dat QEMU veel beter is.

VirtualBox is van Oracle en Oracle behoort wat mij betreft tot hetzelfde groepje als Broadcom en VMWare. In mijn mening ben je eigenlijk beter af met VMWare Player voor prive/hobby en QEMU in zakelijke of opensource omgeving.

[Reactie gewijzigd door TechSupreme op 23 juli 2024 12:26]

The Zep Man @TechSupreme17 januari 2024 09:36
VirtualBox zal nooit kunnen concureren met andere pakketen, algemene concensus is dat QEMU veel beter is.
Ik denk dat dat ligt aan de use case. Een Windows-gebruiker die ad hoc lokaal een VM gebruikt? Ik denk dat VirtualBox een stuk gebruiksvriendelijker is.

QEMU kan je los gebruiken, maar ik denk dat het in de praktijk vaker gebruikt wordt als middleware. Niets mis mee, maar het is niet op gebruiksvriendelijkheid gericht.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 23 juli 2024 12:26]

Rolfie @TechSupreme17 januari 2024 10:35
Voordeel van Virtualbox is, dat deze ook samen kan werken met HyperV op je W10/W11 machine. Wat dit direct heel interessant maakt.
divvid @TechSupreme17 januari 2024 09:35
QEMU is voor veel mensen toch wel lastiger om te configureren.
TechSupreme @divvid17 januari 2024 09:42
VirtualBox is misschien wel makkelijker, maar alles buiten de bekende Linux distro's gaat al niet meer. Meeste projecten zeggen simpelweg dat ze VirtualBox emulatie niet ondersteunen omdat de support er niet is.

Tja en QEMU is oorspronkelijk niet bedacht voor virtualisatie dus die interface is er niet.
janpiet @TechSupreme17 januari 2024 12:58
Ik denk dat minder bekende distro's sowieso heel wat nadelen hebben vanwege ontbrekende support. Dergelijke distro's zijn een bewuste keuze.
TechSupreme @janpiet17 januari 2024 13:00
Ik heb het over projecten, niet distro's.
dcm360 @TechSupreme17 januari 2024 15:05
Wat bedoel je dan met projecten als je er geen distro's mee bedoelt? De aanname dat je er hetzelfde mee zou bedoelen vind ik logisch met wat ik lees uit jouw eerdere reactie.
TechSupreme @dcm36017 januari 2024 15:10
Bliss OS
Haiku OS
ChromeOS (of hoe het ook mag heten)
Tizen

Als je in de Wiki's of docs duikt vindt je overal dit soort meldingen:
As of today VirtualBox does not provide guest addition with support for Wayland and therefore Weston can not run with hardware acceleration. This restriction makes it impossible to run Tizen IVI in VirtualBox at the moment.
Geen drivers dus geen support.

[Reactie gewijzigd door TechSupreme op 23 juli 2024 12:26]

dcm360 @TechSupreme17 januari 2024 15:47
3 van de 4 die je noemt gebruiken de Linux-kernel, en zouden daarmee een distro te noemen zijn. Maar gebrek aan ondersteuning van Wayland is wel een goed punt, en dat zal in de toekomst alleen maar een groter issue gaan worden. Ondanks dat X nu altijd nog wel ondersteund wordt, verwacht ik dat de mainstream distro's langzaamaan zullen schuiven naar Wayland.
janpiet @TechSupreme20 januari 2024 19:37
Ik heb het over projecten, niet distro's.
Volgens mij niet echt: "alles buiten de bekende Linux distro's gaat al niet meer. Meeste projecten"
Diman @divvid17 januari 2024 11:07
Met virt-manager als GUI bovenop KVM/QEMU is het best makkelijk om een VM aan te maken. Zo kan je ook wanneer de VM draait via een menu passthrough van aangesloten apparaten regelen. De commandline/terminal heb je niet nodig als je virt-manager gebruikt.
The Zep Man @Diman17 januari 2024 11:19
Met virt-manager als GUI bovenop KVM/QEMU is het best makkelijk om een VM aan te maken.
Wat denk je dat makkelijker te installeren is? VirtualBox als enkel pakket of virt-manager als verzameling van pakketten? Denk bij het beantwoorden van deze vraag aan de gemiddelde, Windows-draaiende gebruiker (=de massa).
Diman @The Zep Man17 januari 2024 11:40
Ik denk vrij lastig. Virtual box is niet te downloaden via de windows store. Een windows-gebruiker zou op zoek moeten gaan naar de website. Een gemiddelde windows-gebruiker zal hier al falen. Daarnaast moet je naast virtualbox ook nog virtualbox extension pack downloaden en installeren om toegang te krijgen tot alle functionaliteiten. Ik zou verwachten dat een meer ervaren gebruiker dit doet voor de 'gemiddelde' gebruiker, of door de IT-afdeling wordt geregeld.

Op manjaro-linux kan alles geinstalleerd worden door alleen virt-manager te installeren. Alle afhankelijkheden worden automatisch binnengehaald. Echter moet je wel weten dat je in de vraag welke optionele paketten je wilt binnenhalen ook qemu moet selecteren. Dit gaat alleen goed als je van tevoren weet dat je ook QEMU moet mee installeren.

In beide situaties moet je weten waarmee je bezig bent.
The Zep Man @Diman17 januari 2024 11:47
Op manjaro-linux kan alles geinstalleerd worden door alleen virt-manager te installeren.
Het is niet realistisch om te verwachten dat de massa virtualiserende gebruikers overstapt op een ander OS, en dat dat gebruiksvriendelijker is. Windows gebruikers die iets met virtualisatie doen hebben voldoende know-how om een installer of twee te draaien.

En dat schrijf ik als exclusieve Linuxgebruiker, inclusief KVM. :+

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 23 juli 2024 12:26]

divvid @Diman17 januari 2024 11:26
An embedded VNC and SPICE client viewer presents a full graphical console to the guest domain
ik hoop dat het nu anders is, maar enkele jaren geleden kreeg ik spice met geen mogelijkheid aan de gang op een win10 VM met U18.04 als host OS
Cergorach @pvrantwijk17 januari 2024 09:41
Voor verschillende functies is Virtualbox gewoon niet geschikt. Daarnaast kan je het niet zakelijk gebruiken (dus voor werk) zonder licentie en de licentie structuur is absoluut nuts! Niet vreemd voor Oracle, wat imho net zo een type bedrijf is als VMware en Broadcom.

Virtualbox is leuk voor prive meuk en je er niet al teveel eisen aan stelt.

Maar VMWare Player, Workstation Pro en Fusion vallen niet onder de aangekondigde wijzigingen, dus ik vermoed dat heel weinig van die gebruikers overstapt op wat anders door de recente shennagins.

@hoikboik Volgens mij is naast elkaar draaien geen (goede) optie en gaat het in de weg zitten (staat mij bij).
Rolfie @Cergorach17 januari 2024 10:38
Volgens mij mag je virtualbox zelf wel zakelijk gebruiken voor ontwikkelingen, maar voor de VirtualBox Extension Pack, zit je wel vast aan licenties.
Cergorach @Rolfie17 januari 2024 10:40
Ja, maar zonder die pack is Virtualbox gewoon niet echt fijn om mee te werken.
The Zep Man @Cergorach17 januari 2024 11:26
Dat ligt eraan wat je mist.
VirtualBox Remote Desktop Protocol (VRDP) support. See Section 7.1, “Remote Display (VRDP Support)”.

Host webcam passthrough. See Section 9.5, “Webcam Passthrough”.

Intel PXE boot ROM.

Disk image encryption with AES algorithm. See Section 9.29, “Encryption of Disk Images”.

Cloud integration features. See Section 1.16, “Integrating with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure”.
Daarnaast ooit (en misschien nog steeds wel) iets over snellere USB passthrough snelheden.

Ik heb zat VM's gedraaid waarbij die functies niet nodig waren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 23 juli 2024 12:26]

Speeder @Cergorach17 januari 2024 19:15
Die pack kan je gewoon vrij installeren bij zakelijk gebruik. Het enige wat wat die licentie verbied is dat je het niet automagisch mag laten installeren en distribueren met bv SCCM of iets dergelijks. Dus zo lang je het handmatig installeert is er niets aan de hand. Staat gewoon in de licentie voorwaarden die bijna niemand leest blijkbaar hier.

https://www.virtualbox.org/wiki/VirtualBox_PUEL

[Reactie gewijzigd door Speeder op 23 juli 2024 12:26]

Cergorach @Speeder17 januari 2024 19:45
Heb je het zelf wel gelezen?
Oracle grants you a personal, non-exclusive, non-transferable, limited license without fees to reproduce, install, execute, and use internally the Product on Host Computers for your Personal Use, Educational Use, or Evaluation. “Personal Use” is noncommercial use solely by the person downloading the Product from Oracle on a single Host Computer, provided that no more than one client or remote computer is connected to that Host Computer and that client or remote computer is used solely to remotely view the Guest Computer(s). “Educational Use” is any use by teachers or students in an academic institution (schools, colleges and universities) as part of the institution’s educational curriculum. “Evaluation” means testing the Product for up to thirty (30) days; after expiry of that term, you are no longer permitted to use the Product. Personal Use and/or Educational Use expressly exclude any use of the Product for commercial purposes or to operate, run, or act on behalf of or for the benefit of a business, organization, governmental organization, or educational institution.
Speeder @Cergorach17 januari 2024 19:51
Ja, maar goed, voor heen was die licentie een veel grijzer gebied. Ik snap best dat een bedrijf die licentie eigenlijk hoort te kopen alleen hoe groot is de kans dat ze er op controleren...
Cergorach @Speeder17 januari 2024 20:17
De huidige versie (11) is alweer bijna 4 jaar oud.
Versie 10 heeft zo goed als dezelfde tekst en is alweer 6.5 jaar oud.

Sure, ze controleren er vast niet op, maar als professional binnen een bedrijf hoor je gewoon geen illegale meuk te gebruiken. Het bedrijf verdient geld en zou licenties moeten kunnen betalen, als ze dat niet kunnen, heb je gewoon niets te zoeken met die software. Zakelijk gebruik van illegale software is voor mij een absolute no-go!
Speeder @Cergorach17 januari 2024 20:24
Begrijpelijk, mm, Oracle is er zelf ook vaag over als je hier kijkt:
https://www.oracle.com/virtualization/virtualbox/#rc30p5

The extension pack, licensed under the VirtualBox Personal Use and Evaluation License (PUEL), enables IT teams to consolidate more workloads using additional features such as:

IT teams klinkt echt als Personal...
Rolfie @Cergorach17 januari 2024 11:38
belangrijkste zou voor mij VRDP zijn, maar dat kan ik ook gemakkelijk met RDP oplossen. Voor Linux eventueel zodra geïnstalleerd, met SSH alles doen.

Ik installeer het pack ook altijd direct, maar voor de meeste eigenschappen waarvoor ik virtualbox gebruikt (Windows test omgevingen), kan ik ook zonde deze features denk ik.
tweazer 17 januari 2024 09:12
of UTM, of qemu, of ...

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

