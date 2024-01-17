Oracle heeft de zevende update voor VirtualBox versie 7.0 uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. Nieuw in versie 7.0 is onder meer dat Windows 11 nu officieel wordt ondersteund. In versie 7.0.14 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

This is a maintenance release. The following items were fixed and/or added: Audio: Added more fixes for switching host audio devices on Windows hosts using the WAS backend

3D: Added general improvements

OCI: Fixed wrong guest RAM unit usage in VirtualSystemDescription, memory is provided in bytes, "Byte" is the base unit

Main: OVF Import/Export: Added support for importing and exporting VMs containing NVMe storage controllers (bug #19320)

Main: OVF Import/Export: Added support for exporting a VM which contains a medium inserted into a virtual CD/DVD drive which is attached to a Virtio-SCSI controller

Devices: Fixed a problem where Windows guests "forget" in-progress touch events when the user holds down a finger without moving it for a period of time.

macOS Host USB: Added support for newer storage devices

macOS Host: Fixed memory Leak in the VBoxIntNetSwitch process when VM was configured to use 'Internal Networking' (bug #21752)

Linux Host and Guest: Added initial support for RHEL 9.4 kernel

Linux Guest Additions: Fixed kernel panic on RHEL 8.9 kernel caused by vboxvideo (bugs #10381 and #21911)

Solaris Guest Additions: Added support for the Additions to be installed into an alternate root path ('pkgadd -R')

Solaris Guest Additions: Removed requirement to reboot VM after uninstalling GAs

RDP: Fix possible crash when connecting with the Apple Silicon variant of the Microsoft Remote Desktop application (bug #21820).

BIOS: Fixed handle number used for DMI OEM table (bug #19781)